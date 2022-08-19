Read full article on original website
Season Preview: Mountain Hawks Eager to Begin Campaign for Successful 2022 Season
Winners of four of its last five contests to conclude the 2021 campaign, the Lehigh men's soccer program ended the year with the right to host a Patriot League Quarterfinal matchup. In 2022, the Mountain Hawks look to continue the success with a strong start, something that eluded them a...
Lehigh Announces Restructuring of Track and Field Coaching Staff
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh Athletics has announced a restructuring of the coaching staff of the track and field programs. Head Track and Field Coach Matt Utesch is stepping away from his role after 25 seasons leading the Mountain Hawks. Three members of the coaching staff, all of who competed for Utesch as Lehigh student-athletes, have been elevated into new roles. Head Men's Cross Country Coach Todd Etters '02 will assume the additional role of Head Men's Track and Field Coach. Khayla Atte '05 has been elevated from assistant coach to Head Women's Track and Field Coach. Assistant coach Brooke Astor '14 is moving into a new role as Director of Recruiting and Student-Athlete Development.
Lehigh Football Preview: Quarterbacks
Lehighsports.com will be taking a position-by-position look at the 2022 Lehigh football team, leading up to the Sept. 2 season-opener at Villanova. Our series continues with a look at the quarterbacks:. Returners (2021 stats):. Dante Perri – 135-for-225 (60%), 1,383 yards, 5 TD. Nigel Summerville – 13-for-28 (46.4%), 107...
Lehigh Football Preview: Defensive Line
Lehighsports.com will be taking a position-by-position look at the 2022 Lehigh football team, leading up to the Sept. 2 season-opener at Villanova. Our series continues with a look at the defensive line:. Returners (2021 stats):. Mikhari Sibblis – 47 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble.
