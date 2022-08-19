Read full article on original website
sanjuanjournal.com
Hospital district 1 commissioner meeting Wednesday, Aug. 24
Submitted by the San Juan County Public Hospital District No. 1. The San Juan County Public Hospital District No. 1 Board of Commissioners will hold their regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Aug, 24 at 5:30 p.m.. Documents for the meeting can be found on their website at Meetings 2022 as they become available.
sanjuanjournal.com
San Juan County announces beginning of road striping
Submitted by San Juan County. San Juan County’s Public Works Department is announcing its annual summer road striping schedule beginning on Monday, Aug. 22 and lasting approximately several weeks. Pavement markings, including centerlines, shoulder markings, arrows, and more, are critical features of any safe and effective roadway, and it takes routine maintenance to ensure that these markings are clear, visible, and accurate. Find 2022 Road Striping Maps here: https://www.sanjuanco.com/1356/Map-Gallery.
sanjuanjournal.com
DEM statement on Aleutian Isle response
Submitted by San Juan County Department of Emergency. This is Brendan Cowan, Emergency Management Director for San Juan County writing. I wanted to give a more informal update to the community and share some of what I’ve seen and learned over the past six days of this response. I know I’m infamous for my rambling briefs to the islands, and I’m a bit tired, so forgive me if this one is a bit lengthy.
sanjuanjournal.com
Charging canines, lit litter, vulgar verbiage | San Juan County Sheriff’s Log
The San Juan County Sheriff’s office responded to the following calls. • A deputy on Orcas stopped the driver of a vehicle for trespassing on private property and arrested them for driving with a suspended license and giving false information to a peace officer. • An anonymous person turned...
sanjuanjournal.com
Street striping throughout town Aug. 25-26
Street striping throughout the Town of Friday Harbor is scheduled this Thursday and Friday, Aug. 25-26. The goal is to complete restriping of major streets, as well as some of the secondary streets. The work schedule is dependent on other striping in San Juan County. Motorists should use caution when...
Yakima Herald Republic
Steps continue to remove sunken boat from seafloor near San Juan Island
Response teams continue to take gradual steps to remove the Aleutian Isle from the seafloor after the 49-foot fishing vessel sank last weekend west of San Juan Island. Teams are moving forward with a plan to remove the whole commercial vessel and have it placed onto a barge, where contaminants can be safely removed, according to a Friday news release from the U.S. Coast Guard 13th District Pacific Northwest.
sanjuanjournal.com
Case against Ranked Choice Voting | Letter
It appears some folks are smitten with Ranked Choice Voting. (RCV) To those, I submit the old saw: “Be Careful What You Wish For.” You may find living with RCV, as I found living with it in the Bay Area for many years, is not wonderful, not even good.
sanjuanjournal.com
SJISD board meeting Wednesday, Aug. 24
Submitted by the San Juan Island School District. Wednesday, Aug. 24 the San Juan Island School District Board of Directors will hold a regular (open) School Board Meeting at 5 p.m. at the Friday Harbor High School library. Social distancing will be expected. Masks are optional. Contact information is required in case of contact tracing.
CBP officers help save Canadian man’s life near Whatcom County border crossing
The officers saw the man, who was riding a bicycle near the border crossing, fall and administered life-saving care until EMS arrived.
Noticed low-flying helicopters? Here’s why they may be doing nothing wrong
The Federal Aviation Administration has clear guidelines on what helicopters can and can’t do.
Washington mountain climbing victim identified as Anacortes dentist
An Anacortes dentist died while summiting the 7,201-foot Mount Pugh in the North Cascades last weekend. The man was identified this week by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office as 56-year-old Matthew Gifford, who died Aug. 13. According to a Facebook post from his dental practice, Gifford Dentistry, he...
Kayakers said man couldn’t take pictures at Whatcom Falls Park, now they’re facing charges
One of the kayakers facing charges is from Bellingham, while the other is from Skagit County.
sanjuanjournal.com
Samuel Garson receives Fulbright award
The U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board are pleased to announce that Samuel Garson of Friday Harbor High School has received a Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program award. As a Fulbright recipient, Garson will share knowledge and foster meaningful connections across communities in the United...
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale injury crash sends 1 to the hospital
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the T-intersection of Northwest Drive and W Pole Road Saturday, August 20th, about 10:50pm due to a report of a single-vehicle injury crash. Whatcom Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Deb Slater told Whatcom News in an email that a Jeep Wrangler was westbound...
Owner of Bellingham Regal movie theater confirms its considering bankruptcy after COVID
The company says it is attempting preserve a business that has struggled to rebound from the impact of COVID-19 restrictions.
q13fox.com
Authorities need help ID'ing man hit, killed by train in Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - The Skagit County Coroner's Office needs help identifying a man hit and killed by a train in Mount Vernon. According to authorities, the man was crossing a railroad track on Friday, July 29 around 12:20 a.m. He was struck by a train and killed. Since then,...
q13fox.com
'My son did not deserve to die that way'; Victim's mom calls for justice after Granite Falls quarry shooting
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - The man accused of killing 27-year-old Jordan Hurtado at a quarry in Granite Falls made an appearance in Snohomish County Court Monday. He was arrested and booked for murder following the fatal shooting on Saturday. Stephanie Hurtado said her son Jordan was her best friend, and...
Family of murdered South Everett woman appealing for help finding killers
EVERETT, Wash. — Irah Sok was shot and killed early Friday morning. Now, her family is speaking out — only on KIRO 7. Such a tragic story, a beautiful mother with a budding photography business. She opened her photography business just seven months ago. Now, incredibly, she is dead — killed in her own home with her family nearby.
Deadly encounter at North Sound quarry leaves 27-year-old man dead
A Mount Vernon man is in police custody after he allegedly shot and killed someone a witness and authorities described as a stranger on Saturday morning. The deadly shooting happened in a quarry near Granite Falls. Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said they are trying to determine why the brief encounter between the two men ended so violently.
Police searching for suspect after shooting, killing man near Paine Field
EVERETT, Wash. — Snohomish County Sherriff's deputies are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man near Paine Field in Everett. At approximately 12:43 p.m., witnesses called 911 and reported a man shot multiple times. The suspect, described by witnesses as a 5'8 Black man with short hair, a green shirt and tan pants, was said to have fled on foot.
