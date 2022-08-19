ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Power 105.5 Boise

Idaho’s Coming Water Shortage Could Mean The End of Grass Lawns

Idaho's relentless growth is starting to stretch the state's limited natural resources. The state's population has grown to historical levels due to two factors. Many folks are tired of living in a city or state that doesn't represent their beliefs and, along with high taxes, have moved to Idaho to live in a state that champions traditional American values. The second reason for Idaho's growth is the migration of workers who left their homes but not their jobs due to the pandemic. In other words, did any state benefit more from remote workers relocating than Idaho?
Power 105.5 Boise

Idaho Named One Of Either The Best States For Tipping Or The Worst

Regardless of what state you're in, in America, it's common practice to tip 20% when you're at a restaurant. However, that's not always the way we tip. There can be several factors that come into play when tipping. How was your service? How was the food? How was the overall experience? Or, sometimes the state you're in can depend how good of a tipper you are.
Power 105.5 Boise

It’s National Potato Day! How Do You Like Your Spuds?

It's a big day across the country, and an even better day here in the state of Idaho. Why is that? It's National Potato Day! Nobody does potatoes quite like Idaho. Idaho is known for its potatoes. No other state can hold that title. We know potatoes are a big deal here. However, potatoes can be consumed in many different ways. Which one is best? I ranked them!
resourceworld.com

Stratabound increases Fremont gold resources, California

Stratabound Minerals Corp. [SB-TSXV; SBMIF-OTCQB] reported its updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its wholly owned Fremont gold project in California’s Mother Lode gold belt 150 km east of San Francisco in Mariposa County, resulting in increases in both indicated and inferred mineral resource classifications. Highlights of...
Power 105.5 Boise

Idaho’s Most Famous TikTok Star Lands First Acting Gig in Hulu Series

In one of the darkest, most depressing years in recent history this Idaho man was the bright light that we all so desperately needed!. In September 2020, Idaho’s own Nathan Apodaca, better known as @420doggface208 on TikTok, broke the internet by posting a video of himself skateboarding to work while drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry and lip-synching Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit “Dreams.” The 22-second video was labeled “a vibe” by the thousands of people who commented on it and it went viral all over the world. To date, the original video has over 13.4 million likes and netted 137.8K comments.
WLBT

Mississippi summers could soon get hotter. A lot hotter.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bad news. A new report says that summers in Mississippi could get even more oppressive. According to a study by the First Street Foundation, in the next 30 years, Mississippi could experience blistering heat, with parts of the state seeing heat index temperatures above 125 degrees.
KTLO

Arkansas farms, ranches get help on taxes

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are teaming up to provide taxpayer education to farmers and ranchers. The partnership aims to provide resources for educators and tax professionals who work with rural and agricultural clients as well. The endeavor is part of...
Power 105.5 Boise

Boise’s Top 10 Rated Restaurants for Cheap Eats in 2022

There’s no doubt that this summer has been well…expensive!. Gas prices were over $5 for a pretty significant amount of the summer. Parents were expected to spend 8% more on back-to-school shopping this year. According to Fortune, parents were expected to spend $661 per child on back-to-school clothes and supplies. Thanks to record high inflation, we’re all spending more. But as prices go up, do you know what doesn’t? Many Boise residents’ paychecks!
theadvocate.com

Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.

Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
Power 105.5 Boise

The Boise Bridge Jumper Is Still On The Run!

Boise Police are still searching for the rogue bridge jumper that injured two Boise River floaters on Saturday afternoon. The young man jumped to the wrong conclusion when he backflipped off the Baybrook Bridge, landing on a raft packed with Boise River floaters! Yikes!. While bridge-jumping is legal in Idaho,...
Power 105.5 Boise

Power 105.5 Boise

Boise's Hip Hop and R&B Station. Listen everywhere you go on the free Power 105.5 mobile App.

