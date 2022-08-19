Read full article on original website
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
I-45 IS NOW CLOSED -BACKUP TO GLADSDELL
TXDOT HAS CLOSED SOUTHBOUND LANES UNTIL 5AM MONDAY-AT CRIGHTON/RIVER PLANTATION. TXDOT HAS JUST BEEN NOTIFIED BY THE CONTRACTOR THAT ALL THE MATERIAL NEEDED HAS NOT ARRIVED THERE WILL BE A ONE-WEEK DELAY FROM THE ORIGINAL TUESDAY AUGUST 16, 2022. TUESDAY NIGHT , AUGUST 23 AND 24TH FROM 9 PM UNTIL...
kingwood.com
Useful link to check local rain accumulation
Check out this useful link to the Harris County Flood Control District where you can go to find rain accumulation information specific to certain neighborhoods/areas. The Harris County Flood Control District’s Flood Warning System measures rainfall amounts and monitors water levels in bayous and major streams on a real-time* basis to inform you of dangerous weather conditions. Users can sign up for alerts for certain areas.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAJOR CRASH NEAR CLEVELAND AIRPORT
630AM-Major accident FM 787 near Cleveland Airport EMS requesting two Air Medical Helicopters. Life Flight 7 is en route from Hooks Airport in Tomball.
High-water locations on Houston-area roads
HOUSTON — Storms can cause some Houston-area roads to flood. This page will be updated when there are high-water spots along your route.
KHOU
TIMELINE: Rounds of rain the next several days
HOUSTON — A stalled frontal boundary will act as a focal point for developing storms with heavy, tropical downpours over the next several days. There is the threat for these storms to produce flooding especially if they track slowly over the same areas and if those areas are vulnerable to such scenarios.
Heavy winds blow semi truck off Houston overpass as severe weather rocks region
Strong storms that caused widespread power outages across Greater Houston on Thursday are expected to continue through this weekend.
kingwood.com
Interview With Matthew Miller of Weather Shield Structures - Kingwood
As part of our ongoing "Getting to Know Your Local Businesses" series, we sat down this week with Matthew Miller, operations manager of Weather Shield Structures. Tell us a bit about your business: What does your business offer and how long have you been around?. At Weather Shield we take...
cw39.com
Heavy rain, flooding in Texas as a slow system creeps south
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Parts of Dallas got more than 6″ of rain recently as heavy downpours are repeatedly hitting some areas over and over. Some areas outside of Dallas received estimated amounts up to 8-10″ of rain. That slow-moving system is prompting a large flash flood watch,...
Man realizes he was shot while checking for damage after gunfire at NE Houston gas station
When the man realized he was shot, he drove himself to a fire station a few blocks away. Police said the shooter may had fled the scene in a gray Dodge Charger.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff Office Seeks the Community’s Help to Locate Stolen Classic Truck
PORTER, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a stolen 1971 Chevrolet C1500 truck bearing Texas LP GS73MT. The vehicle has a restored exterior and interior with a matching seafoam green color. The vehicle was stolen on July 29th, 2022 from a home in the Porter, Texas.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
NEAR DROWNING IN CUIT N SHOOT
1215PM-North Montgomery County Fire Department and MCHD are on the scene of a near drowning of a child in a pond on Crockett Martin Road near SH 105.
fox26houston.com
Severe storms cause havoc across Houston; 18-wheeler topples off freeway after hydroplaning
HOUSTON - Storms that rolled through the Houston area caused havoc on Thursday afternoon. Pasadena police are now investigating after an 18-wheeler fell from an overpass Thursday. Also, crews with the Houston Fire Department spent hours battling a large fire that destroyed one building. "It looked like a movie. I...
Missing 3-year-old girl last seen in north Houston located safely, HPD says
Police said 50-year-old suspect Holman Hernandez is now in custody after the girl was located safely.
KBTX.com
Police: Woman arrested for DWI after crashing car into gas line, power cable
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman was arrested Friday night after crashing a vehicle. Kennedi Butz, 22, struck a gas line, power cable and two trees during the crash. The incident took place in the 1800 block of E. 29th Street. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KBTX,...
Owner of 'Cafe Window' restaurant shot in parking lot in SW Houston, HPD says
Police said the owner of "Cafe Window" near Harwin was reportedly found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the hip.
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houston
Two men were shot when a vehicle drove by a house and fired multiple rounds into a northeast Houston home in the Denver Harbor neighborhood of Houston. Drive-by shooting outside a northeast Houston homehoustonstringer.com.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES TAKE THREE MORE INTOXICATED DRIVERS OFF THE STREETS
On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic stop at 7900 FM 1488. The female driver, identified as Shana Leann Torres, showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for DWI. The female was taken to the Montgomery County Jail. ***********************************************************************************************************************************. On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic...
Houston Chronicle
Houston under threat of severe wind, big thunderstorms, brief flooding Thursday
Houston is expected to see a line of heavy thunderstorms Thursday afternoon that could bring severe wind gusts, thunder and lightning strikes and even some street flooding and loss of power to some residents, according to the National Weather Service in League City. The largest weather threat presented by Thursday's...
Aunt charged, given bond after toddler tumbles out of moving SUV in southwest Houston, records show
Police said the toddler was in a booster seat, instead of a car seat, with three other kids in the car who were also not properly restrained.
Your photos and videos show what it looked like across SE Texas as storms rolled through
HOUSTON — Powerful storms moved through the Houston area Thursday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and plenty of lightning. Throughout the afternoon and into the evening, many of you captured photos and videos of the system. The image below came to us through text at 713-526-1111. In Bacliff, viewer...
