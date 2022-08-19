Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Wednesday August 24th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Official: Liverpool to Host Derby County in League Cup Third Round
With the second round of the League Cup, aka the Carabao Cup, in the books the draw for round three has taken place. While that next round of games won’t kick off until the week of November 7th, Liverpool now know who they’ll face when the times comes.
SB Nation
Chelsea confident on Anthony Gordon, close on Aubameyang, and moving for Rafael Leão now, too?
According to The Times, Chelsea are growing in confidence over the prospect of signing Everton’s Anthony Gordon in the coming days. The Toffees have already rejected two bids of £40m and £45m, but we are supposedly planning a new add-on-laden offer that will exceed Everton’s £50m valuation.
SB Nation
Bernardo Silva: “I’m happy here. I’m doing my best to help the club.”
Bernardo Silva returned to the starting lineup as City played to a draw vs Newcastle. The tea played well and with Bernardo operating as a right wing, had some good moments and did evens core. Speaking after the match, the Portuguese star had a lot to say:. “It was a...
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Tuchel not worried about Chelsea mentality, worried about set-piece defending, chance conversion, individual errors
There is a strong temptation to analyze football games based entirely on the scoreboard. After all, results are the only thing that matter in the end, and when you have only 280 characters on Twitter or 90 seconds in a TV studio to get your viewpoint across — especially in the immediate wake of a game — you will necessarily lose depth and nuance (though depth and nuance don’t sell and most people don’t seem to be interested in hearing any most of the time anyway).
SB Nation
Diogo Jota on Liverpool Role and Goals for 2022-23 Season
Liverpool have struggled to start the 2022-23 season, with injuries and poor finishing resulting in two draws and a loss to show for their first three Premier League games. It’s far less than hoped for and expected from the presumed title challengers. Expectations remain high, though, and the return...
SB Nation
Talking Points: Has Dennis Cirkin found his permanent home at left centre back for Sunderland?
With one goal contribution per game so far this season, Sunderland simply MUST agree on a new contract with Ross Stewart!. Last season people questioned whether Ross Stewart could adequately replace Charlie Wyke. He did. This season people questioned if he could maintain his levels in the Championship and already I think it is safe to say he has proven he can compete at this level.
SB Nation
WATCH: César Azpilicueta, ‘A Decade in Blue’
Well, here’s a fine way to spend 30 minutes on a Wednesday with no midweek Chelsea game, celebrating a decade of César Azpilicueta, who appears to have aged a grand total of zero days in the process. Captain Dave arrived exactly on this day, August 24, ten years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool: United impresses in first win of the season
Manchester United defeated Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday night in a much-needed win against their biggest rivals following one of the lowest weeks recent club history. After a disastrous 4-0 loss to Brentford last weekend, Erik ten Hag said he could’ve substituted all eleven starters at half time...
SB Nation
Everton at Fleetwood: Predicted Line-Up | Changes for the Cup?
Everton will be hoping to pick up their first win of the season when they go to League One side Fleetwood town in the second round of the EFL Cup. The big question is though, how much of a risk will Frank be looking to take in terms of team selection with a busy period of games set to be upon us.
SB Nation
Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
Player ratings from Manchester United’s 2-1 win against Liverpool. Was under immense pressure after the last game. Decided to kick long and depend on the players up front to win the second balls. Made a little clearance off his line early in the first half, which is a part of his game that he’s been criticized for. Made some important saves in the second half.
SB Nation
Sunderland face an interesting week until Norwich arrive on Wearside
Whichever way you look at it, the start of Sunderland’s 2022/2023 Championship season has exceeded our expectations. During the summer, we might have dreamed about the team storming the division and delivering a second promotion in as many seasons, but realistically, I think that we were all hoping that the side would simply be competitive during a season where consolidation in the second tier is the aim.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Chelsea drawn against Manchester City, away in League Cup third round
Chelsea begin this season’s League Cup campaign hoping to do just one kick better than last season, when we lost to Liverpool in the final after an epic shootout that saw all 22 players have a kick, and all but 1 convert successfully. Unfortunately, that one was wearing a Chelsea shirt.
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 Fleetwood: Carabao Cup Instant Reaction | Tidy
Frank Lampard made a number of changes but stuck with his favoured formation. Asmir Begovic started in goal, with Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and Reece Welch (marking his first team full debut) in front of him. Nathan Patterson on the right, with Ruben Vinagre coming in on the opposite wing. Tom Davies was injured in warmups and was replaced by Demarai Gray, so Amadou Onana went in the middle, with Dwight McNeil and Alex Iwobi, while Salomon Rondon started up top.
SB Nation
Sunderland’s infamous ‘rotten core’ is now a thing of the past, and that is a welcome relief!
Ever since our relegation from the Premier League in 2016/2017, we have heard time and time again that ‘turning this huge club around’ would be the pinnacle of each incoming manager’s career, and yet nearly every single one has left us in a worse position than his predecessor.
SB Nation
Andy Robertson Preaches Unity After Poor Start
Two points from three games is not how anyone expected this season to start for Liverpool. Losing to an in-crisis Manchester United who were without Cristiano Ronaldo was the latest kick to the guts in an already pretty sad August. Despite the poor start to the campaign, or maybe because...
SB Nation
Chelsea transfer rumors: Trevoh Chalobah, Ethan Ampadu, Pepê, Hakim Ziyech latest
Trevoh Chalobah has been the subject of interest from quite a few clubs in recent days. Inter Milan appear to be the most interested, and according to Gianluca Di Marzio, Alfredo Pedulla and Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), they are now set to push forward in their attempt to sign the 23-year-old on a season-long loan.
SB Nation
Opinion: “Can you truly understand football without ever having played the game?”
Following Wednesday evening’s game, during which we gave a great account of ourselves at Bramall Lane, I started to think about fan opinions, and particularly some of the overreaction to Dan Neil’s red card. To briefly touch on the game itself, for me, we made a top six...
SB Nation
Youri Tielemans price expected to drop
Leicester City are dropping the price for Arsenal transfer target Youri Tielemans, per multiple reports. The midfielder has one-year remaining on his contract and has made it clear that he does not intend to re-sign with the Foxes. According to CBS Sports Goalazo reporter Ben Jacobs, Tielemans has agreed to “broad personal terms” with the Gunners and would sign if Leicester accept an Arsenal bid.
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 Fleetwood: Live Blog & How To Watch | Second half underway
48’ - The camera spent a lot of time on Anthony Gordon as he warmed up at the break. The youngster looked cheerful and light-hearted. Vinagre brings Baker down as he flies past him and is booked. 47’ - Rondon finds Gray, who can play in Vinagre but the...
Comments / 0