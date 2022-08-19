ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Y105

Dubuque's Veterans Freedom Center is a Necessary Haven for Heroes

In July, I spent time at Kwik Stop on JFK Road and the BP on East 16th Street helping collect donations for the Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque. The consistent presence at these events was Jim Wagner, the center's founder, who turned his garage-operation into a full-blown brick-and-mortar organization that now lives on Kerper Boulevard.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Free Movie Night at the Carnegie-Stout Library

I'll be the first to admit, that I don't go to many movies. I used to when I was younger, but between work, kids, and now grandkids there doesn't seem to be enough time for movies. I'll still watch a flick or two from the comfort of my couch but haven't been inside a movie theatre in a while.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

National Mississippi River Museum Hosts "John Deere Weekend"

"John Deere Weekend" is coming to the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium with the intent of providing a lot of fun, hands-on activities for kids and their parents. All John Deere employees and their immediate families get $5 off each admission ticket with proof of employment. The event, which...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Killer Clowns Make Horror Movie on Rural Jo Daviess County Farm

Previously, I've written about my adventures upon returning to the Tri-states. I'm finding a never-ending list of intriguing people, places, and things to do. I've shared the story of meeting one such character, Bob Farster. You may recall him as the unique guy with the online show Back Roads Bars and who recently hosted a fantastic concert with Whey Jennings and The Chitlins on his Jo Daviess County Farm.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
Y105

Pete's Thai Kitchen is Dubuque's Authentic Thai Food Hot Spot

On Dubuque's Northend, you'll find a burgeoning restaurant and food scene sprouted up along or near the new Bee Branch watershed. I try to make a regular visit for the Tri-State's most authentic Thai food at Pete's Thai Kitchen, located at 609 E 22ND ST. DUBUQUE, IA, just a short block from the Bee Branch.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Discounted Trees Available to Dubuque Residents

Dubuque residents still have the opportunity to purchase trees at a discount. It's an opportunity for residents to participate in climate action at the local level with help from the City of Dubuque Sustainability office, Dubuque Trees Forever, and local nurseries. Dubuque residents interested in receiving a discount for a...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Join Y105 at Express Employment Professionals' Hiring Event!

Join Y105 as we broadcast on-location at Express Employment Professionals on Thursday, August 25th for their hiring event from 1-4pm!. Express Employment Professionals will be hosting a hiring event at their location on JFK Road and Pennsylvania Avenue in Dubuque. This is a fantastic opportunity for those looking for a change in career or a job that better suits their financial needs, lifestyle, and flexibility.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Peosta Dad & Daughter Win Top Pumpkin Prize at Iowa State Fair!

The Great Pumpkin may have made a new home in Peosta, Iowa, with the recent announcement that a pumpkin grown there was named the Largest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair!. On Friday, August 12, the Iowa State Fair announced a Dubuque County family took the top prize for growing one giant gourd. Pete Caspers and daughter Alba grew a pumpkin weighing in at a whopping 1,281 pounds!
PEOSTA, IA
Y105

Fantastic Music, Food & Fun at Thursday's Millwork Night Market

Dubuque's Millwork Night Market rearranged its schedule to avoid conflicting with the big baseball game this past week at the Field of Dream in Dyersville. So it's game on this Thursday evening for one of Dubuque's top summer evening events!. Typically held on the second Thursday of the month, except...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Do the Tri-States Need a 21st Century Transportation Upgrade?

For many years, there have been rumblings about restoring rail service between Dubuque, Galena & Rockford, and Chicago. I wrote about it earlier this spring in an article titled: All Aboard! Is it Time to Restart Passenger Rail Between Dubuque and Chicago?. The Tri-States and Dubuque Regional economies are vibrant...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Last (Potluck) Supper Dishes Up the Laughs at Bell Tower Theater

Miki Robinson, Marketing Director for the Bell Tower Theater in Dubuque, has been a frequent and enthusiastic guest at the Good Morning Rodeo whenever a new production is in the works. She stopped by most recently to share the latest and greatest play underway, The Last (Potluck) Supper, at what...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Cascade, Iowa Hometown and Country Days This Weekend (Aug 19- 21)

There's just something special about a small town. Whether it's the way the whole community comes together to help during weather disasters or to raise money to help with a family's medical emergency. You just can't beat small-town living. Neatly nestled between Dubuque and Cedar Rapids along Highway 151, one...
CASCADE, IA
Y105

See World-Class Performances at U of Dubuque Heritage Center!

Dubuque, Iowa is home to one of the midwest's premier performing arts spaces, where you can see top-tier entertainment. Take advantage of a limited-time 50% discount offer while supplies last!. Heritage Center at the University of Dubuque is a state-of-the-art, 80,000-square-foot venue anchoring the historic and beautifully maintained campus. Since...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

DBQ & Galena Farmer's Markets Deliver Lots of Fresh Fun [VIDEO]

Growing up in Iowa, Saturday mornings were always enjoyable at Dubuque's Farmer's Market. Mom would offer a choice to go along or stay home. I would likely have just finished delivering the neighborhood newspapers, so naturally, I'd typically stay home for it was prime time for the sports page or cartoon-watching. I had my priorities.
DUBUQUE, IA
