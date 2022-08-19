Read full article on original website
Unexpected Relief Could Be On The Way For The New York Yankees
It is no secret that the "Dog Days" of summer have not been kind to the New York Yankees. Since the estival solstice on June 21st, the Bombers are 24-30. Yet, Aaron Boone and his team still own an 8 game lead in the American League East, plenty of wiggle room for the skipper to get his team back on course. A little unexpected bullpen help could be more than music to Boone's ears.
3 midseason Brian Cashman decisions that have killed the 2022 Yankees
When A-Rod’s calling you out, then that’s when it’s obvious you’ve screwed up big time. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, step on down! Here’s how you’ve contributed to killing the 2022 roster, which is now performing like one of the worst in the league.
Anonymous Scout’s new Jasson Dominguez take is wildly embarrassing
Being Yankees super-prospect Jasson Dominguez must be a strange experience. First, you’re signed as a young teenager with the reputation for being a bigger-than-your-body physical freak. Then, the 2020 season gets wiped out by COVID, delaying your full-season debut way longer than anyone expected, resulting in a 2021 return to the diamond that’s … subpar, with select highlights.
Yardbarker
Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher
The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number
There has not been a lot to smile about with the New York Yankees as of late due to their recent skid, but the team and fans did have much to celebrate ahead of the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees officially retired Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 number on Sunday. The team […] The post Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Boone has stern message for Yankees
Aaron Boone had a stern message for his New York Yankees after yet another loss. The Yankees were shutout in a 4-0 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. They have now gone 12-24 over their last 36, and their lead for first in the AL East is down to eight games.
Pete Alonso goes double-barreled on Mets history with two records in one night
The New York Mets headed into their series against the Philadelphia Phillies with one goal: win. Their last series against the Atlanta Braves saw their lead in the division go down significantly. With the defending champions heating up, NY wants to keep as much of a cushion between them and their division rivals. Luckily, they […] The post Pete Alonso goes double-barreled on Mets history with two records in one night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Mets’ top pitching prospect, Jose Butto, will make MLB debut Sunday
Jose Butto, arguably the best pitching prospect in the New York Mets farm system is reportedly in line to make
Yankees fans can’t blame team after Luis Castillo trade report emerges
The New York Yankees were outbid for Luis Castillo after the Seattle Mariners made an offer the Cincinnati Reds couldn’t refuse — a package of four prospects, including their No. 1 prospect in SS Noelvi Marte. It would’ve been tough for the Yankees to match that, because that...
