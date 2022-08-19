Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Frankfort fresh market and pizza pub coming to Louisville later this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents are getting another option to shop local produce and food from farms later this year. Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, based out of Frankfort, announced in a news release that they will be opening a second location in Louisville this year. According to the release, they are focused on sites in east Louisville but have yet to finalize one.
wdrb.com
Turf installed ahead of Topgolf's late-2022 opening in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Turf is being installed on Louisville's soon-to-be Topgolf facility near Oxmoor Mall. The three-story golf-entertainment complex sits at the old Sears wing of Oxmoor Center. It will include a driving range with more than 100 climate-controlled hitting bays as well as a bar, dining area and roof terrace.
wdrb.com
Full-service hotel coming to the Highlands in spring of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is home to bars, restaurants and plenty of shopping. But there's one thing missing in the Highlands — a full-service hotel. That will change in the spring of 2023 when a 65-room boutique hotel opens at the corner of Baxter Avenue and Breckinridge Street. The developer is Weyland Ventures, who acquired the building just before the pandemic began.
wdrb.com
Owners of Big Bad Breakfast planning to open new Waldo's Chicken and Beer in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owners of Big Bad Breakfast plan to bring another restaurant to Louisville. They announced this week that Waldo's Chicken and Beer will open in September in Norton Commons, and the company is hiring. This will be the first Waldo's Chicken and Beer in Kentucky. It...
wdrb.com
'Master P' says Hurricane Katrina experience inspired life of service to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hurricane Katrina made landfall 17 years ago this week, leading the city of Louisville to take in refugees affected by the storm. One of them was entertainment mogul Percy Miller, otherwise known as Master P, who now says he's dedicated to paying it forward. Hurricane Katrina...
WLKY.com
Behind the scenes at the World's Championship Horse Show in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 119thWorld's Championship Horse Show is underway at the Kentucky State Fair. The exciting and prestigious World's Championship Horse Show is held annually in conjunction with the Kentucky State Fair and crowns world champion Saddlebreds, Hackney Ponies and Road Horses in different divisions. The show attracts...
wdrb.com
Louisville resident wagers $5 and wins $280,000 on Kentucky Lottery online game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $5 wager on an online Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game paid off with a big jackpot for a Louisville resident. In a release, the lottery said S. Harris logged on to a phone to play Celtic Coins game just after midnight on Monday. “I had...
Card Chronicle
Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Four of CBS’ seven college football writers pick Louisville to finish third in the Atlantic Division behind Clemson and NC State. —Matt McGavic of Louisville Report serves up his full 2022 U of L football season preview here. —Bookies.com ranks the best football game day experiences in the ACC...
Wave 3
Families return to Kentucky State Fair after incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair returned to business as usual Sunday. Families didn’t let Saturday night’s panic keep them from enjoying all the food, fun and excitement. Just walking around at the fair, you’d never guess that less than 24 hours earlier it was filled...
wdrb.com
Hotel plan at 2nd and Market revived under new flag
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A plan to construct a hotel at the corner of South 2nd and West Market streets is back on track with changes from the original proposal three years ago. Louisville's Campisano Capital and Minnesota-based TruVine Companies plan to build a six-story, 168-room Canopy by Hilton...
A corporate landlord’s takeover spotlights racial inequities and displacement fears in west Louisville
Amherst Residential has emerged as the biggest private landlord in west Louisville, where most residents are Black and more likely to rent rather than own their homes. The post A corporate landlord’s takeover spotlights racial inequities and displacement fears in west Louisville appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
WLKY.com
Louisville native getting adjusted to life at the next level on UK football team
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A highly touted offensive lineman from Louisville is adjusting to college football at the University of Kentucky. Kiyaunta Goodwin, who graduated from Charlestown High School in Indiana, enrolled at UK early to participate in spring practice. Considered a 5-star recruit out of high school by most...
'It sounds like, to me, being a city is expensive'; East Louisville subdivision discusses becoming city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For months now, unincorporated areas in Jefferson County have had the ability to become a small city; the bill allowing this passed the Kentucky legislature in March. Now, one big east end subdivision has started looking into what that would mean. Monday night, some Lake Forest...
Card Chronicle
Louisville Football Position Preview: Tight Ends
Marshon Ford has been a godsend for Louisville Football and Scott Satterfield. Ford has been the most consistent and reliable player on the team for three seasons now and he has become one of the best tight ends in the country and arguably the best H-Back in the country. He has a chance to really cement himself as an all-time favorite in UofL history this season but he needs others around him to help out. The tight ends outside of Ford accounted for 6 total catches last season which Ford was able to accumulate in three separate games by himself. While their blocking will be important, adding more options for the passing attack is needed.
Wave 3
Crews enter final work stage of replacing massive Louisville water main installed in 1877
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ulysses S. Grant was President when the Louisville Water Company installed a massive water main under Frankfort Avenue. Almost a century and a half later, it is about to be replaced. “It was put in the ground in 1877 and it lived a great life,” Louisville...
Massive pumpkin crowned champion at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — When you’re in Kentucky, you better go big or gourd home! A ginormous pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion today. Fair organizers say Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin beat out nine other competitors in this year’s event. A giant check was written for the giant pumpkin. Josh […]
leoweekly.com
Early Bird Tickets Are Now On Sale For Taste Of Louisville 2022
Early bird tickets are now available for The Taste of Louisville, an annual 21+ food tasting event that features more than 50 local food and drink businesses. Early bird tickets cost $70, and you can buy them here. The early bird offer lasts until Monday, September 5. After that, ticket prices will increase to $80 for general admission and $300 for a four-pack of tickets.
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
There's a lot of excitement surrounding the University of Louisville football Class of 2023. The prospects on social media are called #FlyVille23 and the current listing of 14 commitments is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
Louisville Football's Complete 2022 Player Roster
Here is the complete roster, by position and separated by players on scholarship and walk-ons.
Wave 3
State fair closing early due to incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair closed early Saturday due to an incident. Kentucky State Police said the State Fair Board made the decision to close early after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement. A tweet from Kentucky State Police said no injuries were reported, but several...
