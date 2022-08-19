Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding of washes and creeks will occur, some dirt roads will become muddy and impassable. Paved roads and underpasses could become flooded as well. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Report any flooding to local law enforcement and the NWS Flagstaff when you can do so safely. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1045 PM MST Tuesday. * At 444 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Prescott Valley, Prescott, Dewey-humboldt, Mayer, Poland Junction, Walker, Spring Valley, Groom Creek Subdivision, Cordes, Cordes Junction, Oak Knoll Village, Ponderosa Park, Cordes Lakes, Wilhoit, Lynx Lake Dam, Upper Wolf Creek Group Campground and Lower Wolf Creek Campground. This includes the following highways State Route 69 between mile markers 263 and 286. Interstate 17 between mile markers 258 and 270. State Route 89 between mile markers 296 and 306. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Granite Creek, Grapevine Creek, Ash Creek, Brushy Wash, Poland Creek, Pine Creek, Hassayampa River, Little Ash Creek, Sycamore Creek, Agua Fria River, Turkey Creek, North Fork Cellar Springs Creek, Yarber Wash, Chaparral Gulch, Hackberry Creek, Osborne Spring Wash, Lynx Creek, Cherry Creek, Kirkland Creek, Big Bug Creek, Antelope Creek, Tuscumbia Creek and Black Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 455 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Castle Hot Springs, or 13 miles northeast of Circle City, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Castle Hot Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Graham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 06:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-24 21:16:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Graham FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pinal. In Southeast Arizona, Graham. * WHEN...Until 645 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 439 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms, mainly along and east of Highway 77 between Mammoth and Hayden in eastern portions of Pinal county. This will cause small stream flooding, especially in Deer, Ash and Aravaipa Creeks. - This includes the following streams and drainages Long Hollow, Squaw Creek, Fourmile Creek, Black Rock Wash, Garden Creek, Turkey Creek, Goodwin Wash, Aravaipa Creek, Deer Creek, Rattlesnake Creek, Kelly Gulch, Klondyke Wash and Telegraph Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mammoth, Dudleyville, Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness and Klondyke. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 17:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning in the area of Crown King and Walnut Canyon has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Graham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Graham The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 455 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Safford, Thatcher, Solomon and Safford Regional Airport. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.75-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
