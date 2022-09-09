ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘House of the Dragon’ Is HBO’s Biggest Premiere Ever: Watch the ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel for Free

By Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

House of the Dragon is a hit! The long-awaited Game of Thrones prequel’s debut episode drew nearly 10 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max , and more than 16 million viewers watched episode 3, Deadline reports.

The 10-episode series, which premiered Aug. 21, is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and shares the story of House Targaryen. New episodes of House of the Dragon debut weekly leading to the finale on Oct. 23.

Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans star in the series.

Fans can dive even deeper into the show by listening to The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon , featuring interviews with cast, crew and celebrity fans.

Keep reading for details on when and how to watch House of the Dragon .

How to Watch House of the Dragon Online for Free

House of the Dragon episodes air on HBO at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and stream exclusively on HBO Max at no extra cost to subscribers. If you’re a cable customer, check your local listing for channel information.

Not subscribed to HBO Max? Plans starts at $9.99 a month for the ad-supported package, or $14.99 a month to stream without ads. Annual plans are usually priced at $99.99 a year for HBO Max with ads, and $149.99 for commercial-free streaming. But for a limited time only, new and returning HBO Max customers can save up to 40% off annual streaming plans, which drops the price down to $69.99 a year or $104.99 for the ad-free package. This promo ends on Oct. 30.

HBO Max

$from $9.99/month


Buy Now

1

Although HBO Max offers discounts and free episodes, the platform does not provide a free trial , but there are ways to get HBO Max for free. For starters, if you’re subscribed to HBO through a cable or streaming provider, you may already have free HBO Max to watch the latest House of the Dragon episode, future and older episodes, live or on demand. Not sure if you already have HBO Max? Click here for more details.

Direct TV Stream is another way to land a free trial to HBO Max. Get free HBO Max, Showtime , Starz and other premium channels for up to three months when you subscribe to the Choice or Ultimate Package. Subscriptions to those plans currently start at $69.99 a month after a free five-day trial, and include up to 140+ channels.

With HBO Max, Game of Thrones fans can stream old episodes of the hit series and other exclusive shows, movies and documentaries, including Westworld , Succession , Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin , Hard Knocks , Katrina Babies , The Princess , Euphoria , Hacks , Selena + Chef , Gossip Girl , The Sex Lives of College Girls , Insecure , The White Lotus , The Gilded Age, The Staircase, Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Belfast, Rap Sh!t, Elvis, The Batman, Father of the Bride and more. Stream programs on your smart TV, laptop, smartphone or another compatible streaming device via the HBO Max app. And if you’re outside of the U.S., stream HBO Max through ExpressVPN .

Shopping for Game of Thrones gear? The Warner Bros. merch shop launched an official House of the Dragon collection featuring Funko Pop! figurines including the Dragon , Rhaenyra Targaryen , Daemon Targaryen , Viserys Targaryen and Corlys Velaryon , along with T-shirts, hoodies , a tote bag , coffee mugs , computer accessories , and more collectibles. Shop items from the House of the Dragon collection below.

The Making of HBO's House of the Dragon (Pre-order)

$60


Buy Now

1

House of the Dragon Swords Women's T-Shirt

$19.95


Buy Now

1

Dragon Eye Tough Phone Case

$34.95


Buy Now

1

Rhaenyra Targaryen Funko Pop! (Pre-Order)

$14.95


Buy Now

1

House of the Dragon Key Art T-Shirt

$19.95


Buy Now

1

Dragon Candles Women's Short Sleeve Tee

$19.95


Buy Now

1

House of the Dragon Crown Adult T-Shirt

$19.95


Buy Now

1

House of the Dragon Premium Satin Poster

$28.95


Buy Now

1

Day of the Dragon Mug

$14.95


Buy Now

1

House of the Dragon Logo Embroidered Hat

$29.95


Buy Now

1

Dragon Dreams Grey Sherpa Blanket

$69.95


Buy Now

1

House of the Dragon Throne Unisex 3/4 Sleeve Raglan Shirt

$22.95


Buy Now

1

Day of the Dragon Bomber Jacket

$185


Buy Now

1

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

‘The Lord of the Rings’ Series: How to Watch ‘The Rings of Power’ for Free on Prime Video

A new episode of Amazon Studios’ highly anticipated series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power drops on Friday (Sept. 9). Set thousands of years before the events in J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the epic drama follows new and familiar characters battling a re-emergence of evil on Middle-earth. According to Amazon, the series takes viewers back to an era “in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed...
TV SERIES
Billboard

Here Are All the Ways to Watch ‘Elvis’ Online & Pre-Order the Blu-ray

Elvis is headed back to the big screen in a forthcoming Sofa Coppola biopic centered around Priscilla Presley, with Jacob Elordi taking on the role of the King of rock and roll. Talk of the upcoming film sparked Twitter comparisons to Austin Butler’s role in Elvis, which was released on HBO Max last week. Elvis has became the second-highest grossing musical biopic at the global box office (third domestically) and director Baz Lurhmann’s top-grossing film in the U.S. and Canada. The film will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday (Sept. 13), but you can pre-order a copy now, just in case...
MOVIES
Billboard

‘Better Call Saul’: How to Binge the Show Online & Pre-Order the Complete Series Blu-Ray

Better Call Saul fans expressed their frustration after the series was snubbed at the 2022 Emmy Awards. The hit show, starring Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seahorn, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito and Patrick Fabian, came to and end last month after six seasons. Judging by the flood of social media reactions, and the fact the “What a sick joke” was trending on Twitter during and after the Emmys, fans expected the show to win at least one award. “Better Call Saul. The masterclass in acting, writing, directing, and cinematography. Zero wins. WHAT A SICK JOKE,” read one viral tweet. “Better Call Saul not...
TV SERIES
Billboard

Here Are All the 2022 Emmys Winners: Complete List

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are a wrap! The awards show went down Monday night (Sept. 12) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where television’s best and brightest were honored for their work over the past year. But who emerged the night’s biggest winners? See the full winners list below: Best Drama Series Better Call Saul (AMC) Euphoria (HBO) Ozark (Netflix) Severance (Apple TV+) Squid Game (Netflix) Stranger Things (Netflix) WINNER: Succession (HBO) Yellowjackets (Showtime) Best Actress in a Drama Series Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) Laura Linney (Ozark) Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets) Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) WINNER: Zendaya (Euphoria) Best Actor in a Drama Series Jason Bateman (Ozark) Brian Cox (Succession) WINNER: Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game) Bob Odenkirk...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Cooke
Person
Rhys Ifans
Person
Halle Bailey
Person
Selena
Person
Paddy Considine
Billboard

Emmys 2022: Here’s How to Watch Live on TV & Stream Online

Television’s biggest night is back! Kenan Thompson will host the 74th annual Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday (Sept. 12). The show — which features appearances from Lizzo, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Mindy Kaling, RuPaul, Anthony Anderson, Kumail Nanjiani, Sarah Paulson, Sofía Vergara, Bowen Yang and more — will air live on NBC and will simultaneously stream on Peacock. This year’s Emmy presenters include Kelly Clarkson, Ariana DeBose, Taye Diggs, Selena Gomez, Will Arnett, Angela Bassett, Diego Luna, and Kerry Washington. EGOT winner John Legend will helm the “In Memoriam” segment with a performance of “Pieces,” off...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

‘Halloween Baking Championship’: How to Watch the Season 8 Premiere on Sling TV

This post is sponsored content. Food Network is cooking up something spooky! Season 8 of Halloween Baking Championship premieres on Monday (Sept. 12), and if you don’t have cable, you can watch the show on Sling TV. Host John Henson will welcome a fresh batch of 12 bakers, all competing for a sweet, $25,000 prize. Carla Hall, Zac Young and Stephanie Boswell are judges on season 8. In episode 1, titled “Welcome to Hotel Henson,” the Halloween baking hopefuls will do a little “detective baking” by creating faces out of pie, before attempting to win the judges over with blood spatter cakes. Read on...
TV SHOWS
Billboard

Where to Buy the Best Musician-Inspired Halloween Costumes

Halloween is more than a month away, but it’s never too early to decide what costume (or costumes) you’re going to rock for this year’s holiday. A few of the popular movie-inspired Halloween costumes this year will likely be characters from Top Gun, Encanto Minions and Olivia Newton John as Sandy in Greece. If you’re feeling like recreating your favorite artists’ iconic looks for Halloween, Billboard‘s got you covered. We looked online and compiled a list of the 15 best Halloween costumes inspired by Britney Spears, John Lennon, Elvis, Dolly Parton, Selena, Elton John and more. Most of the ready-made costumes listed are available...
SHOPPING
Billboard

Lizzo Tearfully Accepts Her First Emmy for ‘Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’

Lizzo is officially halfway to EGOT status, taking home the outstanding competition program Emmy on Monday night (Sept. 12) for her Amazon Prime Video series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. “I’m very emotional,” she said through tears on stage when accepting her award, standing alongside her Watch Out for the Big Grrrls collaborators. “The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on this stage with me. The stories that they share are not that unique. They just don’t get the platform. Telling stories, let’s tell more stories.” “When I was a little girl, all I wanted...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Thrones#Dragon#House Targaryen#Prequel#Fire Blood
Billboard

Elton John to Livestream Final U.S. Concert on Disney+

Even if you missed out on seeing Sir Elton John on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, you will get one last chance to experience the magic. During Disney’s D23 Expo over the weekend, the Mouse House announced that Disney+ will air “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium” on Nov. 20. According to Deadline, the livestream of John’s final concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles will chronicle the pop legend’s final American stop on what has been billed as his last-ever tour as part of a reported $30 million deal struck with Disney. The package includes the livestream as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

How The Weeknd Brought ‘After Hours’ to Grisly Life With New Universal Studios Horror Maze

In the music video for “Heartless,” The Weeknd inadvisably licks a toad inside a dark Vegas hotel room and begins transforming, Wolf Man-like, into an amphibian creature. Now, nearly three years after the clip’s debut, fans can experience the full scope of the pop star’s mutation – only they have to visit Universal Studios Hollywood to see it. In a highlight of “The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” – a new fright maze at the Los Angeles theme park’s popular Halloween Horror Nights attraction – we watch as the singer’s After Hours character endures an extension of that briefly glimpsed metamorphosis, culminating...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Watch Jason Aldean in Trailer for ‘11 Minutes,’ Docuseries on the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival Shooting

As the fifth anniversary of the Oct. 1 mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas approaches, streaming service Paramount + will debut 11 Minutes, a four-part docuseries about the massacre, on Sept. 27. The documentary takes its name from the amount of time the shooter fired down on the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, leaving 58 people dead and more than 800 injured. It is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Produced by See It Now Studios, the documentary includes the first in-depth interview with Jason Aldean, who was performing on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Lizzo, Steve Martin & Martin Short Added to 2022 Emmy Awards Lineup

Lizzo, Steve Martin and Martin Short are among the celebrities who have been added to the lineup for the 2022 Emmy Awards broadcast, which will air on Monday (Sept. 12). Kenan Thompson is set to host the show, which will emanate from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Lizzo is nominated for outstanding competition program as an executive producer of Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. She has topped the Billboard Hot 100 twice, with “Truth Hurts” in 2019 and “About Damn Time” this year. Martin is nominated in three categories for Only Murders in the Building at Monday night’s show —...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Billboard

50 Cent & Snoop Dogg Perform at Motion Picture & Television Fund’s ‘Evening Before’ Benefit

On Sunday Sept. 11, eight days after winning their first Emmy Awards for performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg performed at a much smaller event, but one that does a lot of good. They performed at the Motion Picture & Television Fund’s (MPTF) 16th annual “Evening Before” benefit in Century City, Calif. The event, traditionally held the “evening before” the Primetime Emmy Awards (hence the name) raised a record $3 million to support the 100-year-old charity. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, a member of the MPTF board of governors, curated a concert that also featured (in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

See Taylor Swift in Her 1930s Period Costume in a New ‘Amsterdam’ Poster

It’s the 1930s (Taylor’s Version). Leading up to the Oct. 7 premiere of David O. Russell’s murder mystery movie Amsterdam, new posters showcasing each individual actor in the main cast were released on social media to give viewers a sneak peek at the film’s characters — one of whom happens to be played by none other than Taylor Swift. Posing with one gloved hand on her hip and another resting on her chest, Swift appears in her poster dressed head to toe in a jade green tweed coat and skirt ensemble directly inspired by 1930s fashion, complete with a luxurious black...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

BLACKPINK Unveils Neon-Tinted ‘Shut Down’ Music Video Teaser

BLACKPINK is just days away from dropping their highly anticipated sophomore album, Born Pink, and the group has even more up their sleeves. Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa and Jennie dropped the teaser to their next music video, “Shut Down,” on Tuesday (Sept. 13), and the brightly colored 20-second clip finds the girls in an alley full of signs plastered on the walls. “Shut Down” follows the upcoming album’s lead single, “Pink Venom,” which arrived in August. The day the song was released, “Pink Venom” became the streaming platform’s most-streamed song by a female artist in a single day in 2022 so far. “Pink Venom”...
MUSIC
Billboard

Joe Jonas Teams Up With Khalid for ‘Devotion’ End Credit Song ‘Not Alone’: Hear a Teaser

Joe Jonas announced Friday (Sept. 9) that he and Khalid have collaborated on “Not Alone,” their new single in the upcoming feature film Devotion. In his Instagram caption, the Jonas Brothers singer reveals the track, which was co-written by Ryan Tedder and Harv, will be used in the end credits of the Korean War epic, but the video itself gives fans a sneak peek of what they can expect from the ballad. “You’re callin’ out my name/ You are not alone/ I’ll watch over you/ Won’t let you go/ You’ve gotta know/ You’re not alone,” the two stars sing as clips...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Taylor Swift Premieres ‘All Too Well’ Short Film on 35mm, Shares Desire to Direct Feature-Length Film at 2022 Toronto Film Fest

Taylor Swift, who premiered the original 35 mm of her award-winning All Too Well: The Short Film, at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Friday (Sept. 9), is open to directing a feature-length film, the superstar singer told an intimate sold-out audience of well-behaved Swifties at the TIFF Bell Lightbox cinema. “I’d like to keep taking baby steps forward and I’m at a place now where the next baby step is not a baby step,” the 32-year-old said during the “In Conversation With… Taylor Swift” event. “It would be committing to making a film and I feel like I would...
MOVIES
Billboard

Billboard

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy