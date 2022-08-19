Read full article on original website
Opinion: Women Explain Reasons For Staying in Unhappy Marriages
Recently one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
Woman Refuses to Forgive "Traditional" Parents Who Didn't Support Her Going to College
*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. Growing up is demanding in and of itself, but it may be significantly more difficult if your parents are too controlling and rigid in their gender expectations.
Woman who jumped to death with baby in arms had grown 'paranoid' and 'delusional,' researched 'easy suicide'
A California woman who jumped to her death with her baby in her arms had grown increasingly paranoid and delusional in the days leading up to the murder-suicide, the baby's father says. Raquel Wilkins, 40, jumped from the Petco Park baseball stadium's wall in September 2021, killing both her and...
“I didn't want to bring her with me, but what was I supposed to do?” Wife heartbroken after overhearing husband's words
Is it right to exclude one’s wife from family vacations?. Vacations are great opportunities for family members to bond and create memories. Also, those who go on family vacations tend to be more return relaxed and happier.
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
My neighbours want me to sign a contract to say I’ll never park in the ‘wrong place’, it’s bonkers but I worry I have to
A WOMAN has expressed her worry after her neighbour is insisting she "contractually agree to never park in the wrong spot." The anonymous woman took to Reddit and explained how she owns a property with an attached car park. In the post, she penned: "The previous owners built a garage...
I applied to a job only to receive back outrageous reply… people are all saying the same thing
A JOBSEEKER was stunned after the director of a company they applied to sent back an outrageously rude rejection letter. The person, whose identity cannot be revealed for legal reasons, applied to become a Project Director at International Talent Partnership (ITP), a recruitment agency in Leeds, West Yorkshire. But after...
The Queen leaves car passengers in hysterics with quirky nickname for her SatNav
WHEN you are Queen, few people must feel comfortable telling you what to do. However, one person who is able to give her orders is the “woman under the bonnet”, which is the Queen's comical nickname for her car’s SatNav system. According to the Daily Mail, the...
I will never regret the time I spent with my children, but society is punishing me for it in my 60s | Louise Ihlein
Many of us who did what was once considered a valuable contribution to society are now just eking out an existence
Opinion: Common Indicators a Relationship Has Run Its Course
When we begin building a life with someone and we are in the early stages of the relationship it can feel like things are going to last forever. We tell ourselves that no matter what happens or how bad it gets, we are going to hold on to that person.
Lack of intimacy may destroy a healthy romantic relationship
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. One of my most enduring relationships also lacked intimacy. It was primarily based on deep friendship and shared interests, but we never shared our innermost thoughts or secrets.
How to Tell if Someone Is Flirting With You
Flirting can include words, body language, or physical contact. Flirting includes what you say and how you say it. Men and women view the goal of flirting differently. Most people have been there. Surprised at the sudden or unexpected attention bestowed by a friend, neighbor, or co-worker, you wonder what it means. No one wants to jump to the wrong conclusion. But is there a good way of determining whether an acquaintance is flirting or just friendly? Research has some answers.
This Dad Expects a Nightly 'Dinner's Ready' Text So He Knows When to Come Home From the Bar & Reddit Can't Even
Expecting a hot meal without lifting a finger is a perfectly reasonable request — when you’re at a restaurant. But short of paying for a meal, most decent people will help out in the kitchen, clean up afterward, or at least wrangle the kids to make it easier on the cook. But one dad on Reddit doesn’t want to do anything when it comes to dinner, and he expects a text from his wife when dinner’s ready so he can come home from the bar at the last possible second with a hot meal waiting. Get ready, your blood is...
Opinion: Tell-Tale Indications Relationship Partner Is Losing Interest
When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
Cancer symptoms: The warning sign at night that can feel ‘very heavy’
As we get older, it‘s more common to experience aches and pains. But unexplained pain could be a sign of something more serious. Unexplained weight loss – Small weight changes over time are quite normal, but if you lose a noticeable amount of weight without trying to, tell your doctor.
Passenger refuses to give kid the window seat during a flight – but people are divided
A MAN has divided opinion after he refused to swap seats with a kid during a flight so they could have the window seat. The passenger was travelling from San Francisco to New York, and said he had built up enough air miles to upgrade to a first class seat.
A Simple Trick to Meet New People
People predict strangers are less interested in talking than they really are. A scavenger hunt intervention helped people overcome anxiety from talking to strangers. The intervention improved people's conversation abilities. Most of us have plenty of opportunities to meet strangers or people who we don’t know very well each day....
How to Let Things Go in Your Relationship and Why It Matters
Pausing, identifying your emotions, and considering your partner’s perspective might help you let things go in your relationship. Doing this can strengthen your bond. In every relationship, there’s a chance your partner will do something you don’t like — and vice versa. Sometimes, to make things work, you may need to let these small things go.
Opinion: Going No Contact Isn't An Option? Use Specific Tactics to Disarm Toxic Manipulators
Most of the advice you hear when you have a Narcissist in your life is that you need to cut them out and go no contact. I believe that this is applicable when leaving an abuser if the situation permits.
