Talk about dirty politics in Lake County, FL and US Congress District 11 elections. If you don't like dirty politics, share this with your friends. If this apparently well researched VoxPopuli story is true, it seems after reading the story, in my opinion, that a Villages area wealthy couple, Jennifer & Joe McMahon, who support Dan Webster for Congress in the current Republican primary race featuring Webster, Laura Loomer and lesser known Gavriel Soriano, plan for the husband to replace Webster (if he wins the primary) in two years. They created a PAC (Conservative Republicans for Responsible Representation ) to place recent hit ads (one is included below) against Laura Loomer, and separately (documented by emails to VoxPopuli) tried to convince Soriano (according to info he gave VoxPopuli) to resign and maybe endorse Webster. There is apparently no evidence that Webster knew about this effort to get Soriano to resign from the race just before voting day.

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO