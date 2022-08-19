Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
disneytips.com
Did Disney World Increase Its Capacity or Are the Crowds Finally Letting Up?
The Walt Disney World Resort has been operating under the Park Pass reservation system, which requires Guests to book a reservation at each Disney theme park they plan to visit after purchasing their tickets since the Resort’s reopening in 2020. The reservation system has been met with mixed reviews...
disneydining.com
From the Bottom to the Top: Ranking the Disney Resorts
The best way to make a Walt Disney World Resort vacation as magical as possible is by staying on property at a Disney Resort. This might sound like a simple decision, but with nearly two dozen options to choose from, there are so many options that each feature their own unique theming, amenities, recreation, dining, shopping, price range, transportation, and more. While every Disney Resort features easy access to the magic, not all are created equal. Let’s check out this ranking of Disney Resorts from the bottom to the top and see which ones come out victorious.
disneytips.com
The Newest Tiki Mug at Trader Sam’s Is a Must-Have for Disney Collectors
There is no shortage of themed bars at Disney Parks and Resorts offering exciting experiences to Guests over the age of 21. And one of the most popular bars at both the Disneyland Resort and the Walt Disney World Resort, Trader Sam’s, is a must-do for fans for both its immersive theming and its delicious cocktails.
disneytips.com
Refurbishment Dates Confirmed for One of Disney’s Most Popular ‘Frozen’ Attractions
Refurbishments are a necessary part of keeping Disney attractions show-ready for Guests, and Disney just confirmed the new dates for a previously delayed refurbishment that fans of Frozen (2013) will want to note. In addition to character meet and greets and the Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire show at the Magic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDW News Today
Early Park Entry, Complimentary PhotoPass, Special Meet & Greets, and More Announced for Disney+ Day at Disney Parks
Disney has announced a slate of offerings for guests visiting the parks and Disney Cruise Line for Disney+ Day 2022. Disney+ subscribers and their travel party with valid admission and reservations are once again invited to enter the theme parks at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort 30 minutes before regular park opening.
disneytips.com
Disney Reveals Another Update on Splash Mountain Retheme
As we prepare for the iconic Splash Mountain attraction at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort to be forever changed, Disney is revealing another update on the nostalgic attraction’s new theme. In June 2020, The Walt Disney Company announced it will be removing Splash Mountain’s current theme featuring...
disneytips.com
Ways to Create Magic For Disney Cruise Line Cast Members
Showing your appreciation for Walt Disney World Resort Cast Members is really easy nowadays, with the Mobile Cast Compliment feature. It doesn’t matter which Disney Park Guests are visiting, or if they are coming to the end of their vacation; Guests can thank Cast Members and show recognition from excellent Guest Service at any time that is convenient to them.
disneytips.com
Disney World Has Finally Updated the Park Pass Reservation System for the Better
The Walt Disney World Park Pass reservation system is a pandemic-era change that, so far, seems to be sticking around for good. While Disney CEO Bob Chapek has regularly praised the system for its ability to give Disney the data needed to manage crowds, the majority of Guests miss the “old days” when visiting a theme park at the Walt Disney World Resort could be more spontaneous.
RELATED PEOPLE
disneytips.com
‘Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah’ Removed From Yet Another Disney Park Soundtrack
Splash Mountain is one of the most recognized log flume attractions in the world, with rides at Disneyland Park, the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, and Tokyo Disneyland. Stateside, Disney has already announced that the classic attraction will be replaced by ‘Tiana’s Bayou Adventure,’ a new ride using the same system that picks up at the end of Disney’s The Princess and the Frog (2009).
disneytips.com
Disney Shocks Guests by Putting ‘Walt’ Back in Walt Disney World
Grab the tissues! Disney has heard the plea of its fans and has put “Walt” back in Walt Disney World Resort. That’s right, an all-new intro to the Magic Kingdom Park nighttime spectacular “Disney Enchantment” now features the man that began it all, Walter Elias Disney.
disneytips.com
Disney Launches New Changes for Resort Hotel Booking
It looks like the days of booking Disney Resort Hotel rooms 500 days in advance are gone. Now, Guests looking to book a room-only reservation will no longer have the option 500 days in advance but will need to follow “released annual product dates.”. According to a release from...
‘Not enough insurance in the world’: Selling Sunset creator speaks out on terrifying infinity pool scene
Selling Sunset creator Adam DiVello has spoken out about the terrifying infinity pool scene from season five.The recent season of the Netflix real estate reality show saw new broker Emma Hernan run across the ledge of one of the house’s dauntingly high infinity pools to pose for a photo. Sitting down for Variety’s “Making a Scene”, DiVello and stars Chrishelle Staus and Hernan broke down the moment from episode two’s “New Blood” that left viewers horrified. “I thought production was going to step in,” Straus said. “This is one of those things that I legitimately thought, ‘There’s no way...
Comments / 1