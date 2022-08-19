ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
City
Upper Montclair, NJ
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Father Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On 17K

Police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hudson Valley father. On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 302 and 17K Bullville in the Town of Crawford. The three-vehicle collision ended up claiming the life of a 39-year-old Orange County man.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Good Samaritan stabbed on Manhattan subway

NEW YORK -- Police say a good Samaritan was stabbed on the subway overnight in Manhattan. It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday on a southbound D train near the Rockefeller Plaza station. Police said a man in his 50s was harassing passengers in a train car. The 27-year-old victim tried to intervene and ended up getting stabbed. He was taken to an East Side hospital in stable condition. There was no word on his attacker. 
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Weiner
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Emily Giffin
Person
Elton John
NBC New York

5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC

At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

N.J. teen shot to death while hosting party

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of an Irvington teenager who was hosting a party at his home on Friday night. Kansley Moneus, 17, of Maple Avenue, was shot after a dispute with another male, authorities said Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:40 p.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
IRVINGTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walnut Street#Piazza Della Sole#Montclair Diner
Daily Voice

Longtime Maywood Pizzeria Owners Evicted

A Maywood pizzeria is closing after 59 years in business after apparently being evicted. Paperwork obtained by Daily Voice shows Angelo's pizzeria was evicted Monday, Aug. 15. Angelo's was opened in 1963 by Mary Mafaro, whose son made the announcement of the Pleasant Avenue shop's closing on Facebook. He did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.
MAYWOOD, NJ
bronx.com

Nala Diop Thomas, 15, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Nala Diop Thomas. 810 River Drive. Bronx, NY 10451. It was reported to police...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
PIX11

Migrants line up for help at Bronx hospital

THE BRONX (PIX11) — The newest immigrants in New York City lined up outside of the Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx on Sunday. Many were migrants from the Southern Border who recently arrived at the Port Authority on buses from Texas.The event Sunday afternoon was organized by New York City‘s Health and Hospitals system, […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Teens thrown down stairs, beaten, slashed, robbed in Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for five people in connection to the brutal robbery of two teenagers in the Bronx. Investigators said two 16-year-old boys were thrown down a flight of stairs before being beaten, slashed and robbed of their cellphones and cash. It happened at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday inside a building on East 171st Street near College Avenue in the Claremont Section. The teens were treated at Montefiore Medical Center and are expected to be OK. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy