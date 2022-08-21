ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt among 15 counties that win share of $4.3M in grant funds

By The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

Pitt and other area counties will receive a share of nearly $4.3 million in job creation grant funds awarded this week by the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority, Gov. Roy Cooper announced.

The authority has awarded a total of 15 requests to local governments, a news release from Cooper’s office said. They include commitments to create a total of 526 jobs, 324 of which were previously announced. The release said public investment in these projects will attract more than $200.9 million in private investment.

“When North Carolina’s rural communities succeed so does our whole state,” Cooper said in the release. “These grants will stimulate more economic growth in rural North Carolina by improving buildings and other infrastructure to facilitate the creation of good jobs.”

The state Department of Commerce’s team of rural economic development professionals supports the authority’s work. RIA members review and approve funding requests.

Money comes from programs offered and managed by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division. Grants support infrastructure development, building renovation, expansion and demolition and site improvements.

“Rural infrastructure grants are examples of the strong, innovative collaboration between the state and local governments that have helped North Carolina to be recognized as America’s top state for business,” N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said. “We are proud to partner with rural communities to bring new jobs and investment to all corners of our great state.”

The news release offered the following summaries for grants awarded to Pitt and surrounding counties:

Pitt County received A $100,000 grant from the state’s Industrial Development Fund-Utility Account program, it will assist the county in providing a sewer line extension to support an expansion at the Greenville facility of North State Steel and may support growth by other businesses nearby. The company is a steel fabricator located on Gum Road near Pitt Greenville Airport. It primarily serves the construction of industrial, commercial, government, educational and health care facilities. It plans to create 11 jobs and invest $1,050,000 in this project.Nash County also received $1,681,230 from the fund. It will support a sewer and roadway expansion to improve the Middlesex Corporate Centre industrial park, preparing the location for future job creation and private investment.The Town of Edenton in Chowan County received a $25,000 grant from the building reuse fund to support the renovation of a 5,506-square-foot building to become a start-up restaurant, The Herringbone on the Waterfront. This project is expected to create five jobs and attract a private investment of $1,432,250.Greene County received A $175,000 grant in the Existing Business Building category to support the expansion of a building in Stantonsburg that is occupied by H&T Trucking, Inc. The company, which transports grain, animal feed and live animals for local integrators and farmers, plans to add 2,250 square feet to the existing facility. This project is expected to create 31 jobs, with an investment of $162,589 by the company.

Craven County received a $500,000 grant int the Existing Business Building category to support the renovation of a 500,000-square-foot building in New Bern occupied by White River Marine Group. The boat manufacturer and affiliate of Bass Pro Shops acquired the Hatteras brand and plans to expand operations at this site. The company is expected to create a total of 500 jobs in the overall project, while 200 jobs and an investment of $33.5 million are tied to this grant.

