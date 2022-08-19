ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
Power 93.7 WBLK

161 Acre Homestead For Sale In Western New York [PHOTOS]

The summer is fading away and, for some, the bets part of the year is about to begin. As we get to September and the start of autumn here in Western New York, the bets weather of the year is upon us. The idea of taking a walk on a crisp day and looking at the beautiful fall colors sounds amazing. It would be even more exciting if you could do that on your own property.
LITTLE VALLEY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Suspects in Jamestown shooting death identified

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The suspects involved in an apparent targeted shooting in Jamestown on Friday have been arrested. Joseph Fontanez Walker and Kevin Roldan-Pantojas were taken into custody Monday in connection with the incident. Additionally, the black four-door Toyota sedan they were reportedly driving has been located. Police responded to the shooting just before […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

14-unit Winspear Avenue apartment building sells for $1.4 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An apartment building that sits in the shadow of the VA Western New York Health Care System Buffalo has been acquired by a Queens real estate investor. According to an Aug. 22 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Rahman Mozibur of Queens paid $1.5 million for the 14-unit Winspear Apartments at 372 Winspear Ave. The building was owned by New York City investor BEBH Assets Inc., which paid $966,000 in April 2021.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Erie#Tour Championship#Sport Fishing#Dunkirk#Walleye Fishing#Sports#Local Life#Linus Outdoor#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Bass Pro Shops#The Lucas Oil Angler
Power 93.7 WBLK

News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure

Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Two Injured After Vehicle Strikes Amish Buggy in Sherman

Two people were injured late Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving an Amish buggy in the Village of Sherman. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say an investigation found that a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Naresh Venkatesan of Erie, Pennsylvania was traveling west on I-86 at about 4:30 PM, when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of the Exit 6 off-ramp and Osborn Street. This resulted in his vehicle striking an Amish horse-and-buggy. Deputies say two people in the buggy were transported to Westfield Memorial Hospital for treatment. The horse was not injured. Venkatesan was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and will answer the charge in Sherman Town Court at a later date. Firefighters from Sherman and Mayville assisted at the scene.
SHERMAN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Town Changing the Max Speed Limit

Earlier this month, New York Governor and Buffalo native Kathy Hochul, approved a package of measures that are aimed at preventing car crash deaths, which includes allowing local governments in New York State to lower the maximum speed limit to 25 mph. While it's unclear exactly how many towns or...
LEWISTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York

School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
NBC New York

Cause of Steve Barnes, of Cellino & Barnes, NY Plane Crash Remains Unclear

Federal investigators haven’t been able to determine why prominent personal injury attorney Steve Barnes lost control of his plane and crashed in 2020, killing him and his niece. Barnes, a registered pilot, died along with his niece, Elizabeth Barnes in the crash near Corfu, about 15 miles east of...
nyspnews.com

Lockport woman arrested for Petit Larceny

On August 17, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Ashley A. Urban, 36 of Lockport, NY for Petit Larceny. On August 14, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to Tim Hortons on Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with Tim Hortons staff and it was found that Urban took merchandise and concealed it, passing all points of purchase without paying. Urban was located on a later date and responded to SP Lockport for processing.
LOCKPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

Cheektowaga mother charged with DWI following hit-and-run accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga mother is facing several charges following an accident Sunday evening in the town of Niagara. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it received a call just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run accident in the area of Porter Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard. It was reported that a vehicle allegedly drove through the median and damaged multiple signs.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy