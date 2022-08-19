ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

'Water rushed in my front door,' Dallas woman loses almost everything

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- The clean-up has started for many people in North Texas after flood water destroyed and damaged several people's homes and apartments.Moving into a new apartment was something Brittany Taylor was looking forward to but just two days after moving in, she lost almost everything.High flood water is what Taylor woke up to in her new loft apartment Monday morning.  "Like my laptop, just like a lot of keepsakes… a lot of pictures and journals," Taylor said, fighting back tears.Taylor said she has a world wind of emotions after losing almost everything. "It was really scary because water was...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Business
Dallas, TX
Industry
Local
Texas Society
City
Waxahachie, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
WFAA

DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?

DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Water rescue in Dallas captured by drone

DALLAS - Drone video from early Monday morning captured an amazing water rescue in Dallas. Brandon Clement captured the video showing people swimming in the floodwaters near I-30 and U.S. 75 with multiple cars completely submerged. The video shows just one of the many problem areas and rescues across North...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Bouncer killed at DeSoto lounge described as 'gentle giant'

DESOTO, Texas - FOX 4 is learning more about the bouncer who was shot and killed while working at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Friends of 47-year-old Derek Phillips describe him as a "gentle giant." Phillips was working at Brickhouse Lounge. Police said he didn’t have a gun on him,...
DESOTO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bessie Coleman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Racism
Click2Houston.com

Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant

DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
DESOTO, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Getting a New Burger and Brisket Restaurant Near TCU — Jon’s Grille is Almost Here

The neon signage has been installed at the new Jon's Grille along Berry Street in Fort Worth. Jon’s Grille is in the hiring and training stages now, prepping for its September 9 opening. Chef Jon Bonnell’s newest restaurant will be a welcome addition to the Fort Worth food scene, planted near the TCU campus. The craft burger joint will bring ranch-to-table cuisine, promising burgers, brisket, cocktails and, of course, a tap wall of beer.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Flash flooding kills woman, 60, in Mesquite

MESQUITE, Texas - At least one person was killed in the flash flooding in North Texas Monday. High water in Mesquite swept a 60-year-old woman’s vehicle off the Scyene Road Bridge near the Interstate 635 service road. That vehicle wasn’t found until hours later when the floodwaters receded.
MESQUITE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Man Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle

The gunman who fatally shot a man in downtown Dallas early Saturday is still at large. At about 3:20 a.m. on August 20, Dallas police officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, near Cesar Chavez Boulevard. A witness had called the department to report a man had been shot inside his car.
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

Missing Irving teen found safe in Dallas, police say

IRVING, Texas — Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the teenager was found safe. A teenage girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning in Irving has been found safe in Dallas, police say. An endangered missing persons alert had been issued for the 17-year-old on...
IRVING, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth police shoot man armed with rifle

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police shot a man who they said pointed a rifle at officers Sunday night on the city’s east side. It happened around 9:30 p.m. after police got a call about a man threatening to kill himself in an apartment on Vincent Street. Police...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy