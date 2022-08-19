ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Welsh rugby pre-season guide 2022

Cardiff Rugby, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets are preparing for the new season with pre-season warm-up games. The new United Rugby Championship (URC) will begin on the weekend of 16-18 September. Here is BBC Sport Wales' guide to the pre-season friendlies of the four Welsh professional sides. Saturday, 20 August. Hartpury...
BBC

Newcastle 3-3 Man City: What Guardiola said

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: "Proper football game. We started really well. We lost some duels and they could run. Once the game was open they were better for 20 minutes. "The team showed who we are. "Allan Saint-Maximin is really dangerous. "We should take more time...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Angharad James: Wales boss Gemma Grainger pleased with midfielder's WSL return

Wales boss Gemma Grainger has welcomed the "happiness" of midfielder Angharad James on returning to the UK after her short spell in America's NWSL. The 28-year-old signed a two-year deal at Tottenham in July after mutually ending her contract with Orlando Pride. James could reach 100 international caps after playing...
WORLD
BBC

David Armstrong: Ex-Middlesbrough and Southampton midfielder dies aged 67

Tributes have been paid to former Middlesbrough, Southampton and England player David Armstrong, who has died at the age of 67. The midfielder spent 10 seasons at Boro between 1971 and 1981, making 431 appearances and scoring 77 goals. He was a key member of their Second Division promotion-winning squad...
SPORTS
ESPN

Premier League unpredictability, Dortmund's meltdown, Mbappe happy again: Weekend review

Another weekend of headlines, golazos and unpredictable finishes across Europe's biggest leagues. From Borussia Dortmund's meltdown to Leeds' dominating performance over Chelsea, there was no shortage of drama. ESPN correspondents Rob Dawson, Alex Kirkland, Julien Laurens, Sam Marsden, James Tyler and James Olley break down the big stuff you need...
MLS

