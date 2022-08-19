It's not every day that a parcel of valuable land right in the middle of downtown Raleigh opens up for redevelopment—much less two sites at the same time. This October, the Raleigh City Council will receive a final recommendation for the redevelopment plan for two parcels of city-owned land: Moore Square East and Moore Square South. The eastern parcel encompasses 2.5 acres of land located at 215 South Person Street, while the southern site includes a 0.9-acre site at 225 East Davie Street and 228-230 East Martin Street.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO