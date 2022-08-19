ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United vs Liverpool. Premier League. J Sancho (16'16th minute) M Rashford (53'53rd minute)
Joao Pedro: Newcastle make £30m bid for Watford forward

Newcastle United have made a second bid for Watford's Joao Pedro and are hopeful of signing the forward but Everton have also inquired about his availability. Newcastle's offer is believed to be in the region of £30m including add-ons. Everton have been made aware of the offer but are...
Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool: Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford give hosts deserved first win under Erik ten Hag

An unrecognisable Manchester United performance of class and intensity saw goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford earn a deserved 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford. United had endured a week of intense criticism after their 4-0 hammering at Brentford last weekend, but responded in style to leapfrog Jurgen Klopp's side and earn a first league win over their bitter rivals since March 2018, and Erik ten Hag's first as United manager.
Are Manchester United the Liverpool of the Nineties?

Manchester United's long wait for the league title already looks like continuing for another season and their fall from grace is reminiscent of Liverpool's in the Nineties. The humbling 4-0 defeat at Brentford left United pointless and in the Premier League relegation zone with new manager Erik ten Hag having lost his opening two games in charge of the club.
Eric Bailly: Marseille sign Man Utd defender on season-long loan

Eric Bailly has joined Marseille on a season-long loan while Manchester United have held talks over signing Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. Marseille will cover all of the 28-year-old Ivory Coast international's wages during his time at the Stade Velodrome. The Ligue 1 club are obligated to sign Bailly permanently in...
Carabao Cup 2022/23: Manchester City to host Chelsea in third round

Manchester City will host Chelsea in the third round of the 2022/23 Carabao Cup. Pep Guardiola's men - who won the competition four times in a row between 2017 and 2021 and beat the Blues in the 2019 final - will welcome the Londonders to the Etihad during the week commencing November 7.
John Lundstram: Rangers appeal red card shown in Hibernian draw at Easter Road

Rangers have appealed John Lundstram's dismissal in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Hibernian. The midfielder was shown a straight red card by referee Willie Collum for his tackle on Martin Boyle. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side led 2-1 at the time and were then reduced to nine men when Alfredo Morelos was...
Wesley Fofana: Leicester City reject third Chelsea bid for defender worth £70m

Leicester have immediately rejected a third bid for defender Wesley Fofana from Chelsea worth £70m in total. Chelsea's latest offer was believed to be £60m with a possible £10m in add-ons - but the fee was unlikely to hit the full £70m total because the additional fees have been described to Sky Sports News as "ambitious" targets.
