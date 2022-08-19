ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SB Nation

Wednesday August 24th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
CARABAO CUP
SB Nation

Tuchel not worried about Chelsea mentality, worried about set-piece defending, chance conversion, individual errors

There is a strong temptation to analyze football games based entirely on the scoreboard. After all, results are the only thing that matter in the end, and when you have only 280 characters on Twitter or 90 seconds in a TV studio to get your viewpoint across — especially in the immediate wake of a game — you will necessarily lose depth and nuance (though depth and nuance don’t sell and most people don’t seem to be interested in hearing any most of the time anyway).
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Diogo Jota on Liverpool Role and Goals for 2022-23 Season

Liverpool have struggled to start the 2022-23 season, with injuries and poor finishing resulting in two draws and a loss to show for their first three Premier League games. It’s far less than hoped for and expected from the presumed title challengers. Expectations remain high, though, and the return...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Talking Points: Has Dennis Cirkin found his permanent home at left centre back for Sunderland?

With one goal contribution per game so far this season, Sunderland simply MUST agree on a new contract with Ross Stewart!. Last season people questioned whether Ross Stewart could adequately replace Charlie Wyke. He did. This season people questioned if he could maintain his levels in the Championship and already I think it is safe to say he has proven he can compete at this level.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

WATCH: César Azpilicueta, ‘A Decade in Blue’

Well, here’s a fine way to spend 30 minutes on a Wednesday with no midweek Chelsea game, celebrating a decade of César Azpilicueta, who appears to have aged a grand total of zero days in the process. Captain Dave arrived exactly on this day, August 24, ten years...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton at Fleetwood: Predicted Line-Up | Changes for the Cup?

Everton will be hoping to pick up their first win of the season when they go to League One side Fleetwood town in the second round of the EFL Cup. The big question is though, how much of a risk will Frank be looking to take in terms of team selection with a busy period of games set to be upon us.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 2-1 win against Liverpool. Was under immense pressure after the last game. Decided to kick long and depend on the players up front to win the second balls. Made a little clearance off his line early in the first half, which is a part of his game that he’s been criticized for. Made some important saves in the second half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Sunderland face an interesting week until Norwich arrive on Wearside

Whichever way you look at it, the start of Sunderland’s 2022/2023 Championship season has exceeded our expectations. During the summer, we might have dreamed about the team storming the division and delivering a second promotion in as many seasons, but realistically, I think that we were all hoping that the side would simply be competitive during a season where consolidation in the second tier is the aim.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton 1-0 Fleetwood: Carabao Cup Instant Reaction | Tidy

Frank Lampard made a number of changes but stuck with his favoured formation. Asmir Begovic started in goal, with Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and Reece Welch (marking his first team full debut) in front of him. Nathan Patterson on the right, with Ruben Vinagre coming in on the opposite wing. Tom Davies was injured in warmups and was replaced by Demarai Gray, so Amadou Onana went in the middle, with Dwight McNeil and Alex Iwobi, while Salomon Rondon started up top.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Andy Robertson Preaches Unity After Poor Start

Two points from three games is not how anyone expected this season to start for Liverpool. Losing to an in-crisis Manchester United who were without Cristiano Ronaldo was the latest kick to the guts in an already pretty sad August. Despite the poor start to the campaign, or maybe because...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Youri Tielemans price expected to drop

Leicester City are dropping the price for Arsenal transfer target Youri Tielemans, per multiple reports. The midfielder has one-year remaining on his contract and has made it clear that he does not intend to re-sign with the Foxes. According to CBS Sports Goalazo reporter Ben Jacobs, Tielemans has agreed to “broad personal terms” with the Gunners and would sign if Leicester accept an Arsenal bid.
PREMIER LEAGUE

