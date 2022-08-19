ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
highlandernews.com

2022 Meet the Mustangs conjures school spirit

The Marble Falls High School Mustang football team showed their team pride during the school song at Max Copeland Gym and in the stands Aug. 18 at Meet the Mustangs. See more photos in the Tuesday, Aug. 23 issue of The Highlander. Contributed photo.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
highlandernews.com

Mustangs expect to establish momentum early

Varsity hits the road against Plugervillle Connally in Thursday opener. Marble Falls head coach Brian Herman puts a lot of faith in his football team heading into Thursday’s game with Pflugerville Connally, but he said it’s not a win at all costs. Winning the opener is always a...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Austin's 2022-23 high school football preseason rankings

TEXAS - High school football season in Central Texas is just days away!. Take a look at FOX 7 Austin's preseason rankings to get ready for kickoff. 1. Westlake (2021: 16-0, 6A DII State Champion) 2. Lake Travis (2021: 12-3, 6A DI State Semi-Finalist) 3. Round Rock (2021: 9-2, lost...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football OT Jaylen Garth the first fall casualty to the portal

Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian experienced the first loss to the NCAA Transfer Portal since the start of fall camp on Aug. 22. Redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Jaylen Garth has reportedly entered the transfer portal after seemingly getting moved down on the depth chart along the offensive line with the rise of so many talented true freshmen in fall camp.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marble Falls, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Marble Falls, TX
Leander, TX
Sports
Marble Falls, TX
Education
Leander, TX
Football
Leander, TX
Education
City
Leander, TX
Marble Falls, TX
Football
Local
Texas Education
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tom Herman, former Texas coach, lands broadcasting job for 2022 season

Tom Herman, the former Texas coach, has landed a new job for the 2022 season. Herman will be an analyst for CBS Sports Network this season, according to a report by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and FOX Sports. Herman spent last season with the Chicago Bears as an offensive analyst, but he was not retained by new coach Matt Eberflus.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Mustangs#American Football#Highschoolsports#Leander High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas. Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening. According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal...
dailytrib.com

Name unveiled for Marble Falls inclusive park; fundraiser Aug. 25

The Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group recently unveiled the new name of the organization’s playground project after a contest was held on the group’s Facebook. Wyatt’s Clubhouse was chosen after the organization narrowed down over 80 submissions to seven. Among the other names were Marble Falls Imagination...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
ktswblog.net

Heavy Rainfall To Continue in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS- Monday brought heavy thunderstorms to San Marcos. Texas State students and San Marcos residents should expect to see showers and thunderstorms navigate through the Hill Country area until at least Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch yesterday to the following counties, Hays, Travis, Williamson, Bastrop,...
SAN MARCOS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy