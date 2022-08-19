Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Rising Star Road Trip: Brothers drive historic fall success for Meade High School
WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Our Rising Star Road Trip continues farther west, taking us to Meade High School, home of the Buffaloes. Last year Meade was a powerhouse across the board, winning state championships in football, cross country and track and field. Meade High School only has about...
kscbnews.net
Liberal Police Assist in Pursuit Out of Morton County
On August 17, 2022 at 5:33pm officers of the Liberal Police Department were made aware of a police pursuit that was initiated in Elkhart KS and was heading toward Liberal. Morton County Communications said the vehicle was being pursued because the driver was suicidal. Liberal Police Officers and Seward County Deputies deployed stop sticks north of Kansas Avenue on US83. The driver observed officers and drove through the ditch between US83 and Old Chicago. The vehicle drove through the parking lot and back onto Kansas Avenue. The driver observed stop sticks being deployed at 18th Street and Kansas Avenue and drove through the front ditch at McDonalds. The vehicle was pursued to the Best Western Plus, where the subject stopped and was taken into custody.
kscbnews.net
Two Vehicle Accident in Seward County Injures Three
A two vehicle accident occurred Thursday night at approximately 9:35 pm. A 2013 Dodge being driven by Leslie Marquez-Camarena, 20, of Liberal, was stopped at the stop sign at US 83 and Pine Street facing East. A 2020 Kenworth Semi being driven by Allen Coyle, 40, of Hedley Texas was traveling South on US 83. The Dodge failed to yield and pulled out in front of the Kenworth, causing the collision.
