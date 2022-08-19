Read full article on original website
28 Images That Show Just How Much Victoria Has Changed
Growth is natural and baby, Victoria is growing. However, with growth comes change which means Victoria has absolutely changed over time. 15 years ago Victoria was a completely different town, heck even 5 years ago Victoria looked different. Google Maps is a time capsule perfect for those who want to...
THROWBACK THURSDAY: Two of the Best Mexican Restaurant’s Victoria Has Seen
As I was driving down Port Lavaca Highway last week, I had a flashback of turning into the El Toro parking lot. Talk about some awesome memories and awesome Mexican Food. If you visited El Toro chances are you also ate at their sister restaurant of Siesta. Both restaurants were run by the Trevino family. Before we get to these two restaurants we also remember Casa Ramicos, Spanish Village, and DeLago. I know there were many more. Please add a Mexican Restaurant that you miss to our list on Facebook.
Burlington Coat Factory and Boot Barn Coming to Victoria
As development continues along the Loop 463 corridor, we learn that two new businesses are coming to Victoria. The developer of Victoria Town Center, the new shopping center adjacent to Home Depot, has announced its first two tenants. The Boot Barn and Burlington Coat Factory will be moving in to the new Victoria Town Center. The Boot Barn is slated to open by the end of this year. Burlington Coat Factory will open up early next year(2023). I personally believe the next development boom will be along the feeder roads of 463.
Back To School Shopping Looked Different in the 90’s
As the back-to-school rush continues this weekend. It got me thinking about how different the shopping options are today. I mean, who remembers going to try on clothes and not taking home the clothes the same day? It's called layaway! There were so many places such as Jerry Lentz Sports, Kinney Shoe, and Millers Outpost. Below are a few more that will bring back those memories.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall in August of 2017
Hard to believe it has been almost 5 years I refer to this storm as the Hurricane that snuck upon us. Let me clarify, yes, we all knew that Harvey was going to affect our area. However, the rapid intensification before landfall is what I mean when I say 'snuck up.' When Harvey made landfall around Rockport. Hurricane Harvey had exploded and went from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in around 40 hours. Not just a major hurricane but a category 4 major hurricane with peak gusts reported at 132 MPH. Rockport took a direct hit on August 25th,2017. Entire city blocks were destroyed by the hurricane's violent eyewall winds.
Boys and Girls Club of Victoria Water Fun Run This Saturday
It's the Boys and Girls Club of Victoria's Water Fun Run this Saturday and that means something fun for the whole family all for a good cause too!. You can preregister or stop by before the race at 9 am Saturday, July 30th at Riverside Park, Riverside Stadium. And here...
