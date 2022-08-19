On August 17, 2022 at 5:33pm officers of the Liberal Police Department were made aware of a police pursuit that was initiated in Elkhart KS and was heading toward Liberal. Morton County Communications said the vehicle was being pursued because the driver was suicidal. Liberal Police Officers and Seward County Deputies deployed stop sticks north of Kansas Avenue on US83. The driver observed officers and drove through the ditch between US83 and Old Chicago. The vehicle drove through the parking lot and back onto Kansas Avenue. The driver observed stop sticks being deployed at 18th Street and Kansas Avenue and drove through the front ditch at McDonalds. The vehicle was pursued to the Best Western Plus, where the subject stopped and was taken into custody.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO