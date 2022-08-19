Read full article on original website
Expect delays, closures on these heavily-traveled Whatcom roads this week
Pavement repairs and culvert replacements among projects scheduled this week.
‘It was a heavy load and it took a lot to get it back up’ after semi rolls on Whatcom road
The highway was closed for more than seven hours while crews worked to clean up after the crash.
ghscanner.com
One Patient Airlifted From Scene of State Route 12 Collision Thursday
The Intersection at State Route 12 and Monte Brady Rd W Closer to Montesano side saw yet another collision due to another passenger car not yielding to traffic. The collision occurred on Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at 11:30AM when a 2004 Toyota Corolla on the north side of Monte Brady RD was traveling southbound and had stopped at State Route 12, it then proceeded to cross the highway and attempted to merge into eastbound State Route 12 traffic and was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado that was towing a trailer.
whatcom-news.com
Car fire slows down I-5 traffic in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a car fire in the southbound lanes of I-5 near the Slater Road Friday, August 19th, about 11:30am. Firefighters with Whatcom County Fire District 7 (WCFD7) arrived and found the vehicle fully involved at the entrance to the off-ramp to Slater Road.
CBP officers help save Canadian man’s life near Whatcom County border crossing
The officers saw the man, who was riding a bicycle near the border crossing, fall and administered life-saving care until EMS arrived.
Police seeking witnesses to deadly shooting in Skagit County
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Police are seeking witnesses after a man was shot and killed inside an apartment in Skagit County on Friday night. At about 8:40 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of East Fairhaven Avenue in Burlington, about 70 miles north of Seattle near Interstate 5.
Bellingham police and fire investigating cause of early morning fire at Comfort Inn
Initial reports to the Bellingham Fire Department included that there had been an explosion at the hotel on Meridian Street.
Whatcom discusses post-flood repairs, housing needs and new forecasting measures
Whatcom County Council hears uncertainties about how and where to rebuild — and whether to rebuild at all in some places — after flooding.
kafe.com
Whatcom County COVID transmission level continues to fluctuate
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The CDC upgraded the county’s transmission status to “medium” late last week. Whatcom County had been in the “low” range earlier this month, but had fluctuated between “low” and “medium” through the summer. CDC data shows that...
KOMO News
4-year-old child hit by car while playing in Arlington driveway, dies
ARLINGTON, Wash. — Deputies confirm a 4-year-old child is dead after an incident involving a car in Snohomish County. The sheriff’s office confirmed with KOMO News the incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the 15100 block of Highway 9. The child was playing outside a home when...
Washington mountain climbing victim identified as Anacortes dentist
An Anacortes dentist died while summiting the 7,201-foot Mount Pugh in the North Cascades last weekend. The man was identified this week by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office as 56-year-old Matthew Gifford, who died Aug. 13. According to a Facebook post from his dental practice, Gifford Dentistry, he...
q13fox.com
Burlington Police investigate deadly shooting inside apartment near Maiben City Park
BURLINGTON, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened inside an apartment near Maiben City Park Thursday night. According to the Burlington Police Department (BPD), at around 8:30 p.m., someone called 911 saying they heard several gunshots and a car speed away from the scene. When police arrived...
q13fox.com
Day 6 of San Juan oil spill brings new troubles
SAN JUAN, Wash. - Already six days into an oil spill clean-up, difficult conditions are slowing attempts to plug a leaking fishing vessel off the coast of San Juan Island. The Aleutian Isle sank last Saturday, going down with an estimated 2,600 gallons of diesel, and oil. Five crewmembers were...
KGMI
Lynden business changing ownership
LYNDEN, Wash. – A long-time home improvement and contractor supply store in Lynden is changing ownership, but staying in the family. Westside Building Supply was founded by Jake Bovenkamp in 1959. His sons, Bernie and Jayson have owned the store since 1978. They say the times has come to...
Whatcom returns to CDC’s ‘medium’ community risk level, as two regions would be ‘high’
It marked the ninth time in the 11 weeks since June 1 that Whatcom has found itself in the “medium” range.
Washington man hospitalized with first locally acquired case of anaplasmosis
A Whatcom County man has been hospitalized with the first locally acquired human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The 80-year-old man is now in recovery after he was hospitalized after working in the brush in Mason County, where he was likely...
iheart.com
Washington State Festivals Weekend Of 8.19 [Beer And Parades And Airplanes]
Sammamish Party on the Plateau has live music, a kids’ zone, a beer & wine garden, food trucks, and games in Sammamish Commons Plaza, 801 228th Ave. SE in Sammamish. Free. August 20, 2022 (3 to 8 p.m.) Cajun Food & Music Festival [formerly Cajun Fest] promises Cajun food,...
Leash laws, $250 fines and other laws to know as a dog owner, according to Whatcom experts
What are my rights if I get attacked by someone’s dog? Can my dog be unleashed? We asked local experts your dog questions.
kafe.com
Walmart expanding abortion coverage for workers
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Walmart is expanding abortion coverage for its workers, but not as liberally as some other big companies. The Seattle Times reports Walmart sent a notice to its employees on Friday, August 18th, about the change in health care coverage. Its health plan will now cover abortion...
Two former Faithlife employees turn their love of bikes into a new business venture
While keeping a Bellingham flavor, 99 Spokes is quickly expanding its global reach.
