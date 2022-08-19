The Covington County Commission approved an updated fiscal year 2023 Rebuild Alabama Transportation Plan at a special called meeting Monday, August 22. “This will basically be the same list we had last year,” County Engineer Lynn Ralls stated. “A lot of these projects were delayed due to pipe supply delays and other material issues. Our beginning balance of carry-over funds for this past 2022 year was $1.378 million. With the funding we anticipate this year, it should be about $3.2 million on this year’s plan. We are almost nearing the completion of our Point A project. It should be completed this week. The Straughn School Road project is about to get kicked off as well, and we are hoping the end of the month for that one to be completed.”

COVINGTON COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO