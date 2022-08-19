Read full article on original website
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Is Only 31st in States That Adopt the Most Dogs Per CapitaCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to ShareholdersZack LoveAustin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: trial scheduled as defense files to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Austin City Council Give Themselves a $33,000 Raise and Make Six Figures NowTom HandyAustin, TX
highlandernews.com
2022 Meet the Mustangs conjures school spirit
The Marble Falls High School Mustang football team showed their team pride during the school song at Max Copeland Gym and in the stands Aug. 18 at Meet the Mustangs. See more photos in the Tuesday, Aug. 23 issue of The Highlander. Contributed photo.
highlandernews.com
Mustangs expect to establish momentum early
Varsity hits the road against Plugervillle Connally in Thursday opener. Marble Falls head coach Brian Herman puts a lot of faith in his football team heading into Thursday’s game with Pflugerville Connally, but he said it’s not a win at all costs. Winning the opener is always a...
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Austin's 2022-23 high school football preseason rankings
TEXAS - High school football season in Central Texas is just days away!. Take a look at FOX 7 Austin's preseason rankings to get ready for kickoff. 1. Westlake (2021: 16-0, 6A DII State Champion) 2. Lake Travis (2021: 12-3, 6A DI State Semi-Finalist) 3. Round Rock (2021: 9-2, lost...
Texas football OT Jaylen Garth the first fall casualty to the portal
Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian experienced the first loss to the NCAA Transfer Portal since the start of fall camp on Aug. 22. Redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Jaylen Garth has reportedly entered the transfer portal after seemingly getting moved down on the depth chart along the offensive line with the rise of so many talented true freshmen in fall camp.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tom Herman, former Texas coach, lands broadcasting job for 2022 season
Tom Herman, the former Texas coach, has landed a new job for the 2022 season. Herman will be an analyst for CBS Sports Network this season, according to a report by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and FOX Sports. Herman spent last season with the Chicago Bears as an offensive analyst, but he was not retained by new coach Matt Eberflus.
Gun found in backpack during volleyball tournament at Connally HS
According to a police report, the bag was found in the hall near the gym during a volleyball tournament at the high school.
Port Arthur News
Texas coach praises Memorial graduate Jaylon Guilbeau, describes him as “playmaker”
Texas Longhorns football coach Steve Sarkisian held a press conference following the team’s scrimmage. A reporter asked the head coach about positions he is most comfortable with as Week 1 nears. In his answer, the coach gave praise to Memorial graduate and Texas freshman defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau. “I...
1 Person Severely Injured In Motorcycle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services stated that they responded to an incident of a motorcycle collision with a dog a little before 8.30 PM on Saturday night. Medical personnel and STAR Flight were reported to [..]
Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto home prices continue trending down in July
Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto had a combined 425 closed sales in July. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) Median home prices in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto decreased for the second month in a row in July, according to data from the Austin Board of Realtors. The ABoR's monthly report for...
Heavy rains in Central Texas
Heavy downpours are expected Monday, moving slowly over our area and producing the potential for flooding.
Texas development looks underground to stay cool during summer
After nearly an entire summer without rain, storm clouds finally rolled through Texas this week. The rain brought with it cool temperatures that had been absent for months. While many looked to the skies for relief, residents in Whisper Valley looked underground.
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San Antonio
"Now Boring Company tunnels are in active use in Vegas. Try it if you’re in town. Will be expanding to connect all major destinations in Vegas plus airport. Would be cool to do a (much simplified) Hyperloop demo tunnel between maybe Austin & San Antonio?" Elon Musk.
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas. Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening. According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal...
Bijan Robinson’s new mustard available for order
Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is getting into the mustard market with his own line of dijon mustard.
Elon Musk teases Hyperloop connecting Austin, San Antonio
In a thread about creating tunnels with his Boring Company, Musk mentioned his desire to create a simplified Hyperloop demo tunnel between both downtowns. The cities are separated on I-35 by about 80 miles.
dailytrib.com
Name unveiled for Marble Falls inclusive park; fundraiser Aug. 25
The Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group recently unveiled the new name of the organization’s playground project after a contest was held on the group’s Facebook. Wyatt’s Clubhouse was chosen after the organization narrowed down over 80 submissions to seven. Among the other names were Marble Falls Imagination...
KVUE
Widespread showers and storms across Central Texas; Flood Watch in effect
AUSTIN, Texas — A Flood Watch is in effect through 1 p.m. Wednesday.*. 7:49 p.m. - There are no active warnings in Central Texas. Water levels are currently falling in Shoal Creek. 6:28 p.m. - Capital Metro said it is monitoring the inclement weather, which is affecting its services....
ktswblog.net
Heavy Rainfall To Continue in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS- Monday brought heavy thunderstorms to San Marcos. Texas State students and San Marcos residents should expect to see showers and thunderstorms navigate through the Hill Country area until at least Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch yesterday to the following counties, Hays, Travis, Williamson, Bastrop,...
KWTX
A dozen more inches of rain needed to end Central Texas drought
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Despite significant rain Monday across Central Texas, Bell County Commissioners voted to extend its burn ban as officials say another at least 12 inches of rain are needed to end the drought. “Its good to have the rain for sure, it gives us a little...
