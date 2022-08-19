Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Finegan a ‘good one’ in office
I have lived in Citrus County all my life and have seen a lot of County Commissioners come and go, with some of them having done a very good job while on the Board. It is my opinion that we have a great opportunity to put another "good one" in office.
floridapolitics.com
Diverse views highlight Citrus County Commission District 2 race
The Primary winner will face NPA Paul Grogan in the General Election. The Citrus County Commission District 2 race pits two political newcomers who have a few things in common. Both candidates are Republican women who live in Homosassa. Both own air conditioning companies with their husbands. The similarities pretty...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Next administrator must be right fit for county
20 vie for county administrator job. With less than three months remaining in Randy Oliver’s tenure as county administrator, the search for his replacement is unfolding, with commissioners hopeful to have Oliver’s replacement on board by Sept. 5, giving him time to work with his replacement during the transition.
Citrus County Chronicle
Worthington will ‘hit ground running’
I urge you to vote for Stacey Worthington for Commissioner in District 2. Stacey researches issues that are important to Citrus County and develops plans to fix the problems. One issue that has not been discussed during this election is the building of the new animal shelter. Stacey understands the role of the commissioner and how she can effectively make recommendations on the building project ensuring the best use of donor and taxpayer funds. And she is committed to working with others to ensure the project is completed.
Citrus County Chronicle
Riverwalk, sheriff's office crime report on Crystal River City Council agenda
Primary elections on Tuesday, Aug. 23, pushed Crystal River City Council’s regular Monday meeting back a couple days. Council members will instead call to order at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at City Hall, 123 NW U.S. 19, Crystal River. For more information about the city council and CRA...
Citrus County Chronicle
Time to examine different taxing methods in the county
Time has come to assess the way the people of Citrus County are taxed. There are essential services that apply to everyone, but are assessed purely on size and or value of property. This method increases the inequities of which one pays, that does not increase the value of services rendered. Every residential property owner gets equal services, but at a far different cost to them.
villages-news.com
Emergency action on abandoned home gets immediate result in The Villages
The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on Friday morning agreed it was time to stretch its authority when it comes to abandoned homes. After looking at photographs of tall grass and weeds as well as hearing stories of a rodent infestation at the home at 2424 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven, board members concurred they had to take action as the property had clearly become a health and safety hazard.
Citrus County Chronicle
Grandfather will provide wisdom, guidance to county
There’s an old saying that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. I followed in my grandfather’s footsteps pursuing a career of public service, and now I’m happy to support him, Winn Webb, in the upcoming election. Getting to learn from my grandfather has been about much...
Citrus County Chronicle
Proud to vote for ‘Aunt Bec’
I am writing to support Rebecca Bays for County Commission District 4. As a younger voter, Rebecca supports the things I care about. She is committed to protecting the Nature Coast and working to help bring opportunities to young families in Citrus County. Every time I talk to her, she...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus has modest unemployment rate decline in July
The unemployment rate for Citrus County in July was 4.2 percent, down 0.2 percentage points from a month earlier. Citrus tied with Putnam County for the third highest rate in the state. July’s 4.2 percent rate compares to 4.4 percent in June and 6.2 percent in July 2021, according to preliminary figures released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bays will fight for best interests of citizens
I am so glad to see Rebecca Bays running for office again. She has put Citrus County’s best interests in all that she does. From being a successful businesswoman to county commissioner, a supporter of many community projects, and a dear friend for nearly 20 years. I’m a Citrus...
hernandosun.com
Milk-A-Way farms mediation agreement with city of Brooksville
At the August 15, 2022, Regular City Council meeting, the City voted unanimously to approve the Mediation Settlement Agreement signed on August 2, 2022. The City participated in a mediation hearing between petitioner Croom Road Land Holdings Inc., and the City of Brooksville in an attempt to settle a dispute regarding RZ 2020-03, known locally as the Milk-A-Way Farms Development.
hernandosun.com
‘Ongoing board directives’ highlight septic to sewer project, Weekiwachee Preserve and half-cent sales tax referendum
County Administrator Jeff Rogers updated the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) of his ongoing directives, highlighting the Septic to Sewer project, Weeki Wachee Preserve, and the county’s one-half-cent sales tax referendum. Rogers reported that a public hearing on the Septic to Sewer conversion in Spring Hill will take place...
fiscalrangers.com
Dirty Politics in Florida's Congressional District 11 Republican Primaries
Talk about dirty politics in Lake County, FL and US Congress District 11 elections. If you don't like dirty politics, share this with your friends. If this apparently well researched VoxPopuli story is true, it seems after reading the story, in my opinion, that a Villages area wealthy couple, Jennifer & Joe McMahon, who support Dan Webster for Congress in the current Republican primary race featuring Webster, Laura Loomer and lesser known Gavriel Soriano, plan for the husband to replace Webster (if he wins the primary) in two years. They created a PAC (Conservative Republicans for Responsible Representation ) to place recent hit ads (one is included below) against Laura Loomer, and separately (documented by emails to VoxPopuli) tried to convince Soriano (according to info he gave VoxPopuli) to resign and maybe endorse Webster. There is apparently no evidence that Webster knew about this effort to get Soriano to resign from the race just before voting day.
Citrus County Chronicle
Finegan holds ‘high ethical standards’
This letter is written in support of Diana Finegan for Citrus County Commissioner District 2. I personally know Diana and her family. She is an educated, intelligent woman with high integrity. She has proven experience in leadership as the CEO of the "Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association.”. She holds high...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sound Off calls from Sunday, Aug. 21
I’m responding to your (Sunday, Aug. 20, front-page) article, “A retail-residential mix,” where you’re showing a photo of the housing of Pasco County and it will be similar to that. The bottom line is all this housing coming to Crystal River is just going to impede and add more to the traffic that they already can’t handle as it is. Then if there’s a hurricane, that’s a food zone. So what’s going to happen then? And who knows what kind of people will come and move into the facility? You’re just opening Pandora’s box. You people wanted them to build, now they build and they’re coming and you opened Pandora’s box.
Citrus County Chronicle
0821 Chronicle week in review: More car washes, another Aldi, hopes for a bigger Doctors' Free Clinic and 20 apply for county administrator job
Caliber Car Wash, Tidal Wave Auto Spa, Beth’s Car Wash, Big Dan’s Car Wash — what’s the deal with all the car wash businesses popping up all over Citrus County?. These all have one thing in common: they’re big, offer car wash clubs with monthly and yearly membership packages and state-of-the-art washing.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Teachers deserve more pay, respect and support
‘When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news,” Mr. Rogers said to his television neighbors, “my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’” But what do we do when the helpers are leaving in droves?
Citrus County Chronicle
Don’t kill the goose that laid the golden egg
Many small and large cities have historical significance and or natural beauty. They realize that supporting/developing what they have can be beneficial to the community. Crystal River and Inverness have done a great job of accentuating their history and natural beauty to make their communities popular for their residents, businesses and visitors.
Citrus County Chronicle
Chalk Talk
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary of Crystal River will present the new Boat America safe boating course on Sept. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This will be an in-person course at the DAV-USCG Auxiliary building at 501 SE Seventh Ave., Crystal River. Cost is $40 and includes a book,...
