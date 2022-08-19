ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Announces Restructuring of Track and Field Coaching Staff

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh Athletics has announced a restructuring of the coaching staff of the track and field programs. Head Track and Field Coach Matt Utesch is stepping away from his role after 25 seasons leading the Mountain Hawks. Three members of the coaching staff, all of who competed for Utesch as Lehigh student-athletes, have been elevated into new roles. Head Men's Cross Country Coach Todd Etters '02 will assume the additional role of Head Men's Track and Field Coach. Khayla Atte '05 has been elevated from assistant coach to Head Women's Track and Field Coach. Assistant coach Brooke Astor '14 is moving into a new role as Director of Recruiting and Student-Athlete Development.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Football Preview: Quarterbacks

Lehighsports.com will be taking a position-by-position look at the 2022 Lehigh football team, leading up to the Sept. 2 season-opener at Villanova. Our series continues with a look at the quarterbacks:. Returners (2021 stats):. Dante Perri – 135-for-225 (60%), 1,383 yards, 5 TD. Nigel Summerville – 13-for-28 (46.4%), 107...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Football Preview: Defensive Line

Lehighsports.com will be taking a position-by-position look at the 2022 Lehigh football team, leading up to the Sept. 2 season-opener at Villanova. Our series continues with a look at the defensive line:. Returners (2021 stats):. Mikhari Sibblis – 47 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble.
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy