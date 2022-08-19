Read full article on original website
International Business Times
Ukraine Army Successfully Forces Russian Soldiers To Retreat In Four Directions, Inflicts Significant Losses
The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday successfully forced Russian soldiers to retreat in four different directions as the war entered day 174, a report said. The Ukrainian army prevented Russian soldiers from advancing in the directions of the Southern Buh river and Slovyansk. In the direction of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut, the Russians suffered massive losses due to the fierce defense of the Ukrainian army, forcing them to withdraw, according to the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).
Ukraine news latest – Sickly Vladimir Putin’s health ‘sharply deteriorating’ as despot ‘out of options’
VLADIMIR Putin's health is "sharply deteriorating" amid a tactical crisis as the despot is "running out of options" in his invasion of Ukraine. Rumours have swirled about the Russian president's health for months and it has even been alleged he has used body doubles at some events. And now General...
Washington Examiner
Moscow, we have a problem: Russian soldiers grow weary of war
In July, I wrote an article asking how long Russian soldiers would hold on in Ukraine. Less than a month later, we are seeing soldiers, and now units, questioning why Russia is at war in Ukraine and refusing to fight — publicly. The Security Service of Ukraine has been...
Russian Spies Allegedly Stealing HIMARS Plans Caught Behind Ukrainian Lines
Russia used the spies' intelligence to shell an eastern Ukrainian town's water management system, according to local media.
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Ukraine's winter war might cast Putin in role of defeated Napoleon
Russian forces could find themselves at an unpleasant disadvantage as the summer turns to fall and winter, according to U.S. and Ukrainian analysts, due to a combination of corruption and vulnerable supply lines.
Ukrainian Marines Say They've Tracked and Killed Russian Troops in Donetsk
Ukraine is due to celebrate 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union on August 24.
MilitaryTimes
‘Seek and destroy’: New US aid to Ukraine targets Russian artillery
WASHINGTON ― A new $775 million military aid package for Ukraine marks the first time the U.S. is sending ScanEagle drones, for targeting artillery, as well as 105mm howitzers and anti-tank rounds for the Carl Gustaf rifle to the fight against Russia, the Pentagon announced Friday. The latest package...
Washington Examiner
Guided by British special forces, Ukraine is escalating the 'deep battlespace' fight against Russia
Ukrainian forces attacked various military targets deep behind Russian lines on Thursday evening. We've seen an arms depot explode at Timonovo in the Russian oblast of Belgorod. This area serves as a key logistics hub for Russian operations in northern and eastern Ukraine. In addition, there are multiple reports of explosions near the Russian airfield in Stary Oskol. Sixty miles from the Ukrainian border, Stary Oksol is just 55 miles from Voronezh, the headquarters of a major command of Russia's Western Military District. There have also been explosions around the Kherson dam, located at the southern juncture of the Dnieper river. Ukrainian forces are slowly moving to retake Kherson. Reports of explosions across the Crimean Peninsula also abounded on Thursday, though these may be the result of Russian air defense activity.
Opinion: Father of slain Russian commentator Darya Dugina has been fiercely critical of Putin
The recent assassination of Darya Dugina by a car bomb near Moscow brings the war in Ukraine home to Russia, Peter Rutland writes, and draws attention to Dugina's father, Alexander Dugin, a hardline nationalist who's criticized Putin for not pursuing the war more aggressively.
Key Bridge Restored by Russia Bombed Again in Ukraine Strike: Official
"It looks like there won't be a grand opening," a deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council wrote about the bridge.
Russia Loses Another 'Alligator' Helicopter, UAVs in Counterstrike: Ukraine
It is Russia's second "Alligator" helicopter to be struck down by Ukrainian forces in less than a week.
nationalinterest.org
‘Crimea Is Ukraine’: U.S. Green Lights Ukrainian Attacks in Crimea
Ukrainian defense minister Oleksii Reznikov claimed in an interview with the Washington Post that Kyiv would not rule out future strikes against the peninsula. An anonymous official within the Ukrainian government has reportedly revealed that Kyiv was responsible for three significant explosions in Crimea, the formerly Ukrainian peninsula that Russia invaded and annexed in 2014. The official added that the United States had offered its support for the strikes, according to Politico.
nationalinterest.org
Russia Busts Massive $13 Million Gold Smuggling Operation
In all, customs officials discovered seventy-one gold bars totaling 225 kilograms in their luggage. Russia’s Federal Customs Service, or FTS, announced on Thursday that it had foiled an international attempt to smuggle 500 pounds of gold, worth approximately $13 million, through Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport, according to Russia’s state-run RT network.
Business Insider
The war in Ukraine may dent the Su-35's reputation as a top-tier Russian fighter jet
Dark clouds swirl over Russia's Su-35S Flanker fighter. Brig. Gen. Oleksiy Gromov, a deputy chief attached to the Ukrainian General Staff, had some hot gossip to spill pertaining to the Russian aviation industry in a briefing to the Ukrainian Media Center on August 11. Reporting that Russia was resorting to...
Ukraine restores Moldova rail link, could carry 10 million tonnes a year
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has restored a rail link to neighbouring Moldova after a 23-year hiatus and the connection could carry 10 million tonnes of freight a year, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Monday.
Putin Calls in ‘Organized Crime Syndicate’ to Shake Up Failing Army in Ukraine
Nearly six months into Russia’s bloody war against Ukraine, it appears Vladimir Putin has pinned his hopes for claiming victory on a self-described “organized crime syndicate” that is now trawling prisons for cold-blooded killers and deploying mercenaries to straighten out fed-up troops. That’s according to several explosive...
Putin’s war is shattering views of Russia and Ukraine
Russians, Americans and Europeans are rarely of one mind about anything, but there’s one thing they all agreed on in early 2022: that the Ukrainians wouldn’t fight and the Russian armed forces would control Ukraine in a few days or weeks. Everyone knew that the Ukrainian army was a joke and the Russian army was superb.
Ukraine will not agree to freeze front lines to 'calm' Russia - Zelenskiy
KYIV, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine will not agree to any proposal to freeze the current frontlines in its conflict with Russia in order to "calm" Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a news conference on Tuesday.
