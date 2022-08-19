BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh Athletics has announced a restructuring of the coaching staff of the track and field programs. Head Track and Field Coach Matt Utesch is stepping away from his role after 25 seasons leading the Mountain Hawks. Three members of the coaching staff, all of who competed for Utesch as Lehigh student-athletes, have been elevated into new roles. Head Men's Cross Country Coach Todd Etters '02 will assume the additional role of Head Men's Track and Field Coach. Khayla Atte '05 has been elevated from assistant coach to Head Women's Track and Field Coach. Assistant coach Brooke Astor '14 is moving into a new role as Director of Recruiting and Student-Athlete Development.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO