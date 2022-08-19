Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Trenton man to be returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections, Spickard man charged with unlawful use of a weapon
A Trenton resident, 47-year-old Patrick Oyler, was to be returned to the Department of Corrections following his arrest Friday on a probation and parole warrant. Oyler was accused of violations that included alleged failure to notify his probation and parole officer regarding the status of employment, Oyler also is accused of violating reporting directives on multiple occasions from May 16th through August 3rd. In February of 2019, Oyler received a prison sentence after pleading guilty to a Grundy County charge of criminal non-support.
kttn.com
Milan woman arrested in Grundy County
A Milan woman was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Grundy County early Sunday evening. Twenty-seven-year-old Zakiya Ali was arrested on an Adair County warrant for failure to appear in court on alleged leaving the scene of an accident, driving while her license was suspended (2nd offense), and speeding 20 miles faster than the posted speed limit.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests by the Missouri Highway Patrol in the local counties this weekend include:. Sunday at 12:55 am, troopers in Linn County arrested 49-year-old Lareina J Whisler of Kansas City for alleged possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was processed and released. Sunday at 1:45 am, Troopers...
kjluradio.com
Harrisburg man sentenced to probation & limited jail time for May domestic incident
A Boone County man, once facing eleven charges related to a domestic incident earlier this year, pleads down to lesser charges. Justin Samuels, of Harrisburg, pleaded down Friday in two separate cases. In the first case, Samuels pleaded guilty to fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He was sentenced to seven days in jail for both charges.
kmmo.com
BRUNSWICK MAN ISSUED SUMMONS FOR FELONY AND MISDEMEANOR CHARGES IN CHARITON COUNTY
According to court documents a Brunswick man has been charged with a felony and misdemeanor in Chariton County. A warrant was mailed to Russell Wade Wattenbarger on Thursday, August 18. Wattenbarger was charged with a felony for contolled substance, a misdemeanor for drug parphernalia and a vehicle infraction. Wattenbarger is...
kchi.com
Busy Weekend For Chillicothe Police Department
The weekend police report for the Chillicothe Police Department includes 267 calls for service from Friday to Sunday. 09:15 a.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of US 36 for a possible assault between a business owner and an employee. Upon arrival, Officers spoke with both parties. The employee was asked to leave and not return.
Police use surveillance video to find suspects in Columbia parking lot shooting
Columbia police tracked down the suspects in a deadly Saturday shooting in a store parking lot by identifying a license plate in surveillance video, according to court documents. The post Police use surveillance video to find suspects in Columbia parking lot shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Police arrest two people connected to Moser’s homicide
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police arrested two people in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday in the parking lot of Moser's Foods on North Keene Street. Columbia Police responded to a report of shots fired at around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday and found a man victim with apparent gunshot wounds. Police later identified the The post Columbia Police arrest two people connected to Moser’s homicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Two suspects arrested in connection to homicide outside Moser's
COLUMBIA - Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a homicide outside Moser's Foods Saturday. According to a press release by CPD, Loyal Martell and Joshua Dudley, both 22, were arrested following a report of a deadly shooting in the parking lot of Moser's Foods on North Keene Street Saturday afternoon.
kmmo.com
SLATER MAN FACING STATUTORY RAPE CHARGES IN SALINE COUNTY
A 22-year-old Slater man is facing felony charges after an alleged incident involving a 14-year-old juvenile. According to a report from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Latrell Antonio Johnson is accused of forcibly raping a 14-year-old girl on more than one occasion. The victim completed a Child Forensic Interview...
abc17news.com
Four teens hurt Sunday night in Cooper County crash
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded to a crash Sunday night in Cooper County that left four teenagers hurt. The crash happened on Route AA at Round Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m., according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by Caden J. Pearcy, 18, of Bunceton,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Milan Man Arrested Monday On Warrant In Statutory Rape Case
A Milan man was arrested earlier this week on multiple warrants including one centered on a statutory rape case. According to an arrest report from Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 35-year-old Milan resident Kenneth D. Pendergraft was arrested Monday evening at 9:20 on an Adair County felony warrant for failing to obey a judges orders in a statutory rape case that involved a person less than 12 years old, a Sullivan County felony warrant for not having a valid drivers license and a pair of Sullivan County traffic warrants.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of August 19, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Overland Park, Kansas resident was arrested late Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. 55-year-old Angela Demots was accused of traveling 104 miles an hour in a 70 zone and cutting in on an overtaken vehicle. Demots was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
kjluradio.com
Authorities say there's no indiciation that Adair County murder suspect in in Randolph County
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is reassuring the public that it’s unlikely that an Adair County murder suspect is in the area. An intense manhunt is underway for former Army soldier Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville. He’s charged with first-degree murder and five other felonies for the July 5 murder of Stephen Munn, 54, of Kirksville. Rongey is accused of fatally shooting and dismembering Munn before burning his body. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman accused of financially exploiting an elderly person
A Jefferson City woman is accused of exploiting two elderly people at a local nursing facility. Natalya Hall, 40, is charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person, first-degree trespassing and possession of marijuana. Police were called to Jefferson City Nursing and Rehab on Southgate Lane on Monday and arrested...
kttn.com
Kansas City man arrested on warrant for failing to appear
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Kansas City man on a capias warrant on August 17th for failure to appear in court. Forty-six-year-old Bevan James Bohm’s original charges were the felonies of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft and stealing $750 or more.
kchi.com
Livingston County Jury Notices Mailed
Six hundred Livingston County residents will soon receive juror questionnaires. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department delivered the notices to the US Post Office today for Jury Service from October 10th to February 12th. By statute, Livingston County Circuit Clerk Jane Gann sends these notices to Livingston County Sheriff Steve...
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR BURGLARY
A Columbia man, Orlando C. Stemmons has been charge with a felony in Cooper County. According to court documents, a warrant was ordered for Stemmons on Tuesday, August 15 for first degree burglary. Boonville Police are in charge of making the arrest. Bond is set at $10,000 cash or surety.
939theeagle.com
Mid-Missouri judge: Renick cannot receive money from her murdered husband’s estate
A former Columbia resident and spa owner whose December murder trial drew daily live coverage on “Court TV” has been banned from collecting any part of her husband’s inheritance. 34-year-old Lynlee Renick is serving a 16-year prison sentence for second degree murder and armed criminal action. She...
krcgtv.com
Road rage lands Jefferson City man in jail
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County jail after he threatened a woman and her children with a gun during a road rage incident on Highway 63 Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 20-year-old Keenan Kraig Reeves is being held on no bond for...
