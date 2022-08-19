ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

SHG Cyclone Volleyball Season Preview

We caught up with the SHG volleyball program before they open their season on Monday against Lincoln at home. The Cyclones return a large core of their team from last year, but under a new head coach, the expectations stay the same.
LINCOLN, IL
97ZOK

Very Small Town of Under 3,000 Just Dubbed Illinois’ Most Underrated

Lawn mower parades, a hippie memorial, brooms everywhere, and the birthplace of the Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dolls. Throughout Illinois, there are small towns with stories only the locals know, that is until you visit and come looking for those stories. While there are no bad times to take a road trip to discover some of these unique-story-filled towns, we just happen to be coming into my favorite time of year to take a road trip. Recently, I shared 5 Illinois road trips I think are perfect for late summer, early-fall and now I'd like to add one more, after this recent feature on a very small town in eastern Illinois.
ARCOLA, IL
WCIA

Mannheim Steamroller coming to central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Christmas may be four months away, but a pair of central Illinois concert venues have already announced holiday concerts featuring iconic Christmas band Mannnheim Steamroller. The band will embark on a tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of its first album and its first tour starting November 15 at 7:30 p.m. That […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Four injured, 3 critically in Charleston DUI accident

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured, including three critically, in an accident in Charleston. The two vehicle crash happened Saturday night around 10:00 at Route 130 and 1200 North. Details of how the crash happened have not been released, but one driver, William M. Clough was charged with...
CHARLESTON, IL
hoiabc.com

One hospitalized after early morning shooting in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A person is in the hospital after a shooting by the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. According to the Bloomington Police Department, it happened around 1:00 a.m. on South Wright Street Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with injuries. The details on the victim’s age and gender are unavailable at this time.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Widower in Decatur in need

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) The morning of August 14 turned into a waking nightmare for a father and husband. Brian Prince arrived home from work to find his wife, Sam, unresponsive. He attempted CPR, called 911, and did everything one has to do in such horrific circumstances. Her heart had stopped beating for unknown reasons. Brian’s […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

State Police respond to morning crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes are back open after a 3-vehicle crash on I-57 in Champaign County. In a news release, troopers stated they responded to the northbound lanes between the Savoy and Curtis Road exits around 7 a.m. Monday. It caused a traffic back-up for a few hours. There is no word […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Grass fire causes back up on Interstate 57

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police said all lanes on Interstate 57 near Tuscola are back open after a grass fire caused delays. According to Illinois State Police, a grass fire along Interstate 57 near milepost 216, 4 miles north of Tuscola, closed the right lane. As of 5:50 p.m. Friday, all lanes were opened back up, but traffic is moving slowly.
TUSCOLA, IL
WCIA

Champaign siblings could face life in prison for human trafficking

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Three siblings in Champaign were indicted by a federal grand jury this week. They’re being charged with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. A criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois goes into detail about what the investigation found. Since March 2021, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Shelbyville man arrested for marijuana possession

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on Friday that a man was arrested for possessing marijuana with the intent of delivering it. Scottie L. Bone, 30 of Shelbyville, is charged with two felonies: unlawful possession of marijuana (a Class 2 felony) and unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
WAND TV

1 dead in camper fire, according to fire officials

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a camper fire in Decatur, according to the Decatur Fire Department. According to the Decatur Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 1400 block of N. 27th Street at 5:31 a.m Sunday to a report of a camper fire. According to the...
DECATUR, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington restaurant faces labor complaint over unpaid overtime pay

The U.S. Department of Labor has accused a Bloomington restaurant chain of denying overtime pay to staff. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court’s Central Illinois district in Peoria accuses Fiesta Ranchera and managers Nicholas and Cynthia Canchola of several labor violations, saying they “repeatedly and willfully” failed to pay hourly employees time-and-a-half when they top 40 hours per week.
Herald & Review

Decatur man in 'gun fight' with himself faces weapons charges

DECATUR — A Decatur man is facing weapons charges after police said he appeared to be in a gunfight with himself while seen charging around his car in a store parking lot with a pistol in his hand. A sworn affidavit said the incident happened around 5:15 p.m. Aug....
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

New Central Park Music + Art Series canceled after 1 event

DECATUR — A new Decatur art and music festival series, aimed at bringing entertainment back to the downtown area after the end of Decatur Celebration and Blues in Central Park, has ended after the first of three events. Organizers announced Friday in a social media post that the Central...
DECATUR, IL

