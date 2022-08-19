Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
LSU RB John Emery Jr. suspended first 2 games
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will be without running back John Emery Jr. for the season opener against Florida State or the home opener against Southern. The Destrehan running back was hit with a two-game suspension, stemming from academic issues that sidelined him in 2021. The situation puts more...
KPLC TV
120 MPH chase down I-10 ends near College Drive; driver charged with DWI
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say a man driving drunk topped speeds of 120-miles-per-hour as he fled from them on Interstate 10 this weekend. Deyvin Ely Martinez, 26, of Baton Rouge, was eventually arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on Saturday, August 20. His charges included DWI, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, no driver’s license, reckless operation, and aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce.
KPLC TV
Lafayette police searching for suspect following Acadiana Mall shooting
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are still searching for a suspect following a shooting at the Acadiana Mall over the weekend, according to the Lafayette Police Department. Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit says, officers responded to reporting of a shooting inside the mall around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
KPLC TV
Judge denies restraining order in lawsuit against the state
BATON ROUGE, La. - A federal judge says the governor can move forward with plans to move some juvenile offenders to Angola... despite a lawsuit hoping to stop that temporary move. “Not because of the substantive nature of our motion and petition but because the governor’s office’s commitment that no...
Comments / 0