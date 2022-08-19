Read full article on original website
It's time for the 17th Annual Irish Hooley Music Festival in Dubuque! So what the heck is a hooley? A hooley is typically a festive day filled with dance, song, and high-spirited fun in traditional Irish fashion.
While my family and I have been fortunate over the years to be able to afford to put food on the table, this isn't the case for many people in the Dubuque and tri-state area. Food insecurity is more prevalent than you think. In fact, experts say 1 in eight...
In July, I spent time at Kwik Stop on JFK Road and the BP on East 16th Street helping collect donations for the Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque. The consistent presence at these events was Jim Wagner, the center's founder, who turned his garage-operation into a full-blown brick-and-mortar organization that now lives on Kerper Boulevard.
I'll be the first to admit, that I don't go to many movies. I used to when I was younger, but between work, kids, and now grandkids there doesn't seem to be enough time for movies. I'll still watch a flick or two from the comfort of my couch but haven't been inside a movie theatre in a while.
"John Deere Weekend" is coming to the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium with the intent of providing a lot of fun, hands-on activities for kids and their parents. All John Deere employees and their immediate families get $5 off each admission ticket with proof of employment. The event, which...
Previously, I've written about my adventures upon returning to the Tri-states. I'm finding a never-ending list of intriguing people, places, and things to do. I've shared the story of meeting one such character, Bob Farster. You may recall him as the unique guy with the online show Back Roads Bars and who recently hosted a fantastic concert with Whey Jennings and The Chitlins on his Jo Daviess County Farm.
On Dubuque's Northend, you'll find a burgeoning restaurant and food scene sprouted up along or near the new Bee Branch watershed. I try to make a regular visit for the Tri-State's most authentic Thai food at Pete's Thai Kitchen, located at 609 E 22ND ST. DUBUQUE, IA, just a short block from the Bee Branch.
Dubuque residents still have the opportunity to purchase trees at a discount. It's an opportunity for residents to participate in climate action at the local level with help from the City of Dubuque Sustainability office, Dubuque Trees Forever, and local nurseries. Dubuque residents interested in receiving a discount for a...
Join Y105 as we broadcast on-location at Express Employment Professionals on Thursday, August 25th for their hiring event from 1-4pm!. Express Employment Professionals will be hosting a hiring event at their location on JFK Road and Pennsylvania Avenue in Dubuque. This is a fantastic opportunity for those looking for a change in career or a job that better suits their financial needs, lifestyle, and flexibility.
The Great Pumpkin may have made a new home in Peosta, Iowa, with the recent announcement that a pumpkin grown there was named the Largest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair!. On Friday, August 12, the Iowa State Fair announced a Dubuque County family took the top prize for growing one giant gourd. Pete Caspers and daughter Alba grew a pumpkin weighing in at a whopping 1,281 pounds!
Dubuque's Millwork Night Market rearranged its schedule to avoid conflicting with the big baseball game this past week at the Field of Dream in Dyersville. So it's game on this Thursday evening for one of Dubuque's top summer evening events!. Typically held on the second Thursday of the month, except...
One of the things I like most about living and working here in the Tri-States is the overwhelming support our residents have for each other. I can remember dozens of times we as a radio station have asked for your help and you answer the bell each and every time.
For many years, there have been rumblings about restoring rail service between Dubuque, Galena & Rockford, and Chicago. I wrote about it earlier this spring in an article titled: All Aboard! Is it Time to Restart Passenger Rail Between Dubuque and Chicago?. The Tri-States and Dubuque Regional economies are vibrant...
Just as area students return to in-person learning this week, CDC has changed the Dubuque County COVID Community Level Back to High. The CDC switched Dubuque County's COVID Community Level from medium back to high on August 18. Residents are encouraged to follow the CDC's guidance for this level:. Wear...
Miki Robinson, Marketing Director for the Bell Tower Theater in Dubuque, has been a frequent and enthusiastic guest at the Good Morning Rodeo whenever a new production is in the works. She stopped by most recently to share the latest and greatest play underway, The Last (Potluck) Supper, at what...
There's just something special about a small town. Whether it's the way the whole community comes together to help during weather disasters or to raise money to help with a family's medical emergency. You just can't beat small-town living. Neatly nestled between Dubuque and Cedar Rapids along Highway 151, one...
Dubuque, Iowa is home to one of the midwest's premier performing arts spaces, where you can see top-tier entertainment. Take advantage of a limited-time 50% discount offer while supplies last!. Heritage Center at the University of Dubuque is a state-of-the-art, 80,000-square-foot venue anchoring the historic and beautifully maintained campus. Since...
Growing up in Iowa, Saturday mornings were always enjoyable at Dubuque's Farmer's Market. Mom would offer a choice to go along or stay home. I would likely have just finished delivering the neighborhood newspapers, so naturally, I'd typically stay home for it was prime time for the sports page or cartoon-watching. I had my priorities.
Every morning at 7:10 with Rodeo Really Tough Trivia for the past week, I've been giving away pairs of tickets to see Larry Fleet at Dubuque's Five Flags Theater. While I am happy to give these tickets away, I must confess that I knew little about Mr. Fleet and his music before now.
Everyone loves a bargain. Nothing feels better than saving money or realizing you just made a great deal on something. Whether it's winning an item at a local auction for way less than you expected, to finding just what your want in a store and then finding out it's on sale!
