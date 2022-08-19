ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

spectrumnews1.com

Home sales drop by as much as 38% in Southern California

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Home sales across Southern California have plummeted by as much as 38% year-over-year as the once hot real estate market continues to slow amid a looming recession. According to a Redfin report released Monday, in July, home sales in Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside have...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,860 new cases

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Another 19 COVID-19-related fatalities were reported in Los Angeles County Wednesday, while the number of virus-positive patients in local hospitals ticked up slightly. The 19 new deaths lifted the county's virus-related death toll to 33,060. Another 3,860 new COVID-19 infections were also reported by the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County COVID hospitalizations continue downward trend

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals continued a steady drop Tuesday, while health officials urged precautions against virus spread at workplaces to prevent outbreaks. According to state figures, there were 915 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Tuesday, down from...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

STEP Fund seeks to prevent homelessness in LA with microloans

LOS ANGELES — It seems Los Angeles has tried everything to reduce homelessness: tiny homes, permanent supportive housing, hotel vouchers, outreach teams. Still, people are falling into homelessness faster than the city can provide shelter. For every 205 people LA County placed into housing each day in 2020, another 225 lost the roof of their heads, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA City Council explores homeless housing agreement with Cecil Hotel

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council passed a motion Wednesday exploring a potential master lease with downtown’s Cecil Hotel for a permanent housing program to address homelessness. The hotel, a historic building that has attracted public fascination for its sordid past, was converted into an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The world's largest private mezcal collection is in LA

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Mezcal is the fastest growing alcohol in the world, but it has some of the deepest cultural roots of any other spirit. Local restaurateur Ivan Vasquez has amassed the world’s largest private collection of mezcal, at 500 bottles and counting, housed at his three Madre restaurants around Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Local nonprofit leader launches new venture with national scope

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. — In the final years of Paul Leon’s time at the Illumination Foundation, he plotted expansion, a nationwide deployment of his network of small nonprofits knitted into the resource-rich behemoths of for-profit health care or housing. But it was complicated. With 21 board members, the...
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

As Garcetti's India ambassadorship hangs in limbo, experts say delay is 'a problem'

Nearly 14 months have passed since President Joe Biden nominated Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to be the U.S. ambassador to India. But the position remains vacant — as has been since Kenneth Juster stepped down when then-President Donald Trump left office on Jan. 20 of last year. Experts on the Indo-Pacific region say the lack of an ambassador in such an important country is a cause for concern.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by police vehicle in Pomona

POMONA (CNS) — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Pomona police vehicle Wednesday, but the circumstances of the death were unclear. Paramedics were sent to Mission Boulevard and Main Street about 5:30 a.m. on a report that a person was struck by a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
POMONA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Families find help at DTLA free food distribution events

LOS ANGELES — For several weeks, a team of community organizers has been hosting a free food box distribution in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, where thousands of boxes have been given out to families in need. The demand is so great, the line of cars waiting for the drive through caused a mini traffic jam along Spring Street.
LOS ANGELES, CA
