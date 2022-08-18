Ukraine’s secret service was responsible for a car explosion that killed the daughter of one of president Vladimir Putin’s closest allies, Russia has claimed.Darya Dugina, daughter of prominent nationalist ideologue Aleksandr Dugin, died on Saturday when a suspected explosive device detonated in the car she was driving near Moscow.The FSB, Russia’s federal security service, claimed – without providing clear evidence – that the attack was carried out by a Ukrainian woman born in 1979.It said the woman and her teenage daughter had arrived in Russia in July and spent a month preparing the attack by renting an apartment in...

