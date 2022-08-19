Marshon Ford has been a godsend for Louisville Football and Scott Satterfield. Ford has been the most consistent and reliable player on the team for three seasons now and he has become one of the best tight ends in the country and arguably the best H-Back in the country. He has a chance to really cement himself as an all-time favorite in UofL history this season but he needs others around him to help out. The tight ends outside of Ford accounted for 6 total catches last season which Ford was able to accumulate in three separate games by himself. While their blocking will be important, adding more options for the passing attack is needed.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO