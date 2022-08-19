Read full article on original website
‘Go, Dog. Go!’ Trailer: Cats Move to Pawston in Season 3 (VIDEO)
Cats and dogs can get along — especially if it’s on a show for kids! Things are changing in the city of Pawston in Go, Dog. Go! Season 3, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the trailer. The DreamWorks Netflix series returns for its third...
The Flays in L.A., Bear Grylls’ Final Challenges, the Richard Simmons Mystery, Bye-Bye ‘Kevin’
Food Network star Bobby Flay tours the eateries of Los Angeles with daughter Sophie in a culinary travelogue. Anthony Anderson and comedian Rob Riggle rise to the challenge with adventurer Bear Grylls in the Sierra Nevadas and the Great Basin Desert in the two-part Running Wild season finale. TMZ shares theories about why no one has seen fitness personality Richard Simmons in years. AMC’s comedy-drama hybrid Kevin Can F**k Himself returns for a second and final season.
‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Erich Schwer’s Dad Died After Hometown Dates
There was an emotional touch to ABC‘s The Bachelorette on Monday, August 22, as the episode was dedicated to Allan Schwer, the late father of contestant Erich Schwer. The highly-anticipated hometown dates episode introduced viewers to Erich’s dad as he met Season 19 co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey for the first time. Prior to the visit to Bedminster, New Jersey, Erich told Windey that his father had been diagnosed with cancer years earlier and “was legitimately supposed to die like three times.”
How the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Finale Sets Up Season 3 Mystery
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 8 of Only Murders in the Building, “I Know Who Did It.”]. It looks like Only Murders in the Building is expanding its borders as the series set up its Season 3 mystery in a mind-blowing Season 2 finale.
‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Danielle Ruhl & Nick Thompson Are Getting a Divorce
Another Love Is Blind couple has bitten the dust. Danielle Ruhl has filed for divorce from Nick Thompson after just a little over a year of marriage. Ruhl and Thompson met during the second season of Netflix‘s popular dating reality show, which sees men and women date each other in purpose-built “pods” where they can talk to each other through a speaker but not see one another. The pair were the first contestants to get engaged in Season 2 and eventually tied the knot in the summer of 2021.
How Will Aidan Shaw Return in ‘And Just Like That’? 3 Theories
Aidan Shaw is coming to And Just Like That… John Corbett will reprise his role as Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) furniture designer ex in Season 2 of the HBO Max original, and Sex and the City fans are torn about it. One the one hand, Aidan was a lovely character and Carrie’s best ex (though not without his flaws — the smoking ultimatum? Ew). On the other hand, Aidan likely wouldn’t say Carrie is his best ex.
Ioane ‘John’ King, Actor in ‘Spartacus’ TV series, Dies at 49
Ioane ‘John’ King, one of the main stars of the Starz drama Spartacus, has died following a battle with adenocarcinoma cancer. He was 49. The New Zealand actor’s passing was confirmed by family members on a Facebook page dedicated to King’s battle with the disease. He was said to have died in the company of loving friends and family after his cancer had spread to his pancreas and other organs.
‘House of the Dragon’ Cast In and Out of Character (PHOTOS)
Thanks to House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones is once again something that everyone’s talking about this summer. And like the previous series, the prequel features an outstanding cast. From the stars behind the Targaryens (including Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, and Sian Brooke) to the Hightowers (Rhys Ifans,...
3 Ways ‘SEAL Team’ Could Handle Clay Post-Cliffhanger in Season 6
All of elite squad Bravo may have been pinned down and under heavy fire when SEAL Team Season 5 ended, but based on the trailer and photos for the Paramount+ military drama’s return on September 18, we only have to worry about one: Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot). Clay is...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31: Bindi Irwin, James Van Der Beek & More Appear in First Trailer (VIDEO)
The Disney+ premiere of Dancing With the Stars is just around the corner. Airing live on September 19, Season 31 marks the first-ever live reality series on a streaming service. Disney+ shared the first Dancing With the Stars Season 31 trailer on Monday, August 22, and it showcases emotionally charged moments from contestants on past seasons.
Ask Matt: Searching for Stanley Tucci
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ Season 2 Trailer: Deepti & Kyle Romance & More Drama (VIDEO)
Love Is Blind: After the Altar is coming back for Season 2, and Netflix has shared the first trailer from the next chapter of its social experiment along with the reveal of the official release date. Thankfully, life seems to have taken a happier, more romantic turn for Deepti Vempati, who went through the wringer with Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee in Love Is Blind Season 2.
‘Reboot’ Trailer Teases Inner Workings of Dysfunctional Sitcom Family (VIDEO)
While everyone likes a good sitcom, there’s a whole different story behind the scenes, and Hulu‘s shining a light on such scenarios with its latest comedy Reboot. Hailing from Modern Family co-creator Steven Levitan, Reboot is set to premiere Tuesday, September 20 with three full episodes followed by new installments each week. The series involves the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s family sitcom, Step Right Up, who get back together after 20 years when the show gets revived.
Paul Rudd Officially Joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 After Season 2 Cameo
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 2.]. The already star-studded cast of Only Murders in the Building is getting even bigger as The Shrink Next Door star Paul Rudd is officially joining the Hulu series for the third season. According to Variety, Hulu...
‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere Recap: A Fiery Return to Westeros
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1.]. House of the Dragon, perhaps HBO’s most-anticipated show of the year, has arrived to pose the question: After the polarizing finale that aired in 2019, did we really need more Game of Thrones in our lives? Well, if the series premiere is any indication, the answer is a resounding ‘yes.’
Roush Review: ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Brings Hollywood to Wales for Underdog Story
That motto, so familiar to Ted Lasso fans, also applies to FX’s Welcome to Wrexham, an endearing docuseries that feels like a Hollywood fable. Once upon a time — make that 2020, during the pandemic — two wealthy actors (Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia/Mythic Quest auteur Rob McElhenney) indulge their obsession with sports by purchasing a faded soccer team with a 150-plus-year history in the struggling Welsh village of Wrexham. It’s a town, sighs one of the locals, “that battles against odds constantly.” McElhenney, who grew up in South Philly, identifies with the burg and how fiercely its residents become attached to and identify with their team. (For Rob, it was the Eagles.)
What We Learned About ‘What Really Happened to Richard Simmons’ on Fox
Fitness legend Richard Simmons hasn’t been seen in public since February 2014. His notable absence has become the subject of the Missing Richard Simmons podcast, and now the TMZ documentary What Really Happened to Richard Simmons, which premiered August 22 on Fox. Fellow fitness star Suzanne Somers, writer Bruce Vilanch, Dr. Phil, and more were interviewed for the 45-minute documentary, which claims to have found the truth about Simmons’ whereabouts.
‘Glass Onion’: Netflix’s ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Reveals First Cast Photo, Premiere Date
Detective Benoit Blanc is back in the first look at Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Premiering on Netflix and in select theaters on December 23, the first cast photo has been released from the highly anticipated Knives Out sequel. In the pic, below, Daniel Craig stands at one end of a long table at which Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline are sat. Edward Norton stands at the opposite end, looking rather puzzled.
‘The Last of Us’: First Footage of Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey in HBO Series (VIDEO)
HBO has given viewers the first glimpse of Pedro Pascal (We Can Be Heroes) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) in the upcoming television adaptation of the popular video game franchise The Last of Us. The footage was shown in a newly released “coming soon” video (watch below), which teased...
