Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
161 Acre Homestead For Sale In Western New York [PHOTOS]
The summer is fading away and, for some, the bets part of the year is about to begin. As we get to September and the start of autumn here in Western New York, the bets weather of the year is upon us. The idea of taking a walk on a crisp day and looking at the beautiful fall colors sounds amazing. It would be even more exciting if you could do that on your own property.
Suspects in Jamestown shooting death identified
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The suspects involved in an apparent targeted shooting in Jamestown on Friday have been arrested. Joseph Fontanez Walker and Kevin Roldan-Pantojas were taken into custody Monday in connection with the incident. Additionally, the black four-door Toyota sedan they were reportedly driving has been located. Police responded to the shooting just before […]
14-unit Winspear Avenue apartment building sells for $1.4 million
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An apartment building that sits in the shadow of the VA Western New York Health Care System Buffalo has been acquired by a Queens real estate investor. According to an Aug. 22 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Rahman Mozibur of Queens paid $1.5 million for the 14-unit Winspear Apartments at 372 Winspear Ave. The building was owned by New York City investor BEBH Assets Inc., which paid $966,000 in April 2021.
News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure
Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
2 Rochester women arrested for bringing contraband into prison
Both women were taken into custody and transported to State Police Alden or processing.
Woman Charged with Murder of Another in Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo woman has been charged for the shooting murder of a...
Two Injured After Vehicle Strikes Amish Buggy in Sherman
Two people were injured late Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving an Amish buggy in the Village of Sherman. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say an investigation found that a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Naresh Venkatesan of Erie, Pennsylvania was traveling west on I-86 at about 4:30 PM, when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of the Exit 6 off-ramp and Osborn Street. This resulted in his vehicle striking an Amish horse-and-buggy. Deputies say two people in the buggy were transported to Westfield Memorial Hospital for treatment. The horse was not injured. Venkatesan was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and will answer the charge in Sherman Town Court at a later date. Firefighters from Sherman and Mayville assisted at the scene.
Take A Look Inside Von Miller’s New Home In Orchard Park
It looks like the newest Buffalo Bill Von Miller is living large here in Western New York. According to filings with the Erie County clerk's office, Miller bought a home for $1.15 million dollars back in June. It looks like based on all the data, this is the home that...
2022 Erie County Fair concludes after successful 12 days
It's the 12 best days of summer for a reason. Although it rained on the last day, it didn't stop people from having fun to close out the Erie County Fair.
Western New York Town Changing the Max Speed Limit
Earlier this month, New York Governor and Buffalo native Kathy Hochul, approved a package of measures that are aimed at preventing car crash deaths, which includes allowing local governments in New York State to lower the maximum speed limit to 25 mph. While it's unclear exactly how many towns or...
Man found dead in garage during Bailey Avenue standoff
Amherst police and SWAT team members were seen investigating on Bailey Avenue for much of Wednesday morning.
The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York
School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
New York Lottery winning top-prize ticket sold at the Wegmans in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced that a winning top-prize ticket was sold at the Wegmans on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Buffalo. The winning ticket was sold on August 20 in the TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket is worth $37,369.00. The Lottery said TAKE 5 players...
Buffalo man slapped with assault, weapons charges
Detectives with BPD's Gun Violence Unit identified Eddie Seals as a suspect in an August 7 shooting and a January 6, 2021 stabbing in the 2100 block of Delaware Avenue.
Cause of Steve Barnes, of Cellino & Barnes, NY Plane Crash Remains Unclear
Federal investigators haven’t been able to determine why prominent personal injury attorney Steve Barnes lost control of his plane and crashed in 2020, killing him and his niece. Barnes, a registered pilot, died along with his niece, Elizabeth Barnes in the crash near Corfu, about 15 miles east of...
Lockport woman arrested for Petit Larceny
On August 17, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Ashley A. Urban, 36 of Lockport, NY for Petit Larceny. On August 14, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to Tim Hortons on Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with Tim Hortons staff and it was found that Urban took merchandise and concealed it, passing all points of purchase without paying. Urban was located on a later date and responded to SP Lockport for processing.
Cheektowaga mother charged with DWI following hit-and-run accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga mother is facing several charges following an accident Sunday evening in the town of Niagara. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it received a call just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run accident in the area of Porter Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard. It was reported that a vehicle allegedly drove through the median and damaged multiple signs.
Buffalo man shot Friday night, in stable condition
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is in stable condition after he was shot Friday night. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near Olympic Avenue and Decker Street, just south of the 33. That's where a man was shot in the knee, according to Buffalo Police. The man was...
