A big part of the summertime is fair-going and boy did I get to do a lot of that! This past weekend was the annual Steele County Free Fair, and it was not only my first time working there, but my first time attending as well. After the anticipation kept building from all my coworkers stating "this is the big deal," or "you are gonna love this," I was a bit skeptical, but they were right! Not only did I have fun learning and exploring new things as content for our stations, but I also appreciated the time and experience I had. I got to see many people, try new foods, see new things, and learned some of the ropes for working a booth at the fair.

STEELE COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO