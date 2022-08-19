Read full article on original website
Kalvin Phillips the ‘perfect’ replacement for Fernandinho, says Pep Guardiola
The manager was tipped off by Marcelo Bielsa about the midfielder’s talent at Leeds and Phillips could make his full Manchester City debut against Newcastle
Report: The Glazers Gave Green Light For Manchester United To Spend Their Way Out From Losing Streak
According to a recent report, the Glazers have permitted Erik Ten Hag to spend his way out of the bad results that are dragging Manchester United to the bottom of the table.
Pep Guardiola Says He Has 'No Doubts' About Kalvin Phillips
Kalvin Phillips has had a fairly slow start to life as a Manchester City player, having only played one minute of football so far this campaign. However, despite his lack of game time thus far, the former Leeds United man has received the backing of his new manager.
BBC
Welsh rugby pre-season guide 2022
Cardiff Rugby, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets are preparing for the new season with pre-season warm-up games. The new United Rugby Championship (URC) will begin on the weekend of 16-18 September. Here is BBC Sport Wales' guide to the pre-season friendlies of the four Welsh professional sides. Saturday, 20 August. Hartpury...
BBC
Newcastle 3-3 Man City: What Guardiola said
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: "Proper football game. We started really well. We lost some duels and they could run. Once the game was open they were better for 20 minutes. "The team showed who we are. "Allan Saint-Maximin is really dangerous. "We should take more time...
BBC
Georginio Wijnaldum: Roma midfielder a World Cup doubt for Netherlands after breaking leg
Roma midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum broke his leg in training on Sunday, putting his participation at the World Cup in Qatar in doubt. The Netherlands midfielder, 31, joined Roma on loan from Paris St-Germain two weeks ago. The Serie A club said medical tests had "confirmed the presence of a fracture...
UEFA・
Chelsea "Clearly The Better Team" During 3-0 Loss To Leeds United, Says Thomas Tuchel
It is hard to back up Tuchel's claim using statistics.
BBC
David Brooks: Bournemouth & Wales midfielder signs contract extension until 2026 after cancer battle
Wales attacking midfielder David Brooks has signed a contract extension keeping him at Bournemouth until 2026. Brooks, 25, has slowly been making his return to football after being diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2021. He has not played since his diagnosis, but stated in early May that...
BBC
Angharad James: Wales boss Gemma Grainger pleased with midfielder's WSL return
Wales boss Gemma Grainger has welcomed the "happiness" of midfielder Angharad James on returning to the UK after her short spell in America's NWSL. The 28-year-old signed a two-year deal at Tottenham in July after mutually ending her contract with Orlando Pride. James could reach 100 international caps after playing...
BBC
John Herron: Midfielder's Larne contract terminated by mutual consent after pro-IRA T-shirt image
Larne have confirmed that John Herron has left the club after his contract was "terminated by mutual agreement". It comes after images of Herron at a concert wearing a T-shirt with a pro-IRA slogan appeared on social media. "We can confirm John Herron has left the club, after his contract...
Zaha scores 2, Palace beats Villa 3-1 for 1st EPL win
LONDON (AP) — Wilfried Zaha underlined his importance to Crystal Palace with two more goals as his team picked up a first Premier League win of the season by fighting back to beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Saturday. The forward, who scored for Palace in a 1-1 draw at...
BBC
Newcastle United: Women's team become part of club after formal restructuring
Newcastle United Women are officially part of Newcastle United Football Club for the first time following a restructuring of the club. The women's team had previously operated independently with the support of the Newcastle United Foundation. The change will lead to investment in the first team squad, the creation of...
BBC
David Armstrong: Ex-Middlesbrough and Southampton midfielder dies aged 67
Tributes have been paid to former Middlesbrough, Southampton and England player David Armstrong, who has died at the age of 67. The midfielder spent 10 seasons at Boro between 1971 and 1981, making 431 appearances and scoring 77 goals. He was a key member of their Second Division promotion-winning squad...
'Just The 111 Points To Play' - Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Reacts To Liverpool's Slow Start
As Manchester City prepare to face Newcastle United on Sunday, manager Pep Guardiola has reacted to Liverpool's disappointing start to the Premier League campaign.
BBC
Wesley Fofana: Leicester City defender 'not in right frame of mind to play'
Wesley Fofana was not "in the right frame of mind" to play for Leicester City in the 2-1 defeat by Southampton, says boss Brendan Rodgers. The 21-year-old French defender, who signed a new deal with the club until 2027 in March, is believed to want to join Chelsea. He watched...
ESPN
Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko is the Premier League's most successful player
When Arsenal beat Bournemouth 3-0 this past weekend, not only did the Gunners go vaulting to the top of the Premier League table, they also saw one member of their team claim top spot in an important statistic for the 30-year history of the league. New £30 million signing Oleksandr...
ESPN
Premier League unpredictability, Dortmund's meltdown, Mbappe happy again: Weekend review
Another weekend of headlines, golazos and unpredictable finishes across Europe's biggest leagues. From Borussia Dortmund's meltdown to Leeds' dominating performance over Chelsea, there was no shortage of drama. ESPN correspondents Rob Dawson, Alex Kirkland, Julien Laurens, Sam Marsden, James Tyler and James Olley break down the big stuff you need...
MLS・
BBC
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Manchester United game postponed over protests
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool should be awarded the points if their Premier League match against Manchester United is postponed over fan protests. A game between the sides in May 2021 had to be rearranged after home fans marched to Old Trafford to protest the Glazer family's ownership of the club.
Manchester United vs. Liverpool odds, picks and predictions
Manchester United (0 wins, 2 losses, 0 draws) welcomes Liverpool (0-0-2) Monday to Old Trafford with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the Manchester United vs. Liverpool odds and lines, and make our best EPL bets, picks and predictions. Both teams have started this season extremely disappointing....
