Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State WR likely to miss season opener vs. Notre Dame
One Ohio State wide receiver is likely to miss the season opener vs. Notre Dame, according to head coach Ryan Day. During his Monday press conference, Day revealed that WR Kamryn Babb has sustained another injury during training camp. Day expects Babb to be back on the field in a couple of weeks, and that timeline would keep him off the field against the Irish on Sept. 3.
sciotopost.com
18 Year Old from Groveport Madison High School Football Game Shooting Given 50,000 Dollar Bond
Groveport – On 8/19/2022 around 9:07pm, special duty Groveport Police Officers working at the Groveport Madison High School Football game did respond to shots fired in an area outside of the football stadium. Officers quickly detained one male adult, James Keys 18-yr Columbus, Ohio resident, and one juvenile. Officers...
WSYX ABC6
Strike by CCS teachers means football and all extra cirriculars are on hold
94% of Columbus Education Association (CEA) members voted to reject the Board’s last, best and final offer and go on strike for the first time since 1975. All CCS athletes will now be unable to practice or play. This stoppage takes many coaches and players back to the Covid...
Knox Pages
2 Ashland people killed, Mount Vernon man injured in Sunday night crash
ASHLAND – Two Ashland County people were killed after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. James J. Cline, 23, of Nova and Logan M. Buzzard, 22, of Ashland died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Patrol stated. Cline was pronounced deceased on scene and Buzzard was transported by the Ashland Fire Department to University Hospitals Samaritan in Ashland where he was pronounced deceased.
IN THIS ARTICLE
crawfordcountynow.com
Four with ties to Mansfield on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Matthew Reed—47 years old, 5 feet, 6-inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Reed is wanted for possession of cocaine. He has ties to the Mansfield area.
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Coaching Staff Features Mix of New Faces, Established Veterans
Ohio State is counting on a quartet of new assistant coaches to lead a defensive turnaround and improve its offensive line play this season, while it also has a bevy of new support staffers to help the Buckeyes perform at their best. Coaching changes are part of the deal just...
Knox Pages
BCI seizes more than 1,000 firearms, 140,000 rounds of ammunition in search of Wilhelm estate
MONROE TOWNSHIP -- The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has seized more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition from the Monroe Township property where brothers Randy A. Wilhelm and Bradley L. Wilhelm were shot and killed by law enforcement Saturday morning, according to a press release issued by the agency Monday.
Two killed in crash in Ashland late Sunday night
ASHLAND, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Ashland County that claimed the lives of two men. Troopers say the crash happened on US 42 at the intersection of Baney Road. Troopers were called to the scene around 10:45 Sunday night. Troopers say...
Counties with the most super commuters in Ohio
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. […]
Cameron Mitchell calls upcoming German Village Cento restaurant ‘passion project’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Cameron Mitchell’s new German Village restaurant won’t rival the restaurateur’s upcoming Las Vegas Ocean Prime in size, but it may in personal affinity. The Columbus-based restaurant group has long wanted a site in German Village. With work on Cento at 595 S. 3rd St. underway, the group’s founder shared […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Patrol OVI Checkpoint on County Road 330 tonight
BUCYRUS—The Ohio State Highway Patrol in conjunction with the Crawford County Sheriffs Department announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 P.M. to 10 P.M. tonight on County Road 330 west of U.S. 30 and east of Stetzer Road, in Crawford County. The OVI checkpoint funded...
Knox Pages
Knox County JFS recognizes juvenile court magistrate
MOUNT VERNON – Knox County Department of Job & Family Services is continuing its recognition of the month of August being proclaimed Child Support Awareness month by recognizing the efforts and leadership of Juvenile Court Magistrate Christina Reiheld. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Office of Child...
Knox Pages
Suspects shot during Howard-area standoff
HOWARD -- A nine-hour standoff near Howard ended Saturday morning with an officer-involved shooting. Captain Jay Sheffer of the Knox County Sheriff's Office said that around 9 a.m., law enforcement officials shot two men on a property on Gilchrist Road, just west of Apple Valley. The men were believed to be the same individuals who were involved in a separate shooting the night before, Sheffer said, which prompted a standoff on the property.
2 brothers killed in standoff with Ohio officers had over 1,000 guns, 140,000 rounds of ammo, authorities say
COLUMBUS, Ohio — State investigators found more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition during a search of a property where two brothers died Saturday during a long standoff with law-enforcement officers. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is continuing to investigate the fatal shootings of Randy...
cleveland19.com
2 die in Ashland County accident, troopers say alcohol might be to blame
ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were killed Sunday evening after they failed to yield the right of way at an intersection, Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers said. According to troopers, James Cline, 23, of Nova, and Logan Buzzard, 22, of Ashland, were in a Polaris Ranger utility vehicle southbound on Baney Road around 10:45 p.m. when they were struck by a Chevrolet Impala driving northeast on U.S. 42.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
18-year-old charged after shooting during football game in Groveport
An earlier report on this shooting can be seen in the video player above. GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man was charged following a shooting at Groveport Madison High School during a football game Friday night. At around 9:07 p.m., Groveport police officers responded to a shooting outside the football stadium during a game […]
cwcolumbus.com
Over 1,000 guns found in compound following Knox County shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — State agents seized more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition from a Knox County compound where two brothers are accused of firing at law enforcement. Randy Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley Wilhelm, 53, were fatally shot by police Saturday after a lengthy standoff...
Tom Weiskopf, major champion golfer and Massillon native, dies at 79
CLEVELAND — Tom Weiskopf's golf skill went far beyond his 16 victories on the PGA Tour and his lone major at Royal Troon in the British Open. He was outspoken and accurate in the television booth and found even greater success designing golf courses. Weiskopf died Saturday at his...
Comments / 0