cbs17
Raleigh roads cleared after police respond to personal situation
'I'm not pleased': NC to buy Chatham Co. homes, businesses to make way for automaker, widen roads
The state is using eminent domain to buy five businesses and 27 homes in the Merry Oaks community.
cbs17
2 Wake County schools to dismiss early because of power outage
Criminal investigation closes part of Club Blvd. in Durham
cbs17
Raleigh neighbors fight against proposed rezoning in historic area
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A proposed rezoning could change the face of a historic neighborhood. In the middle of Raleigh’s Mordecai community, there could be a new 300-unit apartment complex with some retail space. Neighbors are trying to fight against it. “We share a lot line,” said Katerina...
Raleigh Owns Land Around Moore Square. Will It Be Developed Equitably?
It's not every day that a parcel of valuable land right in the middle of downtown Raleigh opens up for redevelopment—much less two sites at the same time. This October, the Raleigh City Council will receive a final recommendation for the redevelopment plan for two parcels of city-owned land: Moore Square East and Moore Square South. The eastern parcel encompasses 2.5 acres of land located at 215 South Person Street, while the southern site includes a 0.9-acre site at 225 East Davie Street and 228-230 East Martin Street.
WRAL
Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex
Please wash your hands: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 23)
A Mexican restaurant in Morrisville this week had multiple handwashing violations.
cbs17
Fire breaks out as 3 homes hit by lighting at once in Moore County, officials say
ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Three homes were hit by lightning at one time, triggering a fire during an intense storm in Moore County Sunday morning, officials said. The incident happened around 6:50 a.m. near the intersection of Legacy Lakes Way and Warren Lake Road, which is in the Legacy Lakes neighborhood just south of Aberdeen, according to fire officials.
More than half of guns reported stolen in Durham are taken from cars, public records show
Durham, N.C. — Stolen guns are all over the streets of Durham, taken from homes and cars at a rate of about one per day, according to data reviewed by WRAL Investigates. Candace Blake is a victim who had her gun stolen after she left it in her car and forget to lock it.
I-440 ramp blocked in east Raleigh when truck overturns
Raleigh, N.C. — A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck overturned along Interstate 440 in Raleigh. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. when the truck flipped over, blocking the ramp from I-440 westbound to Interstate 87 northbound. According to Raleigh police, the driver suffered a broken...
Open for decades, Raleigh’s oldest golf center will close to make way for development
The par 3 golf course and driving range of 401 Par Golf have been around since the 1970s. But a new development has been proposed for the property.
cbs17
1 shot, injured in Red Roof Inn parking lot off NC Hwy. 55 in Durham
1 shot, injured in North Carolina hotel parking lot
chapelboro.com
Developers Plan for Demolition of University Place’s South End This Fall
Nearly three years since submitting their first application to the Town of Chapel Hill, the owners of University Place mall say we’re not far from seeing some major redevelopment begin — perhaps as soon as this fall. University Place and its owner company, Ram Realty, completed an initial...
WRAL
Police: Man 'seriously injured' after Durham shooting
Shooting between cars closes Club Boulevard in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night. A stretch of Club Boulevared was closed for four hours from Interstate 85 to Geer Street after a shooting in the area. The exit ramp from I-85 was also shut down.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
$19.4 million awarded for multi-family housing in areas damaged by Matthew, Florence
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Local governments can now apply for gap financing to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence. A total of $19.4 million will be allocated by October 2022 for shovel-ready projects that...
abc7amarillo.com
Clovis homicide suspect arrested Tuesday in North Carolina; second suspect still at large
A man charged with killing a Clovis teenager on Aug. 14 was arrested early Tuesday in Raleigh, N.C., officials said. Jimmy Whitlock is being held in North Carolina, awaiting extradition back to New Mexico, according to Clovis police Lt. Trevor Thron. Whitlock is accused of killing Jessie Villanes-Lerma, 16, at...
cbs17
I-440 west reopens after 4-car crash near Capital Blvd. in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate-440 westbound was completely closed for about 30 minutes near Capital Boulevard in Raleigh Saturday evening after a car wreck, officials said. The four-car crash was reported at 6:35 p.m. along westbound I-440 at mile marker 11, which is just before Capital Boulevard, according to...
