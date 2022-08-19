Read full article on original website
gowatertown.net
$31.9 million gets Watertown a new two sheet ice arena (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A monumental week in Watertown, as the city council on Monday gave final approval to build a new two sheet ice arena. It comes with a big price tag…..$31.9 million. City Engineer Heath Von Eye explains where the money will come from…. Councilman Bruce Buhler looks forward...
2 injured in 2 vehicle crash in Sargent County
The tractor, driven by a 52-year-old man, was pushed into the north ditch, where the tractor and mower separated and rolled, and the driver was ejected from the back of the tractor.
KELOLAND TV
Nearly 2 dozen neglected animals taken from Roberts County home
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-three animals are on their way to new homes after they were taken from a Roberts County home last week. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was issued after the residence was suspected of subjecting animals to cruel conditions. Officials...
