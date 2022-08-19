Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Provides Million For Food AssistanceCadrene HeslopNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Is NYC Becoming A City For The Rich?Jeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
NYC Men Robbed of their Clothes at Knifepoint in Broad Daylight by 3 Women
NEW YORK, NY – Two men were robbed at knifepoint by three women who demanded...
Caribbean J'ouvert celebration returning to Crown Heights following pandemic hiatus
While the event has been plagued with violent incidents in the past, organizers are aiming to reclaim the narrative.
Abandoned NY State Psychiatric Hospital! What Went On In Building 23?
There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illness. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
After 20 years in New York City, my family moved to the Hudson Valley. Here are 12 things I love to do in the area that make me so glad we left.
Since moving to Hudson Valley, New York, I've found the best places for kayaking and swimming, breweries for craft beers, and farms for fruit-picking.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman stabbed in back with unknown object after verbal dispute on NYC subway
A woman was stabbed in the back with an unknown object after a verbal dispute with another woman on the subway in New York City.
Hudson Valley Father Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On 17K
Police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hudson Valley father. On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 302 and 17K Bullville in the Town of Crawford. The three-vehicle collision ended up claiming the life of a 39-year-old Orange County man.
Police: Good Samaritan stabbed on Manhattan subway
NEW YORK -- Police say a good Samaritan was stabbed on the subway overnight in Manhattan. It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday on a southbound D train near the Rockefeller Plaza station. Police said a man in his 50s was harassing passengers in a train car. The 27-year-old victim tried to intervene and ended up getting stabbed. He was taken to an East Side hospital in stable condition. There was no word on his attacker.
Two Unclaimed Lottery Tickets Worth $8,000,000 Soon to Expire in New York City, Jackson Heights
NEW YORK, NY – Attention Jackson Heights and Upper Manhattan: Two unclaimed winning New York...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC New York
5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC
At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
What’s With This Strange Red Hand Print Showing up on Sussex County Storefronts?
VERNON, NJ – If you have been out to a restaurant or business in Sussex...
N.J. teen shot to death while hosting party
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of an Irvington teenager who was hosting a party at his home on Friday night. Kansley Moneus, 17, of Maple Avenue, was shot after a dispute with another male, authorities said Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:40 p.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
GOTCHA! Gunman Who Carjacked Couple Captured Thanks To Police Drone: NJ Authorities
A gunman who carjacked a couple waiting to pick up food outside an Elizabeth restaurant was captured by police thanks to a Newark police drone that followed their Mercedes to Jersey City, authorities said. Rahmel Belle, 22, of Jersey City, and another man were both wearing masks when they got...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Longtime Maywood Pizzeria Owners Evicted
A Maywood pizzeria is closing after 59 years in business after apparently being evicted. Paperwork obtained by Daily Voice shows Angelo's pizzeria was evicted Monday, Aug. 15. Angelo's was opened in 1963 by Mary Mafaro, whose son made the announcement of the Pleasant Avenue shop's closing on Facebook. He did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.
UPDATE: Troubled Teaneck Man, 24, Fished From Hackensack River Has History Of Incidents
UPDATE: An emotionally troubled man who jumped into the Hackensack River and then fought responders who pulled him out has had a history of incidents, including a particularly violent attack that made local headlines. Teaneck police went to the Kipp Street home of 24-year-old Camwren T. Cole shortly before 2...
Do You Know Them? Wanted by the NYPD for Multiple Armed Robberies Near Yankee Stadium
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for three young...
bronx.com
Nala Diop Thomas, 15, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Nala Diop Thomas. 810 River Drive. Bronx, NY 10451. It was reported to police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
16-Year-Old Shot in Clifton
CLIFTON, NJ – Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and rushed to the...
Migrants line up for help at Bronx hospital
THE BRONX (PIX11) — The newest immigrants in New York City lined up outside of the Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx on Sunday. Many were migrants from the Southern Border who recently arrived at the Port Authority on buses from Texas.The event Sunday afternoon was organized by New York City‘s Health and Hospitals system, […]
NYPD: Teens thrown down stairs, beaten, slashed, robbed in Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for five people in connection to the brutal robbery of two teenagers in the Bronx. Investigators said two 16-year-old boys were thrown down a flight of stairs before being beaten, slashed and robbed of their cellphones and cash. It happened at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday inside a building on East 171st Street near College Avenue in the Claremont Section. The teens were treated at Montefiore Medical Center and are expected to be OK. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Dog Attacked By Bear In Morris County Backyard, Police Say
Police have issued a warning to Morris County residents after a dog was attacked by a bear in a local backyard. Officers were called to a home on Scott Street in Butler the day after the Saturday, August 20 attack, police said. A friend of the dog’s owner had apparently...
Comments / 0