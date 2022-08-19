Patty and Shane Gill always talked about traveling the country when they retired, but they figured that wouldn’t be until they were in their 60s or 70s. Then COVID-19 hit in 2020 and the San Antonio couple decided they might as well go for it. They took several months to sift through their belongings, hosting multiple garage sales and Facebook Marketplace sales. Once nearly everything was gone, they sold their 3,500-square-foot home and purchased a 2018 Grand Design Solitude 375 RES, an RV that hooks up to the back of their truck.

