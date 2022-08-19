ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Finegan a ‘good one’ in office

I have lived in Citrus County all my life and have seen a lot of County Commissioners come and go, with some of them having done a very good job while on the Board. It is my opinion that we have a great opportunity to put another "good one" in office.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Diverse views highlight Citrus County Commission District 2 race

The Primary winner will face NPA Paul Grogan in the General Election. The Citrus County Commission District 2 race pits two political newcomers who have a few things in common. Both candidates are Republican women who live in Homosassa. Both own air conditioning companies with their husbands. The similarities pretty...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Next administrator must be right fit for county

20 vie for county administrator job. With less than three months remaining in Randy Oliver’s tenure as county administrator, the search for his replacement is unfolding, with commissioners hopeful to have Oliver’s replacement on board by Sept. 5, giving him time to work with his replacement during the transition.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Worthington will ‘hit ground running’

I urge you to vote for Stacey Worthington for Commissioner in District 2. Stacey researches issues that are important to Citrus County and develops plans to fix the problems. One issue that has not been discussed during this election is the building of the new animal shelter. Stacey understands the role of the commissioner and how she can effectively make recommendations on the building project ensuring the best use of donor and taxpayer funds. And she is committed to working with others to ensure the project is completed.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Time to examine different taxing methods in the county

Time has come to assess the way the people of Citrus County are taxed. There are essential services that apply to everyone, but are assessed purely on size and or value of property. This method increases the inequities of which one pays, that does not increase the value of services rendered. Every residential property owner gets equal services, but at a far different cost to them.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Emergency action on abandoned home gets immediate result in The Villages

The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on Friday morning agreed it was time to stretch its authority when it comes to abandoned homes. After looking at photographs of tall grass and weeds as well as hearing stories of a rodent infestation at the home at 2424 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven, board members concurred they had to take action as the property had clearly become a health and safety hazard.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Grandfather will provide wisdom, guidance to county

There’s an old saying that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. I followed in my grandfather’s footsteps pursuing a career of public service, and now I’m happy to support him, Winn Webb, in the upcoming election. Getting to learn from my grandfather has been about much...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Proud to vote for ‘Aunt Bec’

I am writing to support Rebecca Bays for County Commission District 4. As a younger voter, Rebecca supports the things I care about. She is committed to protecting the Nature Coast and working to help bring opportunities to young families in Citrus County. Every time I talk to her, she...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus has modest unemployment rate decline in July

The unemployment rate for Citrus County in July was 4.2 percent, down 0.2 percentage points from a month earlier. Citrus tied with Putnam County for the third highest rate in the state. July’s 4.2 percent rate compares to 4.4 percent in June and 6.2 percent in July 2021, according to preliminary figures released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Bays will fight for best interests of citizens

I am so glad to see Rebecca Bays running for office again. She has put Citrus County’s best interests in all that she does. From being a successful businesswoman to county commissioner, a supporter of many community projects, and a dear friend for nearly 20 years. I’m a Citrus...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Milk-A-Way farms mediation agreement with city of Brooksville

At the August 15, 2022, Regular City Council meeting, the City voted unanimously to approve the Mediation Settlement Agreement signed on August 2, 2022. The City participated in a mediation hearing between petitioner Croom Road Land Holdings Inc., and the City of Brooksville in an attempt to settle a dispute regarding RZ 2020-03, known locally as the Milk-A-Way Farms Development.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
hernandosun.com

‘Ongoing board directives’ highlight septic to sewer project, Weekiwachee Preserve and half-cent sales tax referendum

County Administrator Jeff Rogers updated the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) of his ongoing directives, highlighting the Septic to Sewer project, Weeki Wachee Preserve, and the county’s one-half-cent sales tax referendum. Rogers reported that a public hearing on the Septic to Sewer conversion in Spring Hill will take place...
SPRING HILL, FL
fiscalrangers.com

Dirty Politics in Florida's Congressional District 11 Republican Primaries

Talk about dirty politics in Lake County, FL and US Congress District 11 elections. If you don't like dirty politics, share this with your friends. If this apparently well researched VoxPopuli story is true, it seems after reading the story, in my opinion, that a Villages area wealthy couple, Jennifer & Joe McMahon, who support Dan Webster for Congress in the current Republican primary race featuring Webster, Laura Loomer and lesser known Gavriel Soriano, plan for the husband to replace Webster (if he wins the primary) in two years. They created a PAC (Conservative Republicans for Responsible Representation ) to place recent hit ads (one is included below) against Laura Loomer, and separately (documented by emails to VoxPopuli) tried to convince Soriano (according to info he gave VoxPopuli) to resign and maybe endorse Webster. There is apparently no evidence that Webster knew about this effort to get Soriano to resign from the race just before voting day.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Finegan holds ‘high ethical standards’

This letter is written in support of Diana Finegan for Citrus County Commissioner District 2. I personally know Diana and her family. She is an educated, intelligent woman with high integrity. She has proven experience in leadership as the CEO of the "Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association.”. She holds high...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from Sunday, Aug. 21

I’m responding to your (Sunday, Aug. 20, front-page) article, “A retail-residential mix,” where you’re showing a photo of the housing of Pasco County and it will be similar to that. The bottom line is all this housing coming to Crystal River is just going to impede and add more to the traffic that they already can’t handle as it is. Then if there’s a hurricane, that’s a food zone. So what’s going to happen then? And who knows what kind of people will come and move into the facility? You’re just opening Pandora’s box. You people wanted them to build, now they build and they’re coming and you opened Pandora’s box.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

0821 Chronicle week in review: More car washes, another Aldi, hopes for a bigger Doctors' Free Clinic and 20 apply for county administrator job

Caliber Car Wash, Tidal Wave Auto Spa, Beth’s Car Wash, Big Dan’s Car Wash — what’s the deal with all the car wash businesses popping up all over Citrus County?. These all have one thing in common: they’re big, offer car wash clubs with monthly and yearly membership packages and state-of-the-art washing.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Teachers deserve more pay, respect and support

‘When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news,” Mr. Rogers said to his television neighbors, “my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’” But what do we do when the helpers are leaving in droves?
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Don’t kill the goose that laid the golden egg

Many small and large cities have historical significance and or natural beauty. They realize that supporting/developing what they have can be beneficial to the community. Crystal River and Inverness have done a great job of accentuating their history and natural beauty to make their communities popular for their residents, businesses and visitors.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Chalk Talk

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary of Crystal River will present the new Boat America safe boating course on Sept. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This will be an in-person course at the DAV-USCG Auxiliary building at 501 SE Seventh Ave., Crystal River. Cost is $40 and includes a book,...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL

