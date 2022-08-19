Read full article on original website
Andalusia faces tough road test at Milton in Florida
After a big season-opening rivalry win, Andalusia (1-0) hits the road for the first time and prepares to take on Milton, Florida (0-0), Friday, August 26, at 7:30 p.m. This will be the first-ever meeting between the Bulldogs and Panthers. Head Coach Trent Taylor has an idea of Milton after...
Man killed in Covington County crash
A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:10 a.m. Friday, August 19, in Covington County has claimed the life of a Hanceville man. Larry E. Reno, 79, was critically injured when the 2007 Toyota Yaris he was driving struck a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Sterling L. Hughes, 54, of Jonesboro, Ga.
Willis shares message of love at Fellowship of Christian Athletes back-to-school event
The Greater Wiregrass Area Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted a Back to School event in the Dixon Center for the Performing Arts on LBW’s Andalusia campus Tuesday, August 16. Guest speaker Vivian Willis shared an uplifting message about love in memory of her daughter Derriunna Gantt who passed away...
Florala hosts Red Level to kick off season, region play for both teams
Much like last week, another Covington County rivalry will open the regular season as Florala (0-0) welcomes Red Level (0-0) Friday, August 26, at 7 p.m. This series, which began in 1921, will see the two teams meet for the 68th time as the Wildcats hold a 39-28 lead and have won five straight. The last win for the Tigers came during the 2016 season.
Commission approves updated transportation plan at special meeting
The Covington County Commission approved an updated fiscal year 2023 Rebuild Alabama Transportation Plan at a special called meeting Monday, August 22. “This will basically be the same list we had last year,” County Engineer Lynn Ralls stated. “A lot of these projects were delayed due to pipe supply delays and other material issues. Our beginning balance of carry-over funds for this past 2022 year was $1.378 million. With the funding we anticipate this year, it should be about $3.2 million on this year’s plan. We are almost nearing the completion of our Point A project. It should be completed this week. The Straughn School Road project is about to get kicked off as well, and we are hoping the end of the month for that one to be completed.”
Missoula Children’s Theater returns to stage with ‘Emperor’s New Clothes’
After a two-year absence, bright lights will shine for the Covington Arts Council as it presents the Missoula Children’s Theater production of “The Emperor’s New Clothes” Saturday. Paula Harr, CAC executive director, said Tuesday the group is working to bring more quality entertainment to Covington County.
