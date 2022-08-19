BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say a man driving drunk topped speeds of 120-miles-per-hour as he fled from them on Interstate 10 this weekend. Deyvin Ely Martinez, 26, of Baton Rouge, was eventually arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on Saturday, August 20. His charges included DWI, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, no driver’s license, reckless operation, and aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO