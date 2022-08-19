ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 8

Related
Us Weekly

Southern Charm’s Naomie Olindo Details ‘Fun’ Whitney Sudler-Smith Hookup: ‘He Spent the Night’

What happens in Charleston, doesn’t stay in Charleston! Naomie Olindo turned heads after revealing she hooked up with Whitney Sudler-Smith at his mom’s dog wedding. “Why did everybody get so drunk at a dog wedding?” Naomie, 29, asked pal Leva Bonaparte in Bravo’s all-new teaser from the Thursday, August 18, episode of Southern Charm. The […]
CHARLESTON, SC
International Business Times

'Southern Charm' Spoilers: Shep Rose Says This Is Why Craig Conover Is 'Lashing Out' At Him

The upcoming episode of "Southern Charm" Season 8 will feature pals Shep Rose and Craig Conover going head-to-head. In a sneak peek obtained by Us Weekly of Thursday's episode of the Bravo series, Shep, 42, insisted that Craig's anger is not about him but rather his ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith's hookup before their cast trip.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis Slams Madison LeCroy: She’s Been ‘On a World Tour’ of Shade Since Alex Rodriguez Drama

Southern hospitality? Kathryn Dennis had some choice words for her Southern Charm costar, Madison LeCroy, regarding the hairstylist's drama with Alex Rodriguez. “She’s been on a world tour [of shade] since [the affair rumors with] A-Rod came out,” Kathryn, 30, quipped on the Thursday, August 4, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. […]
MLB
The US Sun

What happened to Kyle Chrisley?

SEASON after season, the cameras capture several happenings with Todd Chrisley and his famous family for episodes of their eponymous reality television show. Chrisley Knows Best features Todd, his wife Julie, and their brood of children together, which is why TV fans are curious to know why his oldest son Kyle is not on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
E! News

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Takes Her Senior Photos

Watch: Honey Boo-Boo to Undergo Weight Loss Procedure. Here comes the high school senior. Ahead of the new school year, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson had her portrait taken and shared a sneak peak of the shots on social media. "Senior year!!" the 16-year-old captioned the Aug. 5 post, featuring...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Bravo#Cooking#Sewing
realitytitbit.com

Who is Whitney from Southern Charm dating as Naomie says they kissed?

Naomie Olindo confessed she kissed her co-star Whitney Sudler-Smith on the recent episode, leaving viewers wondering whether they are currently dating since filmed wrapped up. We’ve got the gossip. Craig Conover wasn’t happy about their hook-up, calling his exes’ actions “shady”. Whitney and Naomie hooked up in late 2021,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
E! News

Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Now We Know Why Kyle Richards Didn’t Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

The RHOBH cast member explained her absence from the RHONJ wedding — and it has to do with her new house in Aspen. As Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, many, many Bravolebs were there to celebrate The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple. However, as fans were quick to notice, Kyle Richards — who was on Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Teresa — wasn’t one of them. A day after the nuptials, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained her absence and shared a very exciting real estate update in the process.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice & Louie Ruelas’ Towering Wedding Cake Was Dripping with Crystals

The RHONJ couple’s lavish wedding celebration included a massive blinged-out confection. As Teresa Giudice proves year after year, no special occasion in her house is complete without an over-the-top cake. So naturally, when she and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member ensured there was a jaw-dropping confection for the reception.
BEAUTY & FASHION
bravotv.com

Milania Giudice Just Recreated an Iconic RHONJ Moment While Visiting Her Dad Joe in the Bahamas

The RHONJ daughter reminded us of one of her ultimate throwback moments. Many Bravolebs have released songs over the years, and they have all touched our hearts. But, we should note, that we are still singing the bop that Milania Giudice released a few years back. That track, of course, is "I Can't Wait to Grow Up." During a recent trip to visit her dad, Joe Giudice, in the Bahamas, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter performed the iconic tune, and her proud dad shared the moment on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy