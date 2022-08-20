ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison, TX

Report says this North Texas city hosts one of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the country

By Caleb Wethington
 4 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Oktoberfest. It’s one of those things where everyone can gather together and set aside all differences to enjoy some beer drinking, great music and German foods-galore.

It’s all due to the wonderful creation of beer and celebrating it together with merry times. Trips To Discover has put together a list of the best places around the country to catch some unique and superb celebrations for this yearly festivity.

The publication writes, “Oktoberfest in the U.S. roughly follows the same calendar, with plenty of beer drinking, bands playing oompah, German foods like bratwurst being served, and entertainers and servers donning dirndls.”

Texans will sure to rejoice once they learn the two places TTD say are among the 14 best Oktoberfest celebration destinations in the country:

First, it’s Addison Oktoberfest in Addison, Texas! “Considered the “OG” of Texas Oktoberfests, the Addison Oktoberfest has been taking place for 35 years. Recognized as one of the most authentic festivals outside of Munich itself, this four-day festival in mid-September features German culture, music, food, and beer with a Texan twist on the original.”

Secondly, it’s Fredericksburg Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg, Texas! “The town was founded by German immigrants in 1846, and it honors its history in a big way this time of year. Held over three days, there will be tuba players leading traditional marches, arts and crafts, 50 varieties of beer, vendors selling everything from alpine wool hats to heart-shaped gingerbread cookies, and the famous Hauptstrasse Chicken Dance will be assuredly danced.”

Addison’s celebration is set to take place from September 15-18; while Fredericksburg’s is set for Sep. 30 – Oct. 2. For the full list of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the U.S. click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

KDAF

KDAF

