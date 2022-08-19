Two St. Cloud State University professors are among the seven speakers chosen for TEDxStCloud 2022 on Oct. 13 at the Paramount Theatre in St. Cloud. Dr. Ettien Koffi, professor of Linguistics, and Dr. Mark Petzold, professor of Engineering and Computer Science, will speak during the annual TEDxStCloud event at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 13. Drs. Koffi and Petzold are developing technology they hope will help document and revitalize some of the 2,923 languages out of 7,111 languages worldwide that are on the brink of extinction.

