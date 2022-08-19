ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

One Patient Airlifted From Scene of State Route 12 Collision Thursday

The Intersection at State Route 12 and Monte Brady Rd W Closer to Montesano side saw yet another collision due to another passenger car not yielding to traffic. The collision occurred on Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at 11:30AM when a 2004 Toyota Corolla on the north side of Monte Brady RD was traveling southbound and had stopped at State Route 12, it then proceeded to cross the highway and attempted to merge into eastbound State Route 12 traffic and was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado that was towing a trailer.
MONTESANO, WA
Car fire slows down I-5 traffic in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a car fire in the southbound lanes of I-5 near the Slater Road Friday, August 19th, about 11:30am. Firefighters with Whatcom County Fire District 7 (WCFD7) arrived and found the vehicle fully involved at the entrance to the off-ramp to Slater Road.
FERNDALE, WA
Lynden, WA
Lynden, WA
Police seeking witnesses to deadly shooting in Skagit County

BURLINGTON, Wash. — Police are seeking witnesses after a man was shot and killed inside an apartment in Skagit County on Friday night. At about 8:40 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of East Fairhaven Avenue in Burlington, about 70 miles north of Seattle near Interstate 5.
Washington mountain climbing victim identified as Anacortes dentist

An Anacortes dentist died while summiting the 7,201-foot Mount Pugh in the North Cascades last weekend. The man was identified this week by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office as 56-year-old Matthew Gifford, who died Aug. 13. According to a Facebook post from his dental practice, Gifford Dentistry, he...
Burlington Police investigate deadly shooting inside apartment near Maiben City Park

BURLINGTON, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened inside an apartment near Maiben City Park Thursday night. According to the Burlington Police Department (BPD), at around 8:30 p.m., someone called 911 saying they heard several gunshots and a car speed away from the scene. When police arrived...
Day 6 of San Juan oil spill brings new troubles

SAN JUAN, Wash. - Already six days into an oil spill clean-up, difficult conditions are slowing attempts to plug a leaking fishing vessel off the coast of San Juan Island. The Aleutian Isle sank last Saturday, going down with an estimated 2,600 gallons of diesel, and oil. Five crewmembers were...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
Lynden business changing ownership

LYNDEN, Wash. – A long-time home improvement and contractor supply store in Lynden is changing ownership, but staying in the family. Westside Building Supply was founded by Jake Bovenkamp in 1959. His sons, Bernie and Jayson have owned the store since 1978. They say the times has come to...
LYNDEN, WA
Walmart expanding abortion coverage for workers

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Walmart is expanding abortion coverage for its workers, but not as liberally as some other big companies. The Seattle Times reports Walmart sent a notice to its employees on Friday, August 18th, about the change in health care coverage. Its health plan will now cover abortion...
BELLINGHAM, WA

