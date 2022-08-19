ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, KY

yoursportsedge.com

Lubas 6th, Falcons 5th at Christian County Season Opener

Billy Lubas had a top 10 finish to help lead Fort Campbell to a fifth place team finish in Saturday’s Christian County Season Opener at Christian County High School. The Falcon senior crossed the line in sixth place with a time of 17 minutes and 52 seconds over the 3.1-mile course. John Arnold was Fort Campbell’s second runner across the line with a 35th place finish in 22:02, one second ahead of teammate Jeffrey Perry.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Panthers Finish Second at Christian County Season Opener

Dawson Springs put all five of its runners across the finish line in the first 22 places which helped the Panthers to a second place team finish at the Christian County Season Opener Saturday at Hopkinsville. Yosi McCune was the first Panther runner to cross the finish line in 14th...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Hilliker Paces Hoptown Runners at Season Opener

Hayden Hilliker was the top Hopkinsville High cross country runner Saturday at the Christian County Season Opener cross country race. The Tiger sophomore finished in 23rd place with a time of 20 minutes and 18 seconds over the 3.1-mile course at Christian County High School. Fellow sophomore Kentrell Adams crossed...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

SPOTLIGHT ATHLETE – Alyssa Southwood

Alyssa Southwood was a two-year starter at the varsity level as a seventh and eighth grader for Trigg County’s softball team. And then a series of events caused her to walk away from the sport and take up a new one where she has excelled. Now, the Lady Wildcat...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Russellville, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – Trigg County’s Aydan Joiner

One of the complaints of today’s high school coaches is the difficulty of building quality depth within their program. Student-athletes willing to remain positive and work hard regardless of playing time or the team’s fortune are becoming a scarce commodity. Enter Trigg County senior Aydan Joiner. He is...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Trigg County Lady Wildcats 6 Lyon County 3

Trigg County scored four of the game’s final five goals, breaking a 2-2 tie to pick up a 6-3 victory at Lyon County in 5th District soccer action on Monday. YSE was there. Check out some of our shots from the game in this photo gallery. Lady Lyons and...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Hoptown Picks Up First Win by Rolling Past Logan County

After being shut out for their first three matches of the season, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers got their offense going Saturday. The Lady Tigers picked up their first win of the season by running past Logan County 6-1. Laney Wilson led the way for the Lady Tigers, scoring the hat...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Munoz Sisters Pace Lady Colonel Runners in Opener

Julia Munoz was the top runner for Christian County at their Season Opener cross country race on Saturday in Hopkinsville. The junior finished in 31st place with a time of 33 minutes and 38 seconds on the 3.1-mile course. Guadalupe Munoz was 34th, crossing the line in 35:09. St. Mary’s...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Cavanaugh Runs to First Place in 2022 Opener

Austin Cavanaugh is looking to cement his place as one of Trigg County‘s all-time greatest cross country runners in 2022. The Wildcat Senior got off to a good start Saturday by winning the Christian County Season Opener on the campus of both Christian County High School and Hopkinsville Community College.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Todd Central Sweeps Way to First Ever All A Regional Volleyball Title

After being so close to several big wins over the past couple of seasons, the Todd County Central Lady Rebels finally shattered that “glass ceiling” Saturday. The Lady Rebels swept their way to their first ever 4th Region All A Classic volleyball championship, finishing the day with a hard-earned win over Clinton County, the team that prevented the Lady Rebels from accomplishing this task last season.
TODD COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Crittenden Edges Caldwell for All A Classic Team Crown

Crittenden County edged Caldwell County by just two shots for the team title at the 2022 2nd Region All A Classic golf tournament on Saturday. The Rockets had a team total of 357 while the Tigers’ top four golfers totaled 359. The regional was played Saturday at Deer Lakes...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Trigg County Drops Matches at Summer Slam

While it was a tough weekend trip, the Trigg County Lady Wildcats got some valuable experience on the volleyball court against some top level competition. Trigg County made the trip to Owensboro to take part in the Apollo Summer Slam. The Lady Wildcats had a tough pool to contend with...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Crain’s Top-5 Finish Leads Lady Wildcats in Opening Run

Fatu Crain’s fifth-place finish led the Trigg County Lady Wildcat cross country team Saturday at the Christian County season opener in Hopkinsville. The junior ran a time of 23 minutes and 14 seconds over the 3.1-mile course. The junior ran a time of 23:14 seconds. St. Mary’s Gabby Ault won the race in 20:52.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Wood One of Two Lady Tigers to Land in the Top 10 in Opener

Rebecca Wood was one of two Hopkinsville High runners to finish in the top 10 Saturday at the Christian County season opener cross country race at Christian County High School. The sophomore finished in seventh place with a time of 23 minutes and 35 seconds. Eighth-grader Kaydon Coats had her...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Rebels Make Some History with All A Regional Title

With their win in the 4th Region All A volleyball championship match Saturday, there was some history made by the Todd County Central Lady Rebels. The Lady Rebels swept all three matches on their way to winning the title at Russellville High School. In addition to being the first title...
TODD COUNTY, KY

