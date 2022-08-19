Read full article on original website
Home sales drop by as much as 38% in Southern California
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Home sales across Southern California have plummeted by as much as 38% year-over-year as the once hot real estate market continues to slow amid a looming recession. According to a Redfin report released Monday, in July, home sales in Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside have...
LA County reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,860 new cases
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Another 19 COVID-19-related fatalities were reported in Los Angeles County Wednesday, while the number of virus-positive patients in local hospitals ticked up slightly. The 19 new deaths lifted the county's virus-related death toll to 33,060. Another 3,860 new COVID-19 infections were also reported by the...
LA County COVID hospitalizations continue downward trend
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals continued a steady drop Tuesday, while health officials urged precautions against virus spread at workplaces to prevent outbreaks. According to state figures, there were 915 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Tuesday, down from...
STEP Fund seeks to prevent homelessness in LA with microloans
LOS ANGELES — It seems Los Angeles has tried everything to reduce homelessness: tiny homes, permanent supportive housing, hotel vouchers, outreach teams. Still, people are falling into homelessness faster than the city can provide shelter. For every 205 people LA County placed into housing each day in 2020, another 225 lost the roof of their heads, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.
LA City Council explores homeless housing agreement with Cecil Hotel
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council passed a motion Wednesday exploring a potential master lease with downtown’s Cecil Hotel for a permanent housing program to address homelessness. The hotel, a historic building that has attracted public fascination for its sordid past, was converted into an...
Manhattan Beach residents locked in a fight over affordable housing
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Manhattan beach resident Rick Ralph lives in a luxury condo with an ocean view and a steady sea breeze. Last January, he caught wind of a new development in his neighborhood — the like of which, he said, the laid-back surfer town has never seen.
The world's largest private mezcal collection is in LA
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Mezcal is the fastest growing alcohol in the world, but it has some of the deepest cultural roots of any other spirit. Local restaurateur Ivan Vasquez has amassed the world’s largest private collection of mezcal, at 500 bottles and counting, housed at his three Madre restaurants around Los Angeles.
Local nonprofit leader launches new venture with national scope
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. — In the final years of Paul Leon’s time at the Illumination Foundation, he plotted expansion, a nationwide deployment of his network of small nonprofits knitted into the resource-rich behemoths of for-profit health care or housing. But it was complicated. With 21 board members, the...
As Garcetti's India ambassadorship hangs in limbo, experts say delay is 'a problem'
Nearly 14 months have passed since President Joe Biden nominated Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to be the U.S. ambassador to India. But the position remains vacant — as has been since Kenneth Juster stepped down when then-President Donald Trump left office on Jan. 20 of last year. Experts on the Indo-Pacific region say the lack of an ambassador in such an important country is a cause for concern.
Pedestrian fatally struck by police vehicle in Pomona
POMONA (CNS) — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Pomona police vehicle Wednesday, but the circumstances of the death were unclear. Paramedics were sent to Mission Boulevard and Main Street about 5:30 a.m. on a report that a person was struck by a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Families find help at DTLA free food distribution events
LOS ANGELES — For several weeks, a team of community organizers has been hosting a free food box distribution in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, where thousands of boxes have been given out to families in need. The demand is so great, the line of cars waiting for the drive through caused a mini traffic jam along Spring Street.
Quality fish, simple ingredients at new Santa Monica seafood bar
SANTA MONICA, Calif. — A quaint seafood bar in Santa Monica serves quality fish with few extra ingredients. The secrets to Savida's success: olive oil and lemon juice. Savida is located at 1303 Montana Ave. in Santa Monica.
Jury finds Los Angeles County must pay Kobe Bryant’s widow $16 million over photos of his body at helicopter crash site
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jury finds Los Angeles County must pay Kobe Bryant’s widow $16 million over photos of his body at helicopter crash site. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
