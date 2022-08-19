Read full article on original website
Back-to-School Time is Starting in the Treasure ValleyJason ProvencioBoise, ID
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
The Most Bizarre Thing to Happen in Idaho in the Past 70 Years
If the internet had been around in the 1940s, the video of this strange incident would've gone viral. Without a 24-hour news cycle at the time, many people forgot it even happened. If you've been to any events where "Wear Boise" has been selling t-shirts, you laugh at some of...
There’s No Way One of Idaho’s Most Popular Pets is…
If you know me at all, you know I LOVE dogs — and apparently so do most Idahoans!. Dogs and cats are clearly in the #1 and #2 spots for most popular pets in Idaho, but what is Idaho’s 3rd most popular pet besides cats and dogs?. USA...
Idaho’s Coming Water Shortage Could Mean The End of Grass Lawns
Idaho's relentless growth is starting to stretch the state's limited natural resources. The state's population has grown to historical levels due to two factors. Many folks are tired of living in a city or state that doesn't represent their beliefs and, along with high taxes, have moved to Idaho to live in a state that champions traditional American values. The second reason for Idaho's growth is the migration of workers who left their homes but not their jobs due to the pandemic. In other words, did any state benefit more from remote workers relocating than Idaho?
Idaho Named One Of Either The Best States For Tipping Or The Worst
Regardless of what state you're in, in America, it's common practice to tip 20% when you're at a restaurant. However, that's not always the way we tip. There can be several factors that come into play when tipping. How was your service? How was the food? How was the overall experience? Or, sometimes the state you're in can depend how good of a tipper you are.
Idaho Workers Fight Triple Digit Heat Wave Serving Our Community
The triple-digit heatwave has griped the Gem State that even the biggest skeptic of Global Warming might be reconsidering their disbelief in Climate Change. Regardless of your politics, it's scorching right now in Idaho. Most of us get overheated and complain when outside for only a few minutes. Whether you...
It’s National Potato Day! How Do You Like Your Spuds?
It's a big day across the country, and an even better day here in the state of Idaho. Why is that? It's National Potato Day! Nobody does potatoes quite like Idaho. Idaho is known for its potatoes. No other state can hold that title. We know potatoes are a big deal here. However, potatoes can be consumed in many different ways. Which one is best? I ranked them!
resourceworld.com
Stratabound increases Fremont gold resources, California
Stratabound Minerals Corp. [SB-TSXV; SBMIF-OTCQB] reported its updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its wholly owned Fremont gold project in California’s Mother Lode gold belt 150 km east of San Francisco in Mariposa County, resulting in increases in both indicated and inferred mineral resource classifications. Highlights of...
8 Awesome Ways to Use Potatoes for Your Dinners & Snacks
Y’all it’s one of Idaho’s proudest holidays! At least... everyone probably assumes that haha. So, of course we gotta eat some potatoes! Keep scrolling for a list of 8 Awesome Ways to Use Potatoes for Your Dinners & Snacks 👇. National Today says... “Potatoes have been a...
Idaho’s Most Famous TikTok Star Lands First Acting Gig in Hulu Series
In one of the darkest, most depressing years in recent history this Idaho man was the bright light that we all so desperately needed!. In September 2020, Idaho’s own Nathan Apodaca, better known as @420doggface208 on TikTok, broke the internet by posting a video of himself skateboarding to work while drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry and lip-synching Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit “Dreams.” The 22-second video was labeled “a vibe” by the thousands of people who commented on it and it went viral all over the world. To date, the original video has over 13.4 million likes and netted 137.8K comments.
Idaho Ranks Among Top 5 Places to Live, New Survey Says
We're lovers of lists on the internet and that seems to be why websites and research companies continue to create them. One of the most well known finance and living websites, Wallet Hub, has just released a list that once again, Boise is nearly topping. We've been saying for a...
How a Mississippi space facility is helping with NASA's historic Artemis One launch
Ahead of NASA's crewless Artemis One launch to the moon, WXXV’s Ansley Brent takes a look into how employees at the Stennis Space Center in Hancock County, Mississippi, are helping to make history. The Mississippi space facility is a home for the assembly and testing of major engines.Aug. 21, 2022.
WLBT
Mississippi summers could soon get hotter. A lot hotter.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bad news. A new report says that summers in Mississippi could get even more oppressive. According to a study by the First Street Foundation, in the next 30 years, Mississippi could experience blistering heat, with parts of the state seeing heat index temperatures above 125 degrees.
KTLO
Arkansas farms, ranches get help on taxes
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are teaming up to provide taxpayer education to farmers and ranchers. The partnership aims to provide resources for educators and tax professionals who work with rural and agricultural clients as well. The endeavor is part of...
Sea Coast Echo
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Mississippi using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Boise’s Top 10 Rated Restaurants for Cheap Eats in 2022
There’s no doubt that this summer has been well…expensive!. Gas prices were over $5 for a pretty significant amount of the summer. Parents were expected to spend 8% more on back-to-school shopping this year. According to Fortune, parents were expected to spend $661 per child on back-to-school clothes and supplies. Thanks to record high inflation, we’re all spending more. But as prices go up, do you know what doesn’t? Many Boise residents’ paychecks!
Louisiana Guinness World Records You Probably Didn’t Know Existed
Remember the Scholastic Book Club from when you were a kid? The Guinness Book of World Records was always a perennial "must have". We took a look to see what Guinness World Records were held by people in Louisiana or achieved in Louisiana and found some pretty off-beat and amazing records you probably didn't know existed.
11 Guilt-Free Reasons We’re Thrilled the Kids Are Back in School!
When it comes to summer's end, not all Idaho parents think or feel the same. Some of us wish our kid's summer vacation never ended. Some of us wish we could afford boarding school. And then there are those of us who love our kids more than life itself, but all it takes is one eight-week summer vacation to make us question our life choices.
theadvocate.com
Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.
Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
The Boise Bridge Jumper Is Still On The Run!
Boise Police are still searching for the rogue bridge jumper that injured two Boise River floaters on Saturday afternoon. The young man jumped to the wrong conclusion when he backflipped off the Baybrook Bridge, landing on a raft packed with Boise River floaters! Yikes!. While bridge-jumping is legal in Idaho,...
Why You’re Going To Save A Lot Of Money In August In Idaho
We all have been going through it lately, and our wallets are feeling the pain, too. We've been seeing higher gas prices than we can ever remember paying, inflation, and a ridiculous housing market pricing us all out of our homes. However, there are now signs that things are changing...
