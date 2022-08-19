Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Monster cats no match for Lake Conway brother-sister team
MAYFLOWER — Haylee and Logan Applegate have had some amazing memories in Arkansas’s outdoors, but the brother-and-sister duo might have capped off a perfect summer two weeks ago with two of the biggest flathead catfish they’ve ever caught. According to their father, Roger, the two 50-pound flatheads...
Arkansas law enforcement encourages online safety ahead of first bell
CONWAY COUNTY, Ark. — The end of August means it's almost time for kids to head back to school. Not only is this season a busy time for children and parents, but it's also a busy time of the year for officers with the Conway County Sheriff's Office. For...
Arkansas State Fair 2022 returns this October
Fall is a month away, meaning the Arkansas State Fair is coming to the Little Rock metro very soon.
workingtheflame.com
Glass Blowing Classes in Arkansas 2022 [Updated]
Working the Flame is supported by its readers. We may earn commission at no extra cost to you if you buy through a link on this page. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. List of Glass Blowing Classes in Arkansas 2022 [Updated]. Table of Contents show. Arkansas...
arkadelphian.com
BITS & PIECES: Skinned
KARK on Friday reported on an unnamed Little Rock woman accused (but not yet charged) with selling and shipping an array of body parts to a man in Pennsylvania. The transaction took place on Facebook Messenger. In exchange for $4,000 the woman reportedly shipped three human brains, a heart, a liver and hands to the buyer, whose mugshot was of a man with tattoos completely covering one side of his face. The body parts sent had been donated to UAMS for research, and were removed from the central Arkansas research hospital. The buyer also was in possession of at least a dozen human skulls and three complete skeletons. Reminds us of a Blind Melon song (caution: kazoo ahead) written about serial killer Ed Gein who collected human body parts.
fox16.com
Gov. Asa Hutchinson addresses efforts to reduce crime, Crawford County arrest
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson held a briefing Monday to discuss efforts the state is taking to reduce crime. Hutchinson started by addressing efforts the state is taking as crime continues throughout the state. He talked about the Intensive Supervision Program. The program is for individuals who have been released from prison on parole looking to get a second start in life.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Entergy Arkansas helping customers beat the heat
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This summer brought one of the earliest and longest stretches of high temperatures at a time when prices have increased for everything from gasoline to groceries. Because of the stress these challenging market conditions have placed on customers, Entergy Arkansas is stepping up to help.
Arkansas teachers work to get classrooms ready as inflation soars
Teachers at Wakefield Elementary are putting the final touches on their classrooms before students hit the halls next week, all amid inflation.
Roush Mustang Gives The Cops A Run For Their Money
Police chases can be interesting to watch, especially when a regular ol’ police cruiser is pitted against something potent like this supercharged Roush Mustang. The incident in question happened back on October 8, 2020 in Little Rock, Arkansas when the little pony was clocked going 78 mph in a 65 mph zone. Yeah, he probably would’ve received a nice little ticket, but considering the price of his car we think he could’ve absorbed the expense without much inconvenience. Instead of just taking the hit, the Mustang driver decided instead of do his best impression of the Duke Boys, reaching speeds of up to 178 mph to roast some bacon.
I-440 traffic remains stopped after 18-wheeler rolls over
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Traffic officials have said that traffic on Interstate 440 in Little Rock is stopped after an 18-wheeler rolled over on the interstate. The accident caused the ramp to I-30 west to become blocked, with traffic coming to a standstill as a result. The traffic accident...
UAMS responds after PA man arrested for buying, selling body parts in Arkansas on Facebook
Police arrested a man they said was allegedly purchasing and selling human remains from Arkansas on Facebook.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Afternoon showers and storms push north
THIS AFTERNOON: Moderate to heavy rain continues to fall south of the Little Rock Metro. Later this afternoon, a few showers and thunderstorms will push north of I-40. The rain chance for Little Rock is only about 50% with lower chances to the north and much higher to the south. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. East wind of around 5 mph.
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
As summer winds down and school starts back, there is still plenty to do in the Natural State, especially in central Arkansas which is a hotbed for live music and standup comedy.
swark.today
Rutledge Announces Judgment Against Little Rock Business
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the judgment against Accessibility Specialties, Inc. (ASI), and its owner, Russell Mashburn, for deceptively selling disability-accessible vehicles without the owners’ authorization or as a consignment sale and failing to allocate the proceeds to the owners of the vehicles. On eleven occasions, ASI and Mashburn sold consumers’ vehicles without the owners’ authorization and kept the proceeds of the sales.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heavy rain in South Arkansas; some heavy rain possible in Central Arkansas later today.
Central Arkansas has started in the low to mid-70s with scattered light rain showers while South Arkansas has very heavy rain. Central Arkansas will have a chance of thunderstorms with locally heavy rain after a stationary front lifts northward. Temperatures will climb to the low 80s in Little Rock and across Central Arkansas.
Little Rock residents react to crime statistics for 2022
The Little Rock crime report shows violent crime is down from last year, but homicide rates are soaring.
Witness describes River Market gunfire incident
Gunfire erupted in Little Rock's River Market area Friday afternoon. Two people were taken into custody within moments after it happened, but police are looking for another person LRPD says ran away from the scene.
Department of Elementary and Secondary Education pulls request for teacher licensure emergency rule change
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education presented legislators with a proposal to approve an emergency rule change related to teacher licensures.
Police investigating gunfire in Little Rock River Market
Police in Little Rock are investigating a report of shots fired near the River Market area Friday afternoon.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain showers likely; thunderstorms possible
A few light rain showers scattered around Arkansas will greet us when we walk out the door. If it’s not raining, count on it just being cloudy and in the low 70s. The chance of rain will pick up through the day, especially this afternoon when thunderstorms will become possible as a stationary front slowly moves northward. Little Rock will climb to the low 80s this afternoon.
