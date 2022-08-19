Three leaders of defunct national yoga chain “Yoga to The People” have been arrested for alleged tax fraud that federal officials say they used to fund their “lavish lifestyles.”Prosecutors say that Gregory Gumucio, Michael Anderson, and Haven Soliman ”brought in over $20 million and netted them each substantial sums, permitting them to live lavish lifestyles,” from the business, which branded itself as charitable and donation-funded.The trio, who were all arrested in Washington State, allegedly did not file individual or business tax returns between 2013 and 2020, or pay income taxes.US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams, says...

YOGA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO