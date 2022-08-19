ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savage rose
5d ago

my daughter got married 11 years ago, her bridesmaids not all was 21 years old. and they have a photo almost exactly like that and so does the guys with a beer in hand. it's just a photo just like my daughters was.

Shelley Osterloh Anderson
4d ago

Shame on the Mills County Fair Board! Give this crown back to the young lady she deserves to have it! They didn't even bothering to get her side of the story maybe her drink glass was empty! They need to stop presuming and judging her based on one picture! 🤬

Abby Aastrup
4d ago

I doubt very much that a staged wedding photo would ever be utilized in representing her crown. These silly photographs are quite common amongst wedding partys, just for the giggles they elicit. It’s so odd how this photograph surfaces now?!? Shame on those involved in this fiasco which in all aspects appears to have turned into a witch hunt!

northwestmoinfo.com

Ex-Southwest Iowa City Clerk Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Theft of City Funds

MILLS COUNTY, IA (Radio Iowa) The former city clerk in a small southwest Iowa town has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing money from Silver City accounts. Forty-four-year-old Artema Madeline Gray pleaded guilty to first-degree theft. An investigation found she made over 42-thousand dollars in personal purchases on the city’s credit card and overpaid herself nearly 11-thousand dollars. State Auditor Rob Sand’s office conducted the special investigation that was released this spring.
SILVER CITY, IA
thebestmix1055.com

Iowa man cited for carrying concealed weapon

An Iowa man was cited Saturday night for carrying a concealed weapon. Fremont police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 16th and Broad Street. A passenger, 36-year-old Brian J. Edwards of Council Bluffs admitted to having a concealed weapon in the vehicle. Edwards was issued a citation.
FREMONT, NE
lakeexpo.com

Docking Injury: Iowa Man Falls Off Boat, Hit By Propeller

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Iowa man was seriously injured Friday in a docking mishap that left him cut by a boat propeller. Marvin Neill, 57, of Little Sioux, Iowa, was transported to Lake Regional Hospital with serious injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Scott...
LITTLE SIOUX, IA
KETV.com

Semi-truck tips over on Omaha interstate ramp, causes Tuesday delays

OMAHA, Neb. — A semi-truck tipped over on an interstate ramp in Omaha early Tuesday, leading to delays during the morning rush hour. The crash happened on the I-80 off-ramp to northbound 13th Street around 1:30 a.m. Officials said one person was seriously injured. Police closed the ramp shortly...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Council Bluffs Police Department removes homeless camps

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police and other organizations recently cleared out several homeless camps. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, on Aug. 18 multiple homeless camps were removed. They were under the Broadway Viaduct, near Bahsen Park and along the pedestrian trail by the Missouri River.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
1011now.com

One dead after two vehicle crash in eastern Nebraska

A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a collision with a Lincoln police cruiser on Sunday. However, the teen’s family is disagreeing with LPD’s version of the event. For Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, it seems to be a case of deja vu, as another attempt to...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South

Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
KEARNEY, NE
The Associated Press

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak man arrested for Child Endangerment

(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested 23-year-old Andrew Michael Nagunst, of Red Oak, on Monday in the 100 block of N 5th Street for Child Endangerment-Bodily Injury. Nagunst was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was held on $5,000 bond.
RED OAK, IA
