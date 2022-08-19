Read full article on original website
Related
healthpodcastnetwork.com
41: Delivering Healthcare to the Home
Dan Trigub is the Co-founder and CEO of MedArrive. Previously, he was GM and Head of Uber Health as well as the Regional Vice President of Healthcare Partnerships for Lyft. Dan was the Global Business Development Lead for eBay. He also co-founded OpenPlacement. Dan received a Bachelor’s in Economics from Vassar College.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
DOCSF22: Innovation in Healthcare: Startups and their importance to the healthcare eco-system
DOCSF22: Innovation in Healthcare: Startups and their importance to the healthcare eco-system. In this episode, Unity Stoakes, president and co-founder of Startup Health, talks with three health innovators about the unique moonshot solutions they’re working on, at the 2022 DOCSF Digital Orthopedics Conference. He is joined by Rich Waldron,...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
At Trusty.care, Joseph Schneier Is Building a Better Infrastructure for Medicaid and Medicare Benefits
At Trusty.care, Joseph Schneier Is Building a Better Infrastructure for Medicaid and Medicare Benefits. This week on StartUp Health NOW we’re talking to Joseph Schneier, the CEO and Co-founder of Trusty.care, a company that joined StartUp Health in 2018. Joseph holds a special place here at StartUp Health because not only is he a four-time serial entrepreneur, but he’s heading up his second StartUp Health-backed company.
10 Educators Confessed What They Hate Most About Their Jobs, And Now I'm Not Surprised There's A National Teacher Shortage
"We will always be the ones to blame about everything and it is not fair."
IN THIS ARTICLE
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Managing Imposter Syndrome
Have you ever felt like you’re not good enough, that you’re a fraud and that someone will find out sooner or later? If so, then you may be experiencing imposter syndrome. While it’s normal to have doubts at times, if you’re struggling with imposter syndrome chronically, it can be really damaging to your self-esteem and career.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
The Dangers of Perfectionism in Diabetes with Alexis Skelley & Kersti Spjut
The Dangers of Perfectionism in Diabetes with Alexis Skelley & Kersti Spjut. Alexis Skelley, LISW-CP/S, LCSW, CDCES, and Kersti Spjut, PhD, join The Huddle to talk about the dangers of perfectionism in diabetes. You’ll learn the risks and signs of unhealthy perfectionism in diabetes or prediabetes management and get practical steps to help these individuals develop a more flexible approach. You’ll even get some pearls of wisdom you can use yourself.
Comments / 0