WRDW-TV
Ga. college degrees boost pay by $1M over a lifetime, study finds
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Graduates from the University System of Georgia’s Class of 2021 will earn over $1 million more during their lifetimes than they would have without earning their bachelor’s degree, according to a new study. The study revealed the breakdown of how much each level of...
WRDW-TV
S.C. workers quitting their jobs at a near-record rate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says workers are continuing to quit their jobs at near record pace in the “Great Resignation.”. The agency on Tuesday released a preliminary look at June’s data. “These figures show yet another month of a hot...
WRDW-TV
Gas prices continue to dive in the CSRA, but will it last?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices in the CSRA have continued to fall over the past week, following the nationwide trend. The average Tuesday in Georgia is $3.42 per gallon, down from $3.50 a week agio. In Augusta, gas is even cheaper at $3.32 per gallon, down 11 cents from a week ago, according to AAA.
WRDW-TV
‘I was overjoyed’: Aiken lottery winner reflects on prize
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Right now, three South Carolina lottery winners – including one from Aiken and one from Orangeburg County – are house hunting. They won a combined $430,000 in prize money. “I was looking for a larger home and suspended the search,” said the Orangeburg County...
WRDW-TV
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan visits Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan was in Augusta on Monday. He was speaking at the Rotary Club at Enterprise Mill. Duncan spoke briefly about a measure he helped pass that allows families to donate to their local police departments and file for a special reimbursement. “For me,...
WRDW-TV
S.C. schools not seeing a big jump in COVID as kids return
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The second week of school is underway for many South Carolina students, and this school year looks different from the past few years of COVID-19 precautions. The public health director at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the state is not seeing...
WRDW-TV
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The clouds, cooler temps, and rain chances will continue throughout this week as a system that brought heavy rain to Texas moves closer to Georgia and South Carolina. Fortunately for us the system will lose some steam as it moves east which means the CSRA shouldn’t have to worry about any major flooding. A stationary boundary will remain parked over the region which means the opportunity for scattered showers will be possible this morning through the next few days.
WRDW-TV
Openly gay Georgia lawmakers warn of potential rollback of marriage equality
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - LGBTQ rights are top of mind for some Georgia Democrats who worry that the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court could send decisions about same-sex marriage back to the states, as the court did with abortion. Three openly gay Georgia lawmakers held a news conference at the state...
WRDW-TV
Kemp OKs funds to fight COVID-driven education hurdles
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Monday announced over $37.4 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds to help counter the learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new allotment will go to various community and public organizations, including:. Georgia Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs...
WRDW-TV
Election officials discuss potential voter turnout for November
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A federal judge is allowing Georgia’s ban on giving out food and water in voting lines to stay in place come November. Groups against Georgia’s recent voting law say it puts people of color at a disadvantage. Locally, with that same law in place,...
WRDW-TV
American Academy of Pediatrics releases new details regarding infants and safe sleep
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) provided additional details regarding safe sleep in its recently published policy statement, “Sleep-Related Infant Deaths: Updated 2022 Recommendations for Reducing Infant Deaths in the Sleep Environment”, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. ADPH says the ABCs...
