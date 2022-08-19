Read full article on original website
Related
Dollar General Stores At Risk of Not Re-Opening Due to “Safety Issues”
The entity has been shuttering locations since June. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, Cleveland19.com, News Journal, and Yahoo.com.
Officials monitoring diesel released into Detroit River, 'just the latest in a series of threats to our waterways'
Officials at the local, state and federal levels are monitoring another spill into a local waterway – this time, the Detroit River. EPA officials say the diesel was released into a storm drain system and made its way into the river near Trenton.
Idaho can’t enforce abortion ban in medical emergencies
A federal judge has barred Idaho from enforcing a strict abortion ban in medical emergencies, clearing the way for hospitals to continue treating ectopic pregnancies and other pregnancy-related complications normally for now. The ban makes performing an abortion in any “clinically diagnosable pregnancy” a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Much of the law will still go into effect Thursday, but U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill said Wednesday the state cannot prosecute anyone who is performing an abortion in an emergency medical situation. That’s because abortions in those cases appear to fall under a federal health care law requiring Medicare-funded hospitals to provide “stabilizing treatment” to patients, Winmill said. That includes cases when the health of a pregnant patient is in serious jeopardy, when continuing the pregnancy could result in a serious impairment to a person’s bodily functions, or a serious dysfunction of any bodily organ or part. The pause on enforcement will continue until a lawsuit challenging the ban is resolved, the judge said in the written ruling.
Comments / 0