Montgomery County, TX

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

I-45 IS NOW CLOSED -BACKUP TO GLADSDELL

TXDOT HAS CLOSED SOUTHBOUND LANES UNTIL 5AM MONDAY-AT CRIGHTON/RIVER PLANTATION. TXDOT HAS JUST BEEN NOTIFIED BY THE CONTRACTOR THAT ALL THE MATERIAL NEEDED HAS NOT ARRIVED THERE WILL BE A ONE-WEEK DELAY FROM THE ORIGINAL TUESDAY AUGUST 16, 2022. TUESDAY NIGHT , AUGUST 23 AND 24TH FROM 9 PM UNTIL...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kingwood.com

Useful link to check local rain accumulation

Check out this useful link to the Harris County Flood Control District where you can go to find rain accumulation information specific to certain neighborhoods/areas. The Harris County Flood Control District’s Flood Warning System measures rainfall amounts and monitors water levels in bayous and major streams on a real-time* basis to inform you of dangerous weather conditions. Users can sign up for alerts for certain areas.
ENVIRONMENT
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAJOR CRASH NEAR CLEVELAND AIRPORT

630AM-Major accident FM 787 near Cleveland Airport EMS requesting two Air Medical Helicopters. Life Flight 7 is en route from Hooks Airport in Tomball.
CLEVELAND, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Traffic
County
Montgomery County, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
KHOU

TIMELINE: Rounds of rain the next several days

HOUSTON — A stalled frontal boundary will act as a focal point for developing storms with heavy, tropical downpours over the next several days. There is the threat for these storms to produce flooding especially if they track slowly over the same areas and if those areas are vulnerable to such scenarios.
HOUSTON, TX
kingwood.com

Interview With Matthew Miller of Weather Shield Structures - Kingwood

As part of our ongoing "Getting to Know Your Local Businesses" series, we sat down this week with Matthew Miller, operations manager of Weather Shield Structures. Tell us a bit about your business: What does your business offer and how long have you been around?. At Weather Shield we take...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Heavy rain, flooding in Texas as a slow system creeps south

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Parts of Dallas got more than 6″ of rain recently as heavy downpours are repeatedly hitting some areas over and over. Some areas outside of Dallas received estimated amounts up to 8-10″ of rain. That slow-moving system is prompting a large flash flood watch,...
HOUSTON, TX
#Ih 45#Crighton Road To
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NEAR DROWNING IN CUIT N SHOOT

1215PM-North Montgomery County Fire Department and MCHD are on the scene of a near drowning of a child in a pond on Crockett Martin Road near SH 105.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Traffic
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES TAKE THREE MORE INTOXICATED DRIVERS OFF THE STREETS

On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic stop at 7900 FM 1488. The female driver, identified as Shana Leann Torres, showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for DWI. The female was taken to the Montgomery County Jail. ***********************************************************************************************************************************. On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston under threat of severe wind, big thunderstorms, brief flooding Thursday

Houston is expected to see a line of heavy thunderstorms Thursday afternoon that could bring severe wind gusts, thunder and lightning strikes and even some street flooding and loss of power to some residents, according to the National Weather Service in League City. The largest weather threat presented by Thursday's...

