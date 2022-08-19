ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower your risk of catching Covid-19: Study suggests routine physical exercise may help

Regular daily fitness may curve risk of severe Covid-19 infections, hospitalization, and even death from the disease, according to a new study. Approximately 20 minutes of daily exercise may protect against Covid-19 along with its severe symptoms, according to a new study published Monday in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Researchers indicate that a total of 150 minutes of moderate exercise as well as intense physical activity is a healthy defense against the disease.
Coronavirus: World’s first study casts doubt over NHS guidance about Covid infectiousness

As other, more pressing, stories dominate the headlines, the COVID-19 pandemic rumbles on. While it rumbles, the search for better treatments for the virus continues too. One part of this search is an increased understanding of the virus in question, particularly how long someone with the virus remains infectious for. While this may seem like a factor more relevant for a time when zero-Covid was the aim, it is still a key factor. Furthermore, it is a key factor which defines the guidance given by services such as the NHS which act as a beacon of medicinal objectivity in a time of crisis. However, a world-first report has thrown guidance provided by the NHS into doubt, and could cause the service to change tack.
