Marble Falls, TX

highlandernews.com

Mustangs expect to establish momentum early

Varsity hits the road against Plugervillle Connally in Thursday opener. Marble Falls head coach Brian Herman puts a lot of faith in his football team heading into Thursday’s game with Pflugerville Connally, but he said it’s not a win at all costs. Winning the opener is always a...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KSAT 12

2022 high school football season preview; Brennan tops preseason rankings again; Judson, Alamo Heights among teams to watch

After an unforgettable 2021 campaign, the Big Game Coverage (BGC) Newsletter returns just in time for the 2022 football season to get underway. Over the past few weeks, the KSAT 12 Sports page has been inundated with Big Game Coverage previews. Photographer Mark Mendez spearheaded the endeavor, visiting high school campuses across the area to talk to coaches and players before the season officially kicks off. There are tons of intriguing storylines to explore, but before we dive into the details, let’s take a quick moment to preview the newest event on the high school football calendar: the KSAT Pigskin Classic.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Austin's 2022-23 high school football preseason rankings

TEXAS - High school football season in Central Texas is just days away!. Take a look at FOX 7 Austin's preseason rankings to get ready for kickoff. 1. Westlake (2021: 16-0, 6A DII State Champion) 2. Lake Travis (2021: 12-3, 6A DI State Semi-Finalist) 3. Round Rock (2021: 9-2, lost...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

PEC tops in lineworker rodeo

Lineworkers from the Pedernales Electric Cooperative topped all Texas utilities in both journey worker and apprentice categories at the 2022 Texas Lineman’s Rodeo in Seguin recently. The PEC team won 16 awards, including first-place trophies for brisket and ribs in the barbecue cook-off. Aside from the good eats, most...
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

UTSA nearly triples graduation rate in over a decade by creating model for first-generation, transfer students

Over the last decade, the University of Texas at San Antonio has nearly tripled the number of students who graduate within four years. Back in 2010, the graduation rate for students attaining their degree within four years was 6%, but now that number has risen to 32%. There are several initiatives behind this growth and one is the Graduation Help Desk.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

San Antonio prepares for more rain after soggy Monday

TEXAS, USA — A wet start to the week brought heavy downpours to the Hill County and some parts of San Antonio, along with some thunder and flooding potential. CPS Energy at one point the afternoon was reporting about 1,350 outages, but most of the evening saw impacted customers number below 1,000.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

Family of missing San Antonio girl no longer believe she is still in Texas

Public searches for San Antonio girl Lina Khil have been suspended as the family now believes that the girl that went missing over eight months ago is no longer in Texas, a family spokesperson told KENS 5 in an update. Then three-year-old Khil first went missing from a playground near...
sanantoniomag.com

Living the RV Life

Patty and Shane Gill always talked about traveling the country when they retired, but they figured that wouldn’t be until they were in their 60s or 70s. Then COVID-19 hit in 2020 and the San Antonio couple decided they might as well go for it. They took several months to sift through their belongings, hosting multiple garage sales and Facebook Marketplace sales. Once nearly everything was gone, they sold their 3,500-square-foot home and purchased a 2018 Grand Design Solitude 375 RES, an RV that hooks up to the back of their truck.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

