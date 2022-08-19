Read full article on original website
St. Cloud State University
St. Cloud State professors to speak at TEDxStCloud 2022
Two St. Cloud State University professors are among the seven speakers chosen for TEDxStCloud 2022 on Oct. 13 at the Paramount Theatre in St. Cloud. Dr. Ettien Koffi, professor of Linguistics, and Dr. Mark Petzold, professor of Engineering and Computer Science, will speak during the annual TEDxStCloud event at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 13. Drs. Koffi and Petzold are developing technology they hope will help document and revitalize some of the 2,923 languages out of 7,111 languages worldwide that are on the brink of extinction.
St. Cloud State University
St. Cloud State welcomes students during Huskies First Four
St. Cloud State University welcomed new and returning students to campus for the start of the 2022-23 academic year during Huskies First Four on Aug. 18-21. Huskies First Four is a four-day experience that annually serves as a welcome and orientation to St. Cloud State for new incoming students before the start of fall semester.
St. Cloud State University
Kiehle Gallery announces ‘Left-Hand Paths’ Aug. 24-Sept. 22
“Left-Hand Paths” an exhibit by David Ruhlman and Andy Messerschmidt opens Aug. 24 in the Kiehle Gallery on the St. Cloud State University campus. The exhibit runs through Sept. 22 and explores the connections between the divine and cultural underdogs. Using metaphors ranging from parade waves to doing laying of hands, Ruhlman and Messerschmidt find magic in everyday images and objects. The artists combine a plethora of two-dimensional work that engages the public is a full, often frenetic visual expression.
