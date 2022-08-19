Read full article on original website
28 Images That Show Just How Much Victoria Has Changed
Growth is natural and baby, Victoria is growing. However, with growth comes change which means Victoria has absolutely changed over time. 15 years ago Victoria was a completely different town, heck even 5 years ago Victoria looked different. Google Maps is a time capsule perfect for those who want to...
New Concept Art and Target Opening Date for New Chick Fil-A Location
Earlier this year, Victorians were excited to learn about the opening of a new Chick-fil-A in Victoria. The new location would service the South Side of Victoria at the old Wilkinson Auto Dealership location. Today we learned, thanks to a Facebook post by David Murphy, what the new location will look like. David also confirmed that the new location has a target opening date of Spring 2023!
Burlington Coat Factory and Boot Barn Coming to Victoria
As development continues along the Loop 463 corridor, we learn that two new businesses are coming to Victoria. The developer of Victoria Town Center, the new shopping center adjacent to Home Depot, has announced its first two tenants. The Boot Barn and Burlington Coat Factory will be moving in to the new Victoria Town Center. The Boot Barn is slated to open by the end of this year. Burlington Coat Factory will open up early next year(2023). I personally believe the next development boom will be along the feeder roads of 463.
Riverside Park Will Be Home to Victoria’s First Dog Park Spring 2023
Crossroads, you asked and Victoria Parks and Recreation delivered!. For all of us who begged for a dog park in Victoria, the Victoria Parks and Recreation will treat us, and our fur babies, to our first dog park in Spring 2023!. Thanks to a myriad of support for a dog-friendly...
Back To School Shopping Looked Different in the 90’s
As the back-to-school rush continues this weekend. It got me thinking about how different the shopping options are today. I mean, who remembers going to try on clothes and not taking home the clothes the same day? It's called layaway! There were so many places such as Jerry Lentz Sports, Kinney Shoe, and Millers Outpost. Below are a few more that will bring back those memories.
$5.5 Billion Crude Refinery Proposed for Bloomington
This would be an absolutely incredible boom to the Victoria economy. In an article posted by the Hoston Business Journal, an El Campo, Texas-based company is considering a new crude refinery project that would bring more than $5.5 billion of investment to Bloomington, Texas, in Victoria County. The new project...
Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall in August of 2017
Hard to believe it has been almost 5 years I refer to this storm as the Hurricane that snuck upon us. Let me clarify, yes, we all knew that Harvey was going to affect our area. However, the rapid intensification before landfall is what I mean when I say 'snuck up.' When Harvey made landfall around Rockport. Hurricane Harvey had exploded and went from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in around 40 hours. Not just a major hurricane but a category 4 major hurricane with peak gusts reported at 132 MPH. Rockport took a direct hit on August 25th,2017. Entire city blocks were destroyed by the hurricane's violent eyewall winds.
