Another Love Is Blind couple has bitten the dust. Danielle Ruhl has filed for divorce from Nick Thompson after just a little over a year of marriage. Ruhl and Thompson met during the second season of Netflix‘s popular dating reality show, which sees men and women date each other in purpose-built “pods” where they can talk to each other through a speaker but not see one another. The pair were the first contestants to get engaged in Season 2 and eventually tied the knot in the summer of 2021.

TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP ・ 1 DAY AGO