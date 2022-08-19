Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
SHG Cyclone Volleyball Season Preview
We caught up with the SHG volleyball program before they open their season on Monday against Lincoln at home. The Cyclones return a large core of their team from last year, but under a new head coach, the expectations stay the same.
Very Small Town of Under 3,000 Just Dubbed Illinois’ Most Underrated
Lawn mower parades, a hippie memorial, brooms everywhere, and the birthplace of the Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dolls. Throughout Illinois, there are small towns with stories only the locals know, that is until you visit and come looking for those stories. While there are no bad times to take a road trip to discover some of these unique-story-filled towns, we just happen to be coming into my favorite time of year to take a road trip. Recently, I shared 5 Illinois road trips I think are perfect for late summer, early-fall and now I'd like to add one more, after this recent feature on a very small town in eastern Illinois.
Mannheim Steamroller coming to central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Christmas may be four months away, but a pair of central Illinois concert venues have already announced holiday concerts featuring iconic Christmas band Mannnheim Steamroller. The band will embark on a tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of its first album and its first tour starting November 15 at 7:30 p.m. That […]
spotonillinois.com
Students at Pontiac Community Consolidated School District 429 suspended or expelled 34 times in a single school year
Shares in HBT Financial Inc. (HBT:NSQ) in Bloomington finished Aug. 18 at $19.2 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 1.8 percent rise from the day before when it closed at $18.86. Stocks in HBT Financial Inc. have reached as high as $19.34 and as low as $18.93 USD. HBT Financial Inc....
foxillinois.com
Dark history and horror descend upon Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Dark History and Horror Convention, along with the 2022 Screaming Mad Film Festival, was held at the iHotel on Friday. The convention, which is for fans of all things horror from fantasy to true crime, has been growing since it began seven years ago.
Rader Family Farms In Illinois Set To Open September 10
I don't want to sound like a broken record but with the weather changing so much, football, volleyball, soccer, and other sports starting, and the pumpkin spice theme making an appearance we know that fall isn't far away. This means hoodies, sweatpants, hot chocolate, haunted houses, Halloween, and everything else we enjoy about the fall for us in the Midwest.
‘Large delivery’ closing Campustown road Monday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a road in the Campustown neighborhood will be closing on Monday in order to complete what they said will be a “large delivery.” The city will be closing a section of Fifth Street between John and Green Streets to help facilitate this delivery. The closure […]
Fire slows traffic by Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA)– Around 5 p.m. the Illinois State Police said there was a grass fire by Tuscola off of Interstate 57. At the time officials reported traffic was backed up, and reduced to one lane. Officials reported around 5:15 p.m. that all lanes are open, “The backup is still present, but is slowly clearing.” […]
WAND TV
Four injured, 3 critically in Charleston DUI accident
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured, including three critically, in an accident in Charleston. The two vehicle crash happened Saturday night around 10:00 at Route 130 and 1200 North. Details of how the crash happened have not been released, but one driver, William M. Clough was charged with...
hoiabc.com
One hospitalized after early morning shooting in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A person is in the hospital after a shooting by the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. According to the Bloomington Police Department, it happened around 1:00 a.m. on South Wright Street Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with injuries. The details on the victim’s age and gender are unavailable at this time.
Widower in Decatur in need
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) The morning of August 14 turned into a waking nightmare for a father and husband. Brian Prince arrived home from work to find his wife, Sam, unresponsive. He attempted CPR, called 911, and did everything one has to do in such horrific circumstances. Her heart had stopped beating for unknown reasons. Brian’s […]
State Police respond to morning crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes are back open after a 3-vehicle crash on I-57 in Champaign County. In a news release, troopers stated they responded to the northbound lanes between the Savoy and Curtis Road exits around 7 a.m. Monday. It caused a traffic back-up for a few hours. There is no word […]
WAND TV
Grass fire causes back up on Interstate 57
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police said all lanes on Interstate 57 near Tuscola are back open after a grass fire caused delays. According to Illinois State Police, a grass fire along Interstate 57 near milepost 216, 4 miles north of Tuscola, closed the right lane. As of 5:50 p.m. Friday, all lanes were opened back up, but traffic is moving slowly.
Champaign siblings could face life in prison for human trafficking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Three siblings in Champaign were indicted by a federal grand jury this week. They’re being charged with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. A criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois goes into detail about what the investigation found. Since March 2021, […]
Shelbyville man arrested for marijuana possession
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on Friday that a man was arrested for possessing marijuana with the intent of delivering it. Scottie L. Bone, 30 of Shelbyville, is charged with two felonies: unlawful possession of marijuana (a Class 2 felony) and unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver […]
wglt.org
Alan Beaman's lawyers seek McLean County judge for trial against Normal police
Lawyers for Alan Beaman have asked that a Sixth Judicial Circuit judge be replaced with a McLean County judge to hear Beaman’s case against three retired Normal police officers he has accused of framing him on murder charges in the death of his former girlfriend. Beaman served more than...
WAND TV
1 dead in camper fire, according to fire officials
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a camper fire in Decatur, according to the Decatur Fire Department. According to the Decatur Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 1400 block of N. 27th Street at 5:31 a.m Sunday to a report of a camper fire. According to the...
wglt.org
Bloomington restaurant faces labor complaint over unpaid overtime pay
The U.S. Department of Labor has accused a Bloomington restaurant chain of denying overtime pay to staff. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court’s Central Illinois district in Peoria accuses Fiesta Ranchera and managers Nicholas and Cynthia Canchola of several labor violations, saying they “repeatedly and willfully” failed to pay hourly employees time-and-a-half when they top 40 hours per week.
Herald & Review
Decatur man in 'gun fight' with himself faces weapons charges
DECATUR — A Decatur man is facing weapons charges after police said he appeared to be in a gunfight with himself while seen charging around his car in a store parking lot with a pistol in his hand. A sworn affidavit said the incident happened around 5:15 p.m. Aug....
Herald & Review
New Central Park Music + Art Series canceled after 1 event
DECATUR — A new Decatur art and music festival series, aimed at bringing entertainment back to the downtown area after the end of Decatur Celebration and Blues in Central Park, has ended after the first of three events. Organizers announced Friday in a social media post that the Central...
