myclintonnews.com
Home Invasion
LAURENS – A Clinton man is headed to prison for the next 15 years after pleading guilty Monday to charges related to the home invasion of a Laurens County residence, 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Wednesday. Anthony James Wolfe, 38, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Monday to one...
Do you like to sing?
Sing2Gether, a new community choir, seeks voices; meet and greet is Sept. 6. A new community choir - Sing2Gether - will have its initial meet-and-greet on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at The Ridge in Laurens, seeking anyone ages 13 and above who wants to sing. “They don’t have to have trained...
