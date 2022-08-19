KARK on Friday reported on an unnamed Little Rock woman accused (but not yet charged) with selling and shipping an array of body parts to a man in Pennsylvania. The transaction took place on Facebook Messenger. In exchange for $4,000 the woman reportedly shipped three human brains, a heart, a liver and hands to the buyer, whose mugshot was of a man with tattoos completely covering one side of his face. The body parts sent had been donated to UAMS for research, and were removed from the central Arkansas research hospital. The buyer also was in possession of at least a dozen human skulls and three complete skeletons. Reminds us of a Blind Melon song (caution: kazoo ahead) written about serial killer Ed Gein who collected human body parts.

ARKADELPHIA, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO