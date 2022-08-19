Read full article on original website
Related
The Ten Largest Texas High Schools Without a Football Program
Football is king in Texas, right? I've always been a huge fan, especially of high school football. There's just something special when the community shows up en masse to pack the stands and support their hometown teams. A few of the things I love about high school football games. When...
highlandernews.com
Mustangs expect to establish momentum early
Varsity hits the road against Plugervillle Connally in Thursday opener. Marble Falls head coach Brian Herman puts a lot of faith in his football team heading into Thursday’s game with Pflugerville Connally, but he said it’s not a win at all costs. Winning the opener is always a...
KSAT 12
2022 high school football season preview; Brennan tops preseason rankings again; Judson, Alamo Heights among teams to watch
After an unforgettable 2021 campaign, the Big Game Coverage (BGC) Newsletter returns just in time for the 2022 football season to get underway. Over the past few weeks, the KSAT 12 Sports page has been inundated with Big Game Coverage previews. Photographer Mark Mendez spearheaded the endeavor, visiting high school campuses across the area to talk to coaches and players before the season officially kicks off. There are tons of intriguing storylines to explore, but before we dive into the details, let’s take a quick moment to preview the newest event on the high school football calendar: the KSAT Pigskin Classic.
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Austin's 2022-23 high school football preseason rankings
TEXAS - High school football season in Central Texas is just days away!. Take a look at FOX 7 Austin's preseason rankings to get ready for kickoff. 1. Westlake (2021: 16-0, 6A DII State Champion) 2. Lake Travis (2021: 12-3, 6A DI State Semi-Finalist) 3. Round Rock (2021: 9-2, lost...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailytrib.com
PEC tops in lineworker rodeo
Lineworkers from the Pedernales Electric Cooperative topped all Texas utilities in both journey worker and apprentice categories at the 2022 Texas Lineman’s Rodeo in Seguin recently. The PEC team won 16 awards, including first-place trophies for brisket and ribs in the barbecue cook-off. Aside from the good eats, most...
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Adobe Cafe's Grande Fajita in New Braunfels
This Tex-Mex style burrito smacked.
KENS 5
San Antonio high school's barbecue team wins national title | Texas Outdoors
Madison High School's barbecue team took home a national title this year at a barbecue competition. Barry Davis spoke with them during this week's Texas Outdoors.
KSAT 12
UTSA nearly triples graduation rate in over a decade by creating model for first-generation, transfer students
Over the last decade, the University of Texas at San Antonio has nearly tripled the number of students who graduate within four years. Back in 2010, the graduation rate for students attaining their degree within four years was 6%, but now that number has risen to 32%. There are several initiatives behind this growth and one is the Graduation Help Desk.
RELATED PEOPLE
Family of missing San Antonio girl believe Lina Khil isn't in Texas
The family said there have been a few leads but nothing solid.
Andy's Frozen Custard serves up second San Antonio location
Head to the Stone Oak for some 'Concrete.'
Fish City Grill announces opening date for 3rd San Antonio seafood spot
The Rim area is days away from a welcoming a new seafood spot.
8 dog-friendly restaurants and bars with patios in San Antonio
Some even feature specialty pup menus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Antonio Current
San Antonio has some of the fastest rising rents in the nation — beating out Austin
Although San Antonio’s housing market is starting to cool as interest rates rise and home buyers back out of contracts, the Alamo City’s rental market is still hot, according to a recent report. According to Redfin, the average cost of rent in San Antonio rose 21% between last...
KENS 5
San Antonio prepares for more rain after soggy Monday
TEXAS, USA — A wet start to the week brought heavy downpours to the Hill County and some parts of San Antonio, along with some thunder and flooding potential. CPS Energy at one point the afternoon was reporting about 1,350 outages, but most of the evening saw impacted customers number below 1,000.
San Antonio Current
Family of missing San Antonio girl no longer believe she is still in Texas
Public searches for San Antonio girl Lina Khil have been suspended as the family now believes that the girl that went missing over eight months ago is no longer in Texas, a family spokesperson told KENS 5 in an update. Then three-year-old Khil first went missing from a playground near...
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elon Musk teases Hyperloop connecting Austin, San Antonio
In a thread about creating tunnels with his Boring Company, Musk mentioned his desire to create a simplified Hyperloop demo tunnel between both downtowns. The cities are separated on I-35 by about 80 miles.
sanantoniomag.com
Living the RV Life
Patty and Shane Gill always talked about traveling the country when they retired, but they figured that wouldn’t be until they were in their 60s or 70s. Then COVID-19 hit in 2020 and the San Antonio couple decided they might as well go for it. They took several months to sift through their belongings, hosting multiple garage sales and Facebook Marketplace sales. Once nearly everything was gone, they sold their 3,500-square-foot home and purchased a 2018 Grand Design Solitude 375 RES, an RV that hooks up to the back of their truck.
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 5-bedroom stunner in Beacon Hill
How much will you pay for this remodeled home?
San Antonio Current
San Antonio locations of Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away free mini cakes Sept. 1
San Antonio-area locations of Nothing Bundt Cakes will on Sept. 1 celebrate the chain’s twenty-fifth birthday by giving away 250 free mini confetti bundt cakes at each store. Known for its signature recipe Bundt cakes, individually-portioned Bundtlets and bite-sized Bundtinis, the Texas-based chain doles out cakes in a variety...
Comments / 0