ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Raleigh roads cleared after police respond to personal situation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Interstate 40 at Mile Marker 301 and Rock Quarry Road along the bridge have cleared after Raleigh police responded to what they considered a personal situation. Six police cruisers were seen responding to the personal situation and an officer told CBS 17 they were “dealing...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2 Wake County schools to dismiss early because of power outage

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An email sent to Wake County parents just after 11 a.m. Monday said two Wake County Schools will be let out early because of a power outage. The outage, which has impacted more than 1,400 customers in Cary, was caused by a vehicle striking equipment, according to Duke Power. Alston Ridge Middle School said there power was restored shortly after 3 p.m.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Criminal investigation closes part of Club Blvd. in Durham

Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office has closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night due to a criminal investigation. The stretch of road is closed from Interstate 85 to Geer Street. The exit ramp from I-85 is also shut down. Deputies are asking drivers to avoid...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Workers#Monkeypox#Urban Construction#Linus Covid#General Health#The Dominion Energy
cbs17

Raleigh neighbors fight against proposed rezoning in historic area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A proposed rezoning could change the face of a historic neighborhood. In the middle of Raleigh’s Mordecai community, there could be a new 300-unit apartment complex with some retail space. Neighbors are trying to fight against it. “We share a lot line,” said Katerina...
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

Raleigh Owns Land Around Moore Square. Will It Be Developed Equitably?

It's not every day that a parcel of valuable land right in the middle of downtown Raleigh opens up for redevelopment—much less two sites at the same time. This October, the Raleigh City Council will receive a final recommendation for the redevelopment plan for two parcels of city-owned land: Moore Square East and Moore Square South. The eastern parcel encompasses 2.5 acres of land located at 215 South Person Street, while the southern site includes a 0.9-acre site at 225 East Davie Street and 228-230 East Martin Street.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex

Durham, N.C. — A man was killed in a Monday night shooting at a Durham apartment complex. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the Liberty Street apartment complex in the 500 block of Liberty Street. A man was transported to...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Fire breaks out as 3 homes hit by lighting at once in Moore County, officials say

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Three homes were hit by lightning at one time, triggering a fire during an intense storm in Moore County Sunday morning, officials said. The incident happened around 6:50 a.m. near the intersection of Legacy Lakes Way and Warren Lake Road, which is in the Legacy Lakes neighborhood just south of Aberdeen, according to fire officials.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

I-440 ramp blocked in east Raleigh when truck overturns

Raleigh, N.C. — A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck overturned along Interstate 440 in Raleigh. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. when the truck flipped over, blocking the ramp from I-440 westbound to Interstate 87 northbound. According to Raleigh police, the driver suffered a broken...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Police: Man 'seriously injured' after Durham shooting

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Monday night that left a man seriously injured. Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Police said officers responded to a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Liberty Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an adult male had...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Shooting between cars closes Club Boulevard in Durham

Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night. A stretch of Club Boulevared was closed for four hours from Interstate 85 to Geer Street after a shooting in the area. The exit ramp from I-85 was also shut down.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

I-440 west reopens after 4-car crash near Capital Blvd. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate-440 westbound was completely closed for about 30 minutes near Capital Boulevard in Raleigh Saturday evening after a car wreck, officials said. The four-car crash was reported at 6:35 p.m. along westbound I-440 at mile marker 11, which is just before Capital Boulevard, according to...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy