Read full article on original website
Related
Southern Charm’s Naomie Olindo Details ‘Fun’ Whitney Sudler-Smith Hookup: ‘He Spent the Night’
What happens in Charleston, doesn’t stay in Charleston! Naomie Olindo turned heads after revealing she hooked up with Whitney Sudler-Smith at his mom’s dog wedding. “Why did everybody get so drunk at a dog wedding?” Naomie, 29, asked pal Leva Bonaparte in Bravo’s all-new teaser from the Thursday, August 18, episode of Southern Charm. The […]
International Business Times
'Southern Charm' Spoilers: Shep Rose Says This Is Why Craig Conover Is 'Lashing Out' At Him
The upcoming episode of "Southern Charm" Season 8 will feature pals Shep Rose and Craig Conover going head-to-head. In a sneak peek obtained by Us Weekly of Thursday's episode of the Bravo series, Shep, 42, insisted that Craig's anger is not about him but rather his ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith's hookup before their cast trip.
Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis Slams Madison LeCroy: She’s Been ‘On a World Tour’ of Shade Since Alex Rodriguez Drama
Southern hospitality? Kathryn Dennis had some choice words for her Southern Charm costar, Madison LeCroy, regarding the hairstylist's drama with Alex Rodriguez. “She’s been on a world tour [of shade] since [the affair rumors with] A-Rod came out,” Kathryn, 30, quipped on the Thursday, August 4, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. […]
MLB・
What happened to Kyle Chrisley?
SEASON after season, the cameras capture several happenings with Todd Chrisley and his famous family for episodes of their eponymous reality television show. Chrisley Knows Best features Todd, his wife Julie, and their brood of children together, which is why TV fans are curious to know why his oldest son Kyle is not on the show.
RELATED PEOPLE
Southern Charm’s Shep Rose’s Ex Taylor Reveals the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star She Wants to Date Next
It looks like Taylor Ann Green is not looking back after breaking up with fellow Southern Charm star Shep Rose. The newly-single gal is already eyeing up another newly-single Bravolebrity. Green appeared alongside co-star Naomie Olindo on Thursday’s (Aug. 11) Watch What Happens Live. During one of the segments, host...
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Takes Her Senior Photos
Watch: Honey Boo-Boo to Undergo Weight Loss Procedure. Here comes the high school senior. Ahead of the new school year, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson had her portrait taken and shared a sneak peak of the shots on social media. "Senior year!!" the 16-year-old captioned the Aug. 5 post, featuring...
Adrienne Bailon and More Stars React to Erika Jayne Telling Garcelle Beauvais’ Son to ‘Get the F–k Out’
Speaking their minds. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars had different reactions to Erika Jayne telling Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax to “get the f—k” out during his mother’s birthday party. “I mean it’s not funny, but it is funny,” RHOBH OG Kyle Richards said of the incident in a clip teasing a July 6 […]
Does 'The Bachelorette' Frontrunner Erich Schwer Still Have a Job in Real Estate?
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette on ABC. Erich Schwer has officially made it as one of Gabby Windey's frontrunners on The Bachelorette Season 19! He's scored a hometown date! So, is he as driven in his career as he is with earning Gabby's love? What is Erich's job?
IN THIS ARTICLE
realitytitbit.com
Who is Whitney from Southern Charm dating as Naomie says they kissed?
Naomie Olindo confessed she kissed her co-star Whitney Sudler-Smith on the recent episode, leaving viewers wondering whether they are currently dating since filmed wrapped up. We’ve got the gossip. Craig Conover wasn’t happy about their hook-up, calling his exes’ actions “shady”. Whitney and Naomie hooked up in late 2021,...
Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...
Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
bravotv.com
Now We Know Why Kyle Richards Didn’t Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding
The RHOBH cast member explained her absence from the RHONJ wedding — and it has to do with her new house in Aspen. As Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, many, many Bravolebs were there to celebrate The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple. However, as fans were quick to notice, Kyle Richards — who was on Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Teresa — wasn’t one of them. A day after the nuptials, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained her absence and shared a very exciting real estate update in the process.
Honey Boo Boo’s Boyfriend Is Dralin Carswell & Here’s Why The Couple Gets Backlash
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's boyfriend Dralin Carswell entered the spotlight when the pair started dating back in March 2021. Prior to their public relationship, Carswell lived a relatively private life online. His Instagram account, despite a following of 2,058 people, only has one post. He's not currently active on Facebook either.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice & Louie Ruelas’ Towering Wedding Cake Was Dripping with Crystals
The RHONJ couple’s lavish wedding celebration included a massive blinged-out confection. As Teresa Giudice proves year after year, no special occasion in her house is complete without an over-the-top cake. So naturally, when she and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member ensured there was a jaw-dropping confection for the reception.
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Andrei Castravet’s Weight Loss Transformation: Photos of His Fitness Journey
Showing off! 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Andrei Castravet is known for his disastrous relationship with his wife Elizabeth Potthast’s family, but the Moldova native isn’t shy about sharing his major weight loss transformation. The future dad of two tied the knot with the Florida...
Why 90 Day Fiancé's Latest Bombshell Made Emily And Kobe Seem Really Ungrateful
Emily and Kobe's latest 90 Day Fiancé episode made it seem like they're really ungrateful.
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 Couple Bilal and Shaeeda Officially Join ‘Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 Cast
Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween join the cast of 'Happily Ever After?' Season 7 after getting married on '90 Day Fiancé' Season 9.
Tarek El Moussa Said Ant Anstead Was ‘Lightyears Better’ Than Christina Hall’s Other Boyfriends
'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa said Ant Anstead was ‘lightyears better’ than the other men his ex-wife Christina Hall dated.
bravotv.com
Milania Giudice Just Recreated an Iconic RHONJ Moment While Visiting Her Dad Joe in the Bahamas
The RHONJ daughter reminded us of one of her ultimate throwback moments. Many Bravolebs have released songs over the years, and they have all touched our hearts. But, we should note, that we are still singing the bop that Milania Giudice released a few years back. That track, of course, is "I Can't Wait to Grow Up." During a recent trip to visit her dad, Joe Giudice, in the Bahamas, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter performed the iconic tune, and her proud dad shared the moment on Instagram.
talentrecap.com
Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?
Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
Comments / 8