Premier League
Manchester United vs Liverpool. Premier League. J Sancho (16'16th minute) M Rashford (53'53rd minute)
Emerson Palmieri: West Ham sign defender from Chelsea on four-year deal
West Ham have signed Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea on a four-year deal. The 28-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Hammers that will keep him at the London Stadium until the summer of 2026, with the option of a further year. Emerson becomes David Moyes' seventh summer...
Joao Pedro: Newcastle make £30m bid for Watford forward
Newcastle United have made a second bid for Watford's Joao Pedro and are hopeful of signing the forward but Everton have also inquired about his availability. Newcastle's offer is believed to be in the region of £30m including add-ons. Everton have been made aware of the offer but are...
Liverpool transfer plans not affected by Man Utd defeat and lengthening injury list
Liverpool's defeat to Manchester United and a lengthening injury list will not affect their transfer plans with Jurgen Klopp's side still not expected to enter the market for a new midfielder. Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher argued in the wake of Liverpool's 2-1 loss, which left them five points behind...
Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool: Erik ten Hag has his template for success at Old Trafford after getting big decisions right
Three games in and winless, the team looking lacklustre and an inquest into what is going wrong. Few would be shocked that this was the outcome of events at Old Trafford on Monday evening. Not many would have picked that team to be Liverpool. Manchester United outran them and outworked...
Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool: Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford give hosts deserved first win under Erik ten Hag
An unrecognisable Manchester United performance of class and intensity saw goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford earn a deserved 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford. United had endured a week of intense criticism after their 4-0 hammering at Brentford last weekend, but responded in style to leapfrog Jurgen Klopp's side and earn a first league win over their bitter rivals since March 2018, and Erik ten Hag's first as United manager.
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool still without a win after Manchester United defeat: What is going wrong this season?
"It is a game where it was 100 per cent clear what United would do," said Jurgen Klopp. "Were they more aggressive than us at the beginning? Probably, yes. It was exactly the game that United wanted to play.”. There was a time when Liverpool used to play with that...
Erik ten Hag: We must bring this spirit to every game | Bruno Fernandes took responsibility
Erik ten Hag speaks to the MNF panel as he reflects on his first win as Manchester United boss. The Red Devils secured their first win of the season after beating rivals Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford.
Champions League group-stage draw: When is it and who could Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Celtic and Rangers face?
The Champions League group-stage draw takes place on Thursday, with Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Celtic and Rangers set to discover their first opponents in the 2022/23 competition. When is the draw?. The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage draw will take place from 5pm (BST) on Thursday, August 25....
Are Manchester United the Liverpool of the Nineties?
Manchester United's long wait for the league title already looks like continuing for another season and their fall from grace is reminiscent of Liverpool's in the Nineties. The humbling 4-0 defeat at Brentford left United pointless and in the Premier League relegation zone with new manager Erik ten Hag having lost his opening two games in charge of the club.
Eric Bailly: Marseille sign Man Utd defender on season-long loan
Eric Bailly has joined Marseille on a season-long loan while Manchester United have held talks over signing Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. Marseille will cover all of the 28-year-old Ivory Coast international's wages during his time at the Stade Velodrome. The Ligue 1 club are obligated to sign Bailly permanently in...
Carabao Cup 2022/23: Manchester City to host Chelsea in third round
Manchester City will host Chelsea in the third round of the 2022/23 Carabao Cup. Pep Guardiola's men - who won the competition four times in a row between 2017 and 2021 and beat the Blues in the 2019 final - will welcome the Londonders to the Etihad during the week commencing November 7.
Carabao Cup second round: Newcastle survive scare against League Two Tranmere to claim place in third round
Premier League clubs Newcastle and Leeds overcame lower division opposition to secure their places in the League Cup third round with victories on Wednesday. Newcastle had to fight back from a goal down to beat fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers, while Leeds also had a scare before running out 3-1 winners over Yorkshire neighbours Barnsley.
Emerson Palmieri to West Ham: Chelsea defender undergoing medical after £15m move agreed
Emerson Palmieri is having the second part of his medical with West Ham, ahead of his £15m move from Chelsea. The left-back has agreed personal terms with the Hammers and confirmation of his move across London is expected soon. If the deal goes through, Italy Euro 2020 winner Emerson...
West Ham make £33.75m bid for Lyon ace Lucas Paqueta | Talks continuing over Hans Vanaken
West Ham have made a bid worth €40m (£33.75m) for Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta. The player's agents are in London and want to conclude a deal with a Premier League club before the end of the window. Talks are continuing between the clubs. Paqueta, who played in the...
John Lundstram: Rangers appeal red card shown in Hibernian draw at Easter Road
Rangers have appealed John Lundstram's dismissal in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Hibernian. The midfielder was shown a straight red card by referee Willie Collum for his tackle on Martin Boyle. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side led 2-1 at the time and were then reduced to nine men when Alfredo Morelos was...
Alexander Isak: Newcastle close to agreeing club-record £58m deal with Real Sociedad for striker
Newcastle are in advanced talks with Real Sociedad to sign striker Alexander Isak for a fee in the region of £58m. Dan Ashworth, Newcastle's sporting director, and Steve Nickson, the club's head of recruitment, are in Spain as they look to complete the move. The deal would represent a...
PSV 0-1 Rangers (Agg: 2-3): Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side book return to Champions League group stage
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst says his side are ready to compete with the best teams in Europe after they reached the Champions League group stage for the first time in more than a decade after securing a 1-0 victory (3-2 on aggregate) against PSV Eindhoven. Antonio Colak's strike in...
Wesley Fofana: Leicester City reject third Chelsea bid for defender worth £70m
Leicester have immediately rejected a third bid for defender Wesley Fofana from Chelsea worth £70m in total. Chelsea's latest offer was believed to be £60m with a possible £10m in add-ons - but the fee was unlikely to hit the full £70m total because the additional fees have been described to Sky Sports News as "ambitious" targets.
Nicolas Pepe: Nice agree loan deal for Arsenal's club-record signing
Nice have agreed a deal to sign Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe on a season-long loan. The deal for the 27-year-old Ivory Coast international does not include an option for the Ligue 1 club to make the deal permanent. The last details are being finalised and it's hoped it will be...
