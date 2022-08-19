Read full article on original website
American Airlines Becomes First Airline to Operate Flight by All-Black Women Crew
In honor of Bessie Coleman, the first Black woman to earn a pilot’s license, an all-Black women crew operated an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Phoenix last week. The flight was part of the Bessie Coleman Aviation All-Stars tour, a celebration of the 100th anniversary of Ms. Coleman, the first Black woman to fly a public plane in 1922.
fox4news.com
13-year-old Fort Worth girl becomes youngest Black person ever to be accepted to medical school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's Alena Analeigh McQuarter landed in the record books this summer as the youngest Black person ever accepted to medical school. The 13-year-old is currently a junior in college, attending Arizona State University and Oakwood University at the same time online. She is one year...
The Dallas Rapper Whose Pet Tiger Was Seized By The Feds Responds To The Controversy
Last Wednesday, the Dallas Police Department seized a tiger cub from a cage found inside of rapper Trapboy Freddy's Oak Cliff residence while they were serving a warrant there. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. According to WFAA, the city police, along with...
'Water rushed in my front door,' Dallas woman loses almost everything
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- The clean-up has started for many people in North Texas after flood water destroyed and damaged several people's homes and apartments.Moving into a new apartment was something Brittany Taylor was looking forward to but just two days after moving in, she lost almost everything.High flood water is what Taylor woke up to in her new loft apartment Monday morning. "Like my laptop, just like a lot of keepsakes… a lot of pictures and journals," Taylor said, fighting back tears.Taylor said she has a world wind of emotions after losing almost everything. "It was really scary because water was...
DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?
DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Water rescue in Dallas captured by drone
DALLAS - Drone video from early Monday morning captured an amazing water rescue in Dallas. Brandon Clement captured the video showing people swimming in the floodwaters near I-30 and U.S. 75 with multiple cars completely submerged. The video shows just one of the many problem areas and rescues across North...
fox4news.com
Bouncer killed at DeSoto lounge described as 'gentle giant'
DESOTO, Texas - FOX 4 is learning more about the bouncer who was shot and killed while working at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Friends of 47-year-old Derek Phillips describe him as a "gentle giant." Phillips was working at Brickhouse Lounge. Police said he didn’t have a gun on him,...
Dallas resident woke up to terrifying scene amid deadly flooding
In the midst of what turned out to be record rainfall, one Dallas woman who had moved into her apartment just two days earlier documented on video the floodwaters overwhelming her living space. Two days after moving into her new apartment in Dallas, Brittany Taylor woke up early Monday morning...
fox4news.com
Flash flooding in North Texas leads to high-water rescues, road closures and submerged cars
DALLAS - A state of disaster has been declared in Dallas County after a day of intense, deadly rainfall. High water rescues happened again and again Monday morning as many parts of North Texas received record rainfall with vehicles being left stranded. After a bone-dry summer, in one day, this...
keranews.org
Dallas was shaped by racism. Now, the city has a plan to address the sins of the past
City officials have put together a sweeping plan to make policy and city resource decisions with careful attention to racial and class disparities. And dozens of the equity priorities are funded in the city manager’s proposed budget. The Racial Equity Plan is an attempt to address a long, racist...
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
Dallas Floods: Videos, Pictures Show Cars Submerged and Vehicles Abandoned
In just three hours, 7.8 inches of rainfall was reported across parts of Dallas County, leading to major flash floods.
fox4news.com
Drivers stranded on flooded streets in Downtown Dallas
The streets of Downtown Dallas were littered with paper and debris early Monday morning. It turns out, that was from flooding overnight.
Click2Houston.com
Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant
DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Getting a New Burger and Brisket Restaurant Near TCU — Jon’s Grille is Almost Here
The neon signage has been installed at the new Jon's Grille along Berry Street in Fort Worth. Jon’s Grille is in the hiring and training stages now, prepping for its September 9 opening. Chef Jon Bonnell’s newest restaurant will be a welcome addition to the Fort Worth food scene, planted near the TCU campus. The craft burger joint will bring ranch-to-table cuisine, promising burgers, brisket, cocktails and, of course, a tap wall of beer.
fox4news.com
Flash flooding kills woman, 60, in Mesquite
MESQUITE, Texas - At least one person was killed in the flash flooding in North Texas Monday. High water in Mesquite swept a 60-year-old woman’s vehicle off the Scyene Road Bridge near the Interstate 635 service road. That vehicle wasn’t found until hours later when the floodwaters receded.
Pair of lucky Texans: 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston
Getting a pair in your hand at the poker table with your buddies is one of the best feelings, whether your chip stack is healthy or dwindling. Funny enough, a pair of Texans were sure feeling lucky after Saturday night's Cash Five drawing.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Man Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle
The gunman who fatally shot a man in downtown Dallas early Saturday is still at large. At about 3:20 a.m. on August 20, Dallas police officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, near Cesar Chavez Boulevard. A witness had called the department to report a man had been shot inside his car.
nypressnews.com
Missing Irving teen found safe in Dallas, police say
IRVING, Texas — Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the teenager was found safe. A teenage girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning in Irving has been found safe in Dallas, police say. An endangered missing persons alert had been issued for the 17-year-old on...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police shoot man armed with rifle
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police shot a man who they said pointed a rifle at officers Sunday night on the city’s east side. It happened around 9:30 p.m. after police got a call about a man threatening to kill himself in an apartment on Vincent Street. Police...
