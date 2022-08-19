Read full article on original website
28 Images That Show Just How Much Victoria Has Changed
Growth is natural and baby, Victoria is growing. However, with growth comes change which means Victoria has absolutely changed over time. 15 years ago Victoria was a completely different town, heck even 5 years ago Victoria looked different. Google Maps is a time capsule perfect for those who want to...
New Concept Art and Target Opening Date for New Chick Fil-A Location
Earlier this year, Victorians were excited to learn about the opening of a new Chick-fil-A in Victoria. The new location would service the South Side of Victoria at the old Wilkinson Auto Dealership location. Today we learned, thanks to a Facebook post by David Murphy, what the new location will look like. David also confirmed that the new location has a target opening date of Spring 2023!
Two dogs abandoned in Wilson County appeared to be waiting for their human to come back for them
WILSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Wilson County came to the rescue of two dogs who were abandoned under a tree, left for days in the Texas heat with no food or water. Property owners off Texas-539 Loop saw the two dogs hanging around under a tree earlier this week and noticed they stayed in the same place for three to four days days. Some kind soul gave them a bucket of water, or they might not have survived in the time it took to be rescued.
Beeville Sheriff warns community after incident occurred at shopping center
A male approached a juvenile and grabbed her by the waist, but the teen managed to get away and notify her parents.
Burlington Coat Factory and Boot Barn Coming to Victoria
As development continues along the Loop 463 corridor, we learn that two new businesses are coming to Victoria. The developer of Victoria Town Center, the new shopping center adjacent to Home Depot, has announced its first two tenants. The Boot Barn and Burlington Coat Factory will be moving in to the new Victoria Town Center. The Boot Barn is slated to open by the end of this year. Burlington Coat Factory will open up early next year(2023). I personally believe the next development boom will be along the feeder roads of 463.
Maze Season Kicks Off Next Month For Rocky Creek and J Welch
The Rocky Creek Maze is back for its sixteenth season. The 2022 season will kick off on Friday, September 30th, and will run through November 20th. Come get lost in their 8-acre corn maze, slip down our giant family hay slide, learn about the history of our dairy farm on the hayride, pick your perfect pumpkin, and so much more, and if you dare head out to their Haunted Maze. I always love going at the beginning of the season because the paths are untouched and make the maze a little bit harder.
Riverside Park Will Be Home to Victoria’s First Dog Park Spring 2023
Crossroads, you asked and Victoria Parks and Recreation delivered!. For all of us who begged for a dog park in Victoria, the Victoria Parks and Recreation will treat us, and our fur babies, to our first dog park in Spring 2023!. Thanks to a myriad of support for a dog-friendly...
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe County to consider relocating pair of departments to GRMC facility
(Seguin) — There may just be a new option when it comes to saving time and possibly money during the construction of the new Guadalupe County Development Center. Guadalupe County Commissioners have begun discussing the possible relocation of the road and bridge plus environmental health departments to the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Outpatient Center during the construction of the new facility at the road and bridge’s current location on North Guadalupe Street.
$5.5 Billion Crude Refinery Proposed for Bloomington
This would be an absolutely incredible boom to the Victoria economy. In an article posted by the Hoston Business Journal, an El Campo, Texas-based company is considering a new crude refinery project that would bring more than $5.5 billion of investment to Bloomington, Texas, in Victoria County. The new project...
Back To School Shopping Looked Different in the 90’s
As the back-to-school rush continues this weekend. It got me thinking about how different the shopping options are today. I mean, who remembers going to try on clothes and not taking home the clothes the same day? It's called layaway! There were so many places such as Jerry Lentz Sports, Kinney Shoe, and Millers Outpost. Below are a few more that will bring back those memories.
Beto O'Rourke holding town halls in Corpus Christi, Three Rivers, Falfurrias in coming weeks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Democrat Beto O'Rourke is continuing his campaign across Texas as he hopes to unseat Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. O'Rourke will hold several town halls in South Texas beginning this upcoming weekend during his "Drive for Texas" campaign. Saturday, August 27, O'Rourke will be in...
Moody Gardens is Bringing Back Iceland for the Christmas Season
Nothing like talking about Christmas when it's a hundred degrees outside. After a two-year absence, Moody Gardens has announced that Iceland is returning for 2022. It will also have a new theme as well. The new theme will be a Caribbean Christmas. ICE LAND is back this year from November 18, 2022 - January 7, 2023. If you haven't been yet, it is an absolute experience.
Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall in August of 2017
Hard to believe it has been almost 5 years I refer to this storm as the Hurricane that snuck upon us. Let me clarify, yes, we all knew that Harvey was going to affect our area. However, the rapid intensification before landfall is what I mean when I say 'snuck up.' When Harvey made landfall around Rockport. Hurricane Harvey had exploded and went from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in around 40 hours. Not just a major hurricane but a category 4 major hurricane with peak gusts reported at 132 MPH. Rockport took a direct hit on August 25th,2017. Entire city blocks were destroyed by the hurricane's violent eyewall winds.
THROWBACK THURSDAY: You Got It, Take it Away
If you grew up in a Tejano and Proud household, chances are the words, 'you got it, take it away' have meaning for you. The Johnny Canales show was a staple in a lot of households in Victoria on Sunday mornings.. This meant breakfast followed by church and then cleaning house. In case you forgot, check out this video. The later years of the Johnny Canales show featured his wife, Nora, and it never felt the same.
Boys and Girls Club of Victoria Water Fun Run This Saturday
It's the Boys and Girls Club of Victoria's Water Fun Run this Saturday and that means something fun for the whole family all for a good cause too!. You can preregister or stop by before the race at 9 am Saturday, July 30th at Riverside Park, Riverside Stadium. And here...
STJ High School Releases Statement on Alvin Mumphord III Trial
St. Joseph High School has released a statement this evening regarding the trial and conviction of Alvin Mumphord III. Mumphord was a former employee of the high school. On August 10th, Alvin Mumphord III was convicted of 17 counts of child sexual abuse and sentenced to 52 years in prison.
Victoria Mother Tragically on Life Support From Massive Aneurysm
"She was the life of the party with the most infectious laugh." This is how Cayce Sala is described by her closest loved ones. Cayce Sala is a mom, a daughter, a sister, a fiancé, and a friend. However, in just days, her life will come to a heartbreaking end.
