Nearly 14 months have passed since President Joe Biden nominated Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to be the U.S. ambassador to India. But the position remains vacant — as has been since Kenneth Juster stepped down when then-President Donald Trump left office on Jan. 20 of last year. Experts on the Indo-Pacific region say the lack of an ambassador in such an important country is a cause for concern.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO