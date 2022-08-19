After being so close to several big wins over the past couple of seasons, the Todd County Central Lady Rebels finally shattered that “glass ceiling” Saturday. The Lady Rebels swept their way to their first ever 4th Region All A Classic volleyball championship, finishing the day with a hard-earned win over Clinton County, the team that prevented the Lady Rebels from accomplishing this task last season.

